Season's Greetings: All the Holiday Events in Denver

The holiday season is here, brightening the town with twinkling lights, seasonal theater and entertainment, winter adventure films, Nutcrackers galore, Hanukkah parties, ice skating, parades and everything else that makes those holidays holidays.
We've rounded up the seasonal entertainment options in metro Denver and listed them in chronological order below. And if you've got shopping to do, don't miss our list of holiday markets.
Christmas in Color Drive-Through Animated Light Show: Through January 2, 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly; $35 per carload ($60 VIP); Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road, Morrison; or Water World, 8800 Pecos Street, Federal Heights; christmasincolor.net.
Holiday Lights Mini Golf: Through January 9, 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; free to $10 at the gate; Adventure Golf and Raceway, 9650 North Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, 303-650-7587, adventuregolfandraceway.com.
THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: Now through December 23, selected dates, shows at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. (arrive one half-hour before showtime); $80 to $100 (lap riders under age 2 free); Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 720- 779-1209, coloradorailroadmuseum.org/polar-express.
Santa’s North Pole Adventure: Now through December 31, select dates and times, and daily December 8-31; $23.95 to $33.95 (lap riders under age 3 free); Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot, 888-456-6777, georgetownlooprr.com/winter-holiday-trains.
Loveland Winter Wonderlights: Nightly, now through January 2, 5 to 9 p.m.; Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Celebrations, November 20, December 4 and 11; admission free; Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, visitlovelandco.org/winterwonderlights.
Town Hall Arts Center Holiday Main Stage Shows: Winter Wonderettes, now through January 2, select dates and times; Plaid Tidings,through January 2, select dates and times; tickets for either show: $37 to $54; Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org.
Camp Christmas: Now through January 2, select dates and times; $8 to $25; Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, denvercenter.org.
Cherry Creek North Holidays: Now through Friday, December 31: Winter Wanderland Light Walk, Steele Street to Columbine Street, between First and Third avenues; Saturdays, December 4 through December 18, 5 to 7 p.m.: Saturday Night Lights, Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between Second and Third avenues; Cherry Creek North, cherrycreeknorth.com.
A Christmas Carol: Now through December 26, daily except Mondays, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day; tickets start at $30; Wolf Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.
Elf—The Musical: Now through December 23, selected dates and times; $59 to $77; Main Stage Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Blossoms of Light: Now through January 8, 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas; $16 to $21 (free for children ages 2 and under); Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Christmas at Gaylord 2021: Now through January 2; Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™, $19.99 to $31.99; Cirque Dreams Holidaze, $19; Merry Snoopy Christmas Scavenger Hunt, $9.99; Snow Merry Go Round, $6.99; Secret Santa Scavenger Hunt, $9.99; Brunch With Charlie Brown, $19.99 to $32.99; and much more; discounted ticket bundles available; Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, christmasatgaylordrockies.marriott.com.
POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: Now through January 1, select dates, shows usually at 5:15, 6:50 and 8:25; $39 to $89; Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, 877-872-4607, 479 Main Avenue, Durango, durangotrain.com..
Feria de la Chinita and Toy Drive: Saturday, November 20, noon to 7 p.m.; Raíces Brewing, 2060 West Colfax Avenue, 720-324-8550, facebook.com/events/583731019637184.
Downtown Boulder’s Switch on the Holidays: Sunday, November 21, 5 to 7 p.m.; free; Pearl Street Mall, 1300 block, boulderdowntown.com.
Zoo Lights: November 22 through January 2 (November 22 through December 3, members only; open to the public thereafter), 5 to 10 p.m.; $15 to $25; Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.
Downtown Denver Rink: November 24 through February 20, open daily and on holidays; free admission, $7 to $9 skate rental (or bring your own); Downtown Denver Rink, Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe Street, rink hotline: 303-825-6787, winterindenver.com.
Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony: Friday, November 26, 3 to 8 p.m.; free; Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine Street, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-6511, hotelcolorado.com.
Trail of Lights: Fridays through Sundays, November 26 through December 12, and nightly, December 17 through January 2 (closed on Christmas), 5 to 8:30 p.m.; Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
A Hudson Christmas: November 26 through December 31, 24 select nights, 5 to 9 p.m.; $12 to $20 (children 3 and under get in free); Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565, hudsongardens.org.
Light the Lights: November 26, 5 to 8 p.m. (lights continue nightly through January 23); free; City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street, denver.org.
Grand Illumination: November 26, 5 to 7 p.m.; Merry & Bright Lights Show: November 27 through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly; both events free; Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com.
Santa and Mrs. Claus Visit Union Station: Sundays, November 24 and December 6, 15 and 19; free (St. Nick Express skip-the-line tickets available for $50 per family); Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com.
Luminova: Holiday event with Santa, lights, rides and more, Friday, November 26, through Sunday, January 2, 5 to 10 p.m.; $24.99 to $34.99; Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, elitchgardens.com.
Film on the Rocks: Holiday Drive-In: November 26 through December 12; $59.50 per carload; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Lower South Lot 2 parking area, redrocksonline.com.
South Pole: The Cave of Yuletide Villains: November 26 through December 26: select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, times vary; $50 table of 2; HQ, 60 South Broadway, 720-381-6159, facebook.com/events/423388805901597.
A Story Book Christmas Ice Sculptures: November 27 through December 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; Evergreen, Colorado, evergreenchamber.org.
Lighting of the Headframes: Self-guided tour, November 27 through January 1, open weekends (and nightly between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day); free; Cripple Creek, stcfg.com.
Colorado Ballet, The Nutcracker: November 27 through December 24, select dates and times; $40 to $175; Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-837-8888, tickets.coloradoballet.org.
December Delights: November 27 through Sunday, January 2, Wednesdays through Sundays, 5 to 8 p.m. weeknights, 5 to 9 p.m. weekends; $8 to $16; Four Mile House Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
Olde Town Arvada Tree Lighting: Saturday, November 27, 5 to 7 p.m.; Carly’s Boutique, 7401 Grandview Avenue, oldetownarvada.org.
Centennial State Ballet’s Ninth Annual Sugar Plum Tea Party: Saturday, November 27, 4 p.m.; Sunday, November 28, 1 p.m.; $50 to $55, optional add-ons available; Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont, centennialstateballet.secure.force.com.
Farolito Lighting and Pinecone Ceremony: Sunday, November 28, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; free; The Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison, tesoroculturalcenter.org.
Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting: Sunday, November 28, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Gart Plaza, 299 Milwaukee Street, cherrycreeknorth.com.
Chanukah on Ice: Superhero Edition: Sunday, November 28, 4 to 6 p.m.; free to $25; Big Bear Ice Arena, 8580 East Lowry Boulevard, facebook.com/myjewishdenver.
Chanukah on Ice: Sunday, November 28, 3 to 5 p.m.; $15 to $20; Family Sports Center, 6901 South Peoria Street, Centennial, denverjewishcenter.com.
Vintage Theatre: Who’s Holiday!: December 1 through December 31, and The Twelve Dates of Christmas: December 3 through December 26, select dates and times for both; $20 to $38 both; Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org.
Hanukkah Leke Maka A Hanukkah Luau: Wednesday, December 1, 6 to 8 p.m.; free to $18; Hebrew Educational Alliance, 3600 South Ivanhoe Street, headenver.org.
JAAMM Fest: Latke-Palooza with Cookbook Author Jake Cohen: Thursday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.; $25; Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 South Dahlia Street, jccdenver.org/calendar.
Chanukah on Pearl and Gelt Drop: Thursday, December 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; 1300 Block Pearl Street Mall; boulderjcc.org.
South Pearl Street Winterfest: Friday, December 3, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, December 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 1500 South Pearl Street, southpearlstreet.com.
Vilar Performing Arts Center: December 3-4: Warren Miller’s Winter; December 17: Dallas String Quartet’s Electric Christmas; December 20: Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol; December 21: Christmas With The 5 Browns; December 27: Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle; December 29: The Doo Wop Project – Holidays in Harmony. Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, 970-845-8497, vilarpac.org/events.
Olde Golden Candlelight Walk: Friday, December 3, 7 p.m., free (2021 commemorative candles available for a small cash donation of $2 beginning November 27 at Earth Sweet Botanicals and the Golden Visitors and Information Center); Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, visitgolden.com.
Snow Much Fun: Self-Guided Lighting Tour: Sunday, November 21 through Sunday, January 9, after dusk; special events: Fridays, December 3, 10 and 17, 5 to 7 p.m.; free; boulderdowntown.com.
Parade of Lights: Saturday, December 4, 6 p.m. (and on 9NEWS KUSA-TV on Saturday, December 4, 6 p.m.), Saturday, December 11, 6 p.m., and Friday, December 24, 10:35 and 11:35 p.m.); viewing free (VIP seating, $25-$40; $1,500 for group Parade Cabana); Route: Bannock Street at Civic Center, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street, Glenarm Place, 13th Street; winterindenver.com/parade.
Englewood Market and Tree Lighting: Saturday, December 4, 3 to 7 p.m.; Englewood City Center Circle, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, englewoodco.gov/our-city/events/upcoming.
The Drag Christmas: An Alternative Market and Drag Show: Sunday, December 5, 4 to 10 p.m.; Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue, eventbrite.com/e/the-drag-christmas-tickets-211918593217.
Chanukah Helicopter Gelt Drop and Menorah Lighting: Sunday, December 5, 4:30 p.m.; free, RSVP required at website; Infinity Park, 950 South Birch Street, wcrjcolorado.com.
AfterHours Christmas Shindig ’21: Monday, December 6, 7 p.m.; free, $20 drink tickets, RSVP online; Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway, afterhoursdenver.networkforgood.com.
Olde Fashion Christmas: Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Historic Stonehocker Farmhouse, 10950 Fox Run Parkway, Northglenn, northglenn.org.
Yuletide Spirits: Saturday, December 4, noon to 6 p.m.; free admission, ticketed options $8 to $30; Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place, 720-532-0937, irontondistillery.com.
Judaism Your Way: Latkes and Light…in your pajamas!: Sunday, December 5, 10 to 11 a.m.; online via Zoom; register in advance, judaismyourway.org.
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: December 10 through December 31, select dates, 7 p.m.; $15 to $42; Breckenridge Theater, 121 South Ridge Street, Breckenridge, 970-547-3100, breckcreate.org.
30th Annual Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum: Matinees: December Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2 p.m.; evenings: 11, 16, 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m.; $35 to $45; Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, cleoparkerdance.org.
A Hard Candy X-Mas: Thursday, December 9, 8 to 10 p.m.; $25 to $200; Mirus Gallery & Art Bar Denver, 1144 Broadway, eventbrite.com/e/a-hard-candy-x-mas-tickets-209498735357.
Colorado Symphony Orchestra, A Colorado Christmas: Friday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 11, 2:30 and 6 p.m.; Sunday, December 12, 1 p.m.; $15 to $89; Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, tickets.coloradosymphony.org.
WinterFest 2021: A celebration of the holiday season, Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12, noon to 5 p.m., both free and ticketed à la carte events, or buy a WinterFest pass, $17 to $70; Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Rd. Boulder, 303-952-1611, chautauqua.com.
Dickens: A Family Holiday Experience: Saturday, December 11, 4 to 8 p.m.; $25 to $50 (children 3 and under get in free); Four Mile House Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, eventbrite.com.
Olde Golden Holiday Parade: Saturday, December 11, 10:30 a.m.; Washington Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, Downtown Golden, 303-279-3113, visitgolden.com/event.
Hālau Kalama Holiday Show: A celebration with the Polynesian cultural group. Saturday, December 11, 5 to 6 p.m.; $10; The Salvation Army, Centennial Corps, 3900 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial, halau-kalama.square.site.
The Return of Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show: Tuesday, December 14, 8 p.m.; $30 to $100; Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, ticketmaster.com.
Colorado Conservatory of Dance: A Sensory-Friendly Nutcracker: Friday, December 17, 6:30 p.m.; guest of honor, free/family members, $10 each; Pinnacle Performing Arts Center, 1001 West 84th Avenue, Federal Heights, ccdance.org/performances.
Winter Solstice Celebration: Tuesday, December 21, 6 to 8 p.m.; $5 registration fee; Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 West Morrison Road, Lakewood, 303-697-6159, lakewood.org.
What did we miss? Send information to [email protected]