Wrap It Up: All the Holiday Markets in Metro Denver This Season

click to enlarge The Christkindl Market is back in Civic Center Park. Courtesy of Christkindl Market

click to enlarge RiNo Holiday Bazaar vendors will be ready for the shoppers on November 27 and 28. Courtesy of Denver Bazaar

click to enlarge Enjoy Winter Wanderlights while shopping the Cherry Creek Holiday Market in Cherry Creek North. Courtesy of Cherry Creek North

Ready or not, the holiday shopping season is back, at almost full-strength. At markets both indoors and outside, you'll find local, one-of-a-kind art and artisan gifts; discover vintage duds; and stock up on hostess gifts and kitchen condiments. And you'll actually have a good time doing it.Keep reading for dozens of holiday shopping alternatives around Denver this year, listed chronologically.Through January 23, Town Hall Art Center, 2450 Main Street, Littleton, depotartgallery.org November 19 through December 23, open Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; open Thanksgiving, November 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Extended Hours: December 17 through December 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue; christkindlmarketdenver.com November 18 through December 24, Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve); Fillmore Plaza, First Avenue and Fillmore Street, Cherry Creek North, cherrycreekholidaymarket.com Friday, November 19, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, November 20, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $7 at the door (good for both days); Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland applewoodfestivals.com Through December 29, Mondays through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; free, RSVP here ; Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org Friday and Saturday, November 19-20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $13 to $14, good all three days (children ages 12 and under free); Hall of Education & Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street, National Western Complex, hfgf.com November 19, 7 a.m., through November 20, 7 p.m.; $12 general admission; aaf.wellattended.com November 19 through December 12; Opening Reception: Friday, November 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, 303-778-6990, asld.org Saturday, November 20, noon to 4 p.m.; free, RSVP at Eventbrite; Hillside Community Center, 925 South Institute Street, Colorado Springs, eventbrite.com Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free, RSVP at Eventbrite; Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, eventbrite.com Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Denver Woman’s Press Club, 1325 Logan Street, dwpconline.org Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; American GI Forum, Chapter 5281, Skyline Hall, 158 Federal Boulevard.Saturday, November 20, noon to 5 p.m.; Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street, instagram.com/madebyus_denver November 20 through December 23; opening reception: Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery, 2045 Downing Street, facebook.com/Bellaluna2045 Saturday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Midtown @ The Shed, 1625 West 67th Avenue, denvermakersmarket.com Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $5 covers both days (children under 12 free); Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, visitlongmont.org Saturdays, November 20, 27 and 28, and December 4, 11, 18 and 19; The Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Avenue, Salida, facebook.com/salidaholidaymarket Sundays, November 21, and December 5 and 12; The Loft, 413 East Main Street, Buena Vista, instagram.com/buenavistaholidaymakersmarket : Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Raíces Brewing, 2060 West Colfax Avenue, 720-324-8550, facebook.com/events/451423169943758 Thanksgiving Moonlight Madness, November 25, 7 p.m.; Black Friday, November 26, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Santa House Photos, November 27 through December 24; Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock, outletsatcastlerock.com Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, November 26-28, December 3-5, December 10-12, December 17-19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, 303-309-4817, dairyblock.com November 26-28; 175+ small businesses in Cherry Creek North, cherrycreeknorth.com November 26-28, 1 to 5 p.m.; Beaver Creek Village, Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com November 26 through December 23, Fridays: 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays: noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., special hours from 4 to 10 p.m. on December 22-23; Rally Hotel, 1600 20th Street, mcgregorsquare.com November 26 through December 23, Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (open daily, December 20-23; Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, facebook.com/christmasintherockies November 26 through December 23: Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street, instagram.com/brdgproject November 26-28 and December 4-5; Streets at Southglenn, 6851 South Vine Street, Centennial, shopsouthglenn.com November 27, 10 a.m. to noon; Golden Visitors & Information Center, 1010 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-279-2282, visitgolden.com November 27 through December 24 (schedule TBA), People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, bonfireeventco.com November 27-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free (optional $5 donation), RSVP at Eventbrite ; former Salvation Army Headquarters, 4751 Broadway, horseshoemarket.com Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (return passports to Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street by 6 p.m. December 4); Tennyson Street businesses, between 35th and 46th avenues, facebook.com/events/408045354212638 November 27-28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free admission, optional 5-Pack Drink Tokens, $40; RSVP at Eventbrite ; Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street, denverbazaar.com November 27-28, noon to 5 p.m.; Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont, facebook.com/events/579992379933548 Saturday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., RSVP at Eventbrite; Park Hill Treasures, 6035 East Colfax Avenue, denvermakersmarket.com Saturdays, November 27 and December 11, noon to 6 p.m.; Larimer Lounge, 2719 Larimer Street, instagram.com/lifebyhandartisanmarket Thursday, December 2, 3 to 7 p.m.; Friday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, December 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sixth Avenue United Church, 3250 East Sixth Avenue, castleclayartists.net December 2 through December 24, Opening Reception: Thursday, December 2, 5 to 8 p.m.; Art Gym Denver, artgymdenver.com December 3 through December 19, Fridays: 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays: noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free admission, optional 5-Pack Drink Tokens, $40 (and other ticketed options), RSVP at Eventbrite ; Belmar Plaza and Indoor Shopping Hall, 439 South Teller Street, Lakewood, denverbazaar.com Friday, December 3: 8 p.m.; $10 to $15 at Eventbrite ; Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, pancakesandbooze.com Friday, December 3: 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; corner of Pacific and Fir streets, Telluride, telluridearts.org Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free (optional $5 donation), RSVP at Eventbrite ; Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, horseshoemarket.com December 4 through December 19, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free admission, optional 5-Pack Drink Tokens, $40 (and other ticketed options), RSVP at Eventbrite; Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue, Littleton, denverbazaar.com Saturday, December 4, 3 to 7 p.m.; Englewood City Center Circle, 1000 Englewood Parkway, englewoodco.gov Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, bcfm.org Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Lyons Elementary School, 338 High Street, Lyons, townoflyons.com Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Young Americans Center, 3550 East First Avenue, 303-321-2265, yacenter.org Saturday, December 4 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, centennialco.gov Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Denver Kickers Clubhouse, 16776 West 50th Avenue, Golden, 303-279-9097, denverkickers.com Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org Saturday, December 4, 2 to 4 p.m.; Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8999, warrenstation.com Sunday, December 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission: $8 to $10 at Eventbrite ; Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org Sunday, December 5, noon to 5 p.m.; Mountain Toad Brewing, 900 Washington Avenue, Golden, 720-638-3244, mountaintoadbrewing.com Thursday, December 9, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; for ages 21 and up, $65.75; Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org December 10-12, Friday: 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Orchard Town Center, I-25 and 144th Avenue, Westminster, firsthand.us Saturday, December 11, noon to 3 p.m.; Whittier Neighborhood, Downing Street to York Street, between 20th and MLK Jr. Boulevard, whittierneighborhood.org Saturday and Sunday, December 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, facebook.com Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Heights Arts Center, 6375 West First Avenue, Lakewood, 303-987-5436, lakewood.org Saturday, December 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, coloradocommunitymedia.com Saturday, December 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Hotel St. Nicholas, 303 North Third Street, Cripple Creek, 719-689-0856, visitcripplecreek.com Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, coloradoevents.org