Take Your Best Shot: Hamilton Is Returning to Denver

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced that the touring Broadway musical will be in Denver from February 16 to March 27, 2022. Performances will take place at the Buell Theatre, where the tour first landed in 2018. It was scheduled to return in 2020, but that run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets go on sale (online only) at 10 a.m. October 5 on the DCPA website. Each account will be allowed to purchase only eight tickets, except for those holding tickets for the canceled 2020 tour; they'll be allowed to purchase an additional eight tickets each. Prices range from $59 to $249. For those hunting for bargains, there will be a ticket lottery just ahead of every nightly performance, with forty tickets going for just $10 each.
Hamilton chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, who rose through the military during the Revolutionary War and eventually became the head of the United States Treasury Department, creating many of the financial systems still in place in the country today. The show, which uses hip-hop, rap and blues to tell its story, was a near-instant success, making $30 million in ticket sales even before it opened on Broadway in 2016. Hamilton eventually won twelve Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The cast for this tour, known as the "And Peggy Cast," continues the Hamilton tradition of casting almost exclusively non-white performers in its lead roles. Playing Hamilton is Julius Thomas III, who previously appeared on such television shows as Modern Family and Sesame Street; Donald Webber Jr., a Hamilton alum who has appeared on The Punisher and in NBC's The Wiz Live!, plays Aaron Burr.
