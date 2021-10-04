Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Theater

Take Your Best Shot: Hamilton Is Returning to Denver

October 4, 2021 12:07PM

Hamilton is headed back to Denver.
Hamilton is headed back to Denver. Joan Marcus / Courtesy DCPA
Grab your rifles and petticoats: The smash-hit musical Hamilton is coming back to Denver in February, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, October 5.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced that the touring Broadway musical will be in Denver from February 16 to March 27, 2022. Performances will take place at the Buell Theatre, where the tour first landed in 2018. It was scheduled to return in 2020, but that run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale (online only) at 10 a.m. October 5 on the DCPA website. Each account will be allowed to purchase only eight tickets, except for those holding tickets for the canceled 2020 tour; they'll be allowed to purchase an additional eight tickets each. Prices range from $59 to $249. For those hunting for bargains, there will be a ticket lottery just ahead of every nightly performance, with forty tickets going for just $10 each.

Hamilton chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, who rose through the military during the Revolutionary War and eventually became the head of the United States Treasury Department, creating many of the financial systems still in place in the country today. The show, which uses hip-hop, rap and blues to tell its story, was a near-instant success, making $30 million in ticket sales even before it opened on Broadway in 2016. Hamilton eventually won twelve Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The cast for this tour, known as the "And Peggy Cast," continues the Hamilton tradition of casting almost exclusively non-white performers in its lead roles. Playing Hamilton is Julius Thomas III, who previously appeared on such television shows as Modern Family and Sesame Street; Donald Webber Jr., a Hamilton alum who has appeared on The Punisher and in NBC's The Wiz Live!, plays Aaron Burr.

Find more information here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation