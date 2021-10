Take Your Best Shot: Hamilton Is Returning to Denver

The show, which uses hip-hop, rap and blues to tell its story,

Grab your rifles and petticoats: The smash-hit musicalis coming back to Denver in February, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, October 5.The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced that the touring Broadway musical will be in Denver from February 16 to March 27, 2022. Performances will take place at the Buell Theatre, where the tour first landed in 2018. It was scheduled to return in 2020, but that run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Tickets go on sale (online only) at 10 a.m. October 5 on the DCPA website . Each account will be allowed to purchase only eight tickets, except for those holding tickets for the canceled 2020 tour; they'll be allowed to purchase an additional eight tickets each. Prices range from $59 to $249. For those hunting for bargains, there will be a ticket lottery just ahead of every nightly performance, with forty tickets going for just $10 each.chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, who rose through the military during the Revolutionary War and eventually became the head of the United States Treasury Department, creating many of the financial systems still in place in the country today.was a near-instant success, making $30 million in ticket sales even before it opened on Broadway in 2016.eventually won twelve Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.The cast for this tour, known as the "And Peggy Cast," continues thetradition of casting almost exclusively non-white performers in its lead roles. Playing Hamilton is Julius Thomas III, who previously appeared on such television shows asand; Donald Webber Jr., aalum who has appeared onand in NBC's, plays Aaron Burr.Find more information here