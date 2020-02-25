March 3 –– also known as 303 Day –– is just a week away, and we're getting ready to celebrate! 303 was the original area code for metro Denver before growth dictated the overlay of a second area code, 720, in June 1998.

If we thought Denver was booming back then, it's exploding today, and many people worry that the Mile High City has changed beyond recognition. "The Denver some of us know and love no longer exists except in our hearts and minds," one reader wrote after reading about yet another longtime institution joining the endangered list.

But we still see plenty to celebrate in this city. The sunrises, for example; almost every morning, I catch a beauty from my kitchen window overlooking downtown (and, yes, Interstate 25, though this early, it's almost serene).

What do you love about the 303? Share it with us in a comment or email editorial@westword.com; we'll roll out some of our favorite answers on Tuesday, March 3.