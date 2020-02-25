 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

What Do You Love About the 303?EXPAND
Patricia Calhoun

Patricia Calhoun | February 25, 2020 | 4:16pm
March 3 –– also known as 303 Day –– is just a week away, and we're getting ready to celebrate! 303 was the original area code for metro Denver before growth dictated the overlay of a second area code, 720, in June 1998.

If we thought Denver was booming back then, it's exploding today, and many people worry that the Mile High City has changed beyond recognition. "The Denver some of us know and love no longer exists except in our hearts and minds," one reader wrote after reading about yet another longtime institution joining the endangered list.

But we still see plenty to celebrate in this city. The sunrises, for example; almost every morning, I catch a beauty from my kitchen window overlooking downtown (and, yes, Interstate 25, though this early, it's almost serene).

What do you love about the 303? Share it with us in a comment or email editorial@westword.com; we'll roll out some of our favorite answers on Tuesday, March 3.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

