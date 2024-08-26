 Denver Paramount Theatre Hosting Larry David and Peyton Manning | Westword
Larry David and Peyton Manning to Headline the Paramount

We're feeling pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good over this pairing.
August 26, 2024
Can Peyton Manning possibly moderate Larry David? Photo of Larry David by Mary Ellen Matthews; Peyton Manning by Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU
On Friday, September 20, you can catch what's being billed as "A Conversation With Larry David featuring Special Guest Moderator Peyton Manning." It's set for the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. sharp.

David is a legendary comedian, writer and actor; Manning is, well, the former Broncos quarterback, football Hall of Famer and current huckster of many things. At the Paramount, their discussion will focus on David’s time on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and everything in-between.

Tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, on Ticketmaster; they'll go on sale to the general public the next day.
Patricia Calhoun
