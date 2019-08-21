Art Attack: Ten of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver This Week

Denver’s art scene never really sleeps, and this weekend is no exception: It’s a rough-and-tumble, between-seasons melee of this and that, from cowboys and the mystique of the Southwest to a lesson in international relations and a digital-art grand tour through the Denver Art Museum’s atrium. Catch up on everything and look to the future at these ten events and exhibitions.

EXPAND Helen Zughaib, "Blind Charity" (detail), 2010, gouache on board. Helen Zughaib

Helen Zughaib: Stories My Father Told Me

BMoCA at Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, University of Colorado Boulder

August 21 through November 24

Artist Talk with Helen Zughaib: Wednesday, September 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The story behind the stories in this show is a poignant one, and the title tells it well: Renowned Arab-American artist Helen Zughaib translated her father’s boyhood story and migration to the United States into 25 gouache paintings, which have become the impetus for her larger Syrian migration series, now touring the nation. Zughaib will stop in Boulder in conjunction with the Jaipur Literature Festival in September, when she’ll also speak at the gallery.

Cody Kuehl mines the Wild West at Valkarie Gallery. Cody Kuehn

Bad Lands: Cody Kuehl and Claudia Roulier

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

August 21 through September 15

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 23, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The Wild West and the animal kingdom collide in Bad Lands, which brings together works by Valkarie members Cody Kuehl, who shares the untamed world of unfettered horsemen wielding six-shooters, and Claudia Roulier, who will debut an altered artist book alongside her fanciful mixed media renderings of creatures making their way through the onslaught of human civilization.

EXPAND Three abstractionists share solos at Space Gallery. Courtesy of Space Gallery

Stripped Surfaces: John Wood, Paul Ecke and Bill Snider

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 22, 6 to 9 p.m.

Space groups three solo shows by process-heavy abstractionists Paul Ecke, Bill Snider and John Wood as fall approaches. Learn more about each artist’s techniques and intentions during a talk and Q&A at the reception. In addition, Ecke will sign copies of his notable Book Excellence Awards-nominated memoir, Boy Dreamer.

EXPAND Joshua Wheeler introduces his speculative book Acid West at the Union Hall Gallery. FSG Originals

Coloradan Speaker Series: Joshua Wheeler

Union Hall Denver, The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144

Thursday, August 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Admission: $15 in advance

You’ll get both a literary reading and an art talk on Thursday night at Union Hall, the gallery and event space tucked into the ground floor of the Coloradan residences near Union Station, where author Joshua Wheeler will introduce his essay collection Acid West, which roams in subject from cowboys to space explorers. Artist Carissa Samaniego, whose work in the space’s current show The Spirit in the Flame explores the landscape and milieu of southern New Mexico, will chime in for a discussion about the exploratory nature of the American West. Copies of Acid West will be available for $17, courtesy of the Tattered Cover; The Spirit in the Flame is on view through August 24.

EXPAND Photographer Joe Martinez sees it like it is in the Westwood Creative District. Joe N. Martinez

Joe N. Martinez, Fotos Del Corazon

BuCu West Development Association, 4200 Morrison Road, Unit 3

August 23 through mid-October

Opening Reception: Friday, August 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Self-taught Denver photographer Joe Martinez has a natural eye for capturing the cultural, from rugged land- and sky-scapes to the adobe walls and chile ristras of New Mexico. There are no bells and whistles here—Martinez’s work is as down-to-earth as his subject matter. Join the artist over snacks and beverages at the opening.

Rian Kerrane, courtesy of Black Cube

Monumental Zine Launch and Immortalize Public Reception

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

Saturday, August 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

Black Cube’s Monumental project continues this weekend at Understudy by melding two participatory sidetrips: The debut of the Monumental Zine, created by a chorus of community voices with help from Lighthouse Writers Workshop, and a reception for Immortalize, an installation of plaster-cast hands created during two community workshops facilitated by sculptor Rian Kerrane. Both reflect on monuments and how they intertwine with our everyday lives.

Cool Store Award Shindig

Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Saturday, August 24, 4 to 8 p.m.

Jewelry maker Jamie Hollier is walking a little taller these days, ever since her Arvada boutique Balefire Goods was recently named one of America’s Coolest Jewelry Stores by the trade magazine INSTORE. It’s as good a reason as any to throw a party, so she’s holding an open house with treats and drinks—and an opportunity to try your hand at gemstone cutting with Brett Kosnar of Kosnar Gems. Here’s a chance to see why Balefire won that award.

EXPAND A view of Erica Green's "Passage" installation. Photo by Wes Magyar

Erica Green, Passage

AKA Gallery, Boulder Creative Collective Space, 2500 47th Street, Unit 10, Boulder

August 24 through September 22

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

AKA Gallery is part of the East Boulder incubator enclave of studios that is the Boulder Creative Collective Space. Collective artist Erica Green is mounting Passage, a womb-like interactive curtain of knotted fibers, in the space for a monthlong show that invites viewers to leave their mark by altering the work. Drop in and braid, knot, rip and tear away to leave your own artistic “Kilroy was here” message.

Phantom Canyon: A Digital Circuit

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

August 25 through October 16

Play a game of hide and seek at the Denver Art Museum to find the pieces of Phantom Canyon: A Digital Circuit, a new installation of fifteen digital artworks creating a circuit around the nooks and crannies of the Hamilton Building’s soaring atrium; included is video by Oliver Herring, who is currently in residence at the Emmanuel Gallery. Based on the principle of ghost images encountered as moving pictures flow across a screen, it’s both a trick of the eye and a grand tour through a new frontier.

Eileen Roscina Richardson and her Bolex, taking aim. Courtesy of Eileen Roscina Richardson

Closing Reception and Films by Eileen Roscina Richardson

Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street

Sunday, August 25, 6 to 9 p.m. (films at 8 p.m.)

Georgia bids farewell to its summer group show, a swell open-call grab-bag curated by George P. Perez, with a final reception and a screening of 16mm short films by environmental artist Eileen Roscina Richardson, who casts her eye on the subjective using experimental techniques. Park yourself in Sommer Browning’s garage gallery and enjoy the scenery.

