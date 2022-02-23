Denver Hotels Offer Meow Wolf Packages for Art-Loving Travelers

Meow Wolf Denver's Convergence Station is becoming an attractive tourist destination, and the city's hotels have taken note of its latest attraction. Many are offering packages that include transportation to the immersive extravaganza and other amenities. If you have art lovers coming to town, one of these hotels might be just the ticket for their stay.
But fair warning: Meow Wolf tickets are not included in any of the following deals:
The Art Hotel
1201 Broadway
This artsy hotel in the Golden Triangle was one of the first to offer a Meow Wolf package. The Art Hotel's Meow Wolf Denver Experience includes two Wolf Trance cocktails from the hotel's bar, an "in-room surprise amenity" and transportation to Meow Wolf Denver. But before you can sign up for the deal, you must book your own tickets for Convergence Station, then access the deal through the Art Hotel's Meow Wolf Denver Experience page.
The Crawford Hotel
1701 Wynkoop Street
This Union Station boutique hotel is offering a similar deal that includes two cocktails at the Cooper Lounge, valet parking and transportation to and from Meow Wolf in the Crawford Hotel's Tesla. Again, Convergence Station tickets must be purchased before booking a room.
Hotel Kimpton Born
1600 Wewatta Street
Those who purchase Meow Wolf tickets prior to booking their rooms at the Hotel Kimpton Born will receive a $25 Lyft credit, free parking and valet, two cocktails and a coloring book.
The Ritz-Carlton Denver
1881 Curtis Street
If you plan on visiting Convergence Station during your stay at the luxe hotel, this package offers a $25 Uber voucher, two cocktails and two "coins" that can be given to one of the installation's many walking characters to provide entertainment.
Halcyon
245 Columbine Street
This Cherry Creek hotel is a bit farther from Convergence Station than others on this list, but it's upping the ante with its Out of This World deal. After purchasing tickets to Meow Wolf, patrons can access the package, which includes 20 percent off hotel rates, two free cocktails and candy, complimentary transportation in the hotel's Range Rover to and from Convergence Station, a free pair of LED "party glasses" and free CBD pour-over coffee from the hotel.
The Maven Hotel at the Dairy Block
1850 Wazee Street
Use the promo code MEOWWOLF while booking your room at this boutique hotel in LoDo; the deal will get you transportation to and from Convergence Station, two complimentary cocktails at Poka Lola Social Club, two QPASS cards that can be used to unlock various facets of the massive installation, and a Meow Wolf coin.
The Curtis Hotel
1405 Curtis Street
A Doubletree Hilton hotel, the Curtis is offering a discount on room rates as well as late checkout with its package, which also includes transportation credit to and from Convergence Station, self-parking in its garage, one cocktail and a "signature #StayHappy amenity" that the hotel says is designed to "get your creative juices flowing."
The Source Hotel
3330 Brighton Boulevard
Once you've secured your Meow Wolf tickets, you can also opt for a package at the Source, whose package includes parking, transportation between Meow Wolf and the hotel, a $20 credit to The Woods rooftop restaurant, and a special welcome amenity. Find out more here.
Meow Wolf Denver is open daily at 1338 First Street; tickets are $45.