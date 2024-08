Larry David and Peyton Manning to Headline the Paramount

No need to curb your enthusiasm over this odd couple. We're feeling pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good over this pairing.On Friday, September 20, you can catch what's being billed as "A Conversation With Larry David featuring Special Guest Moderator Peyton Manning ." It's set for the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. sharp.David is a legendary comedian, writer and actor; Manning is, well, the former Broncos quarterback, football Hall of Famer and current huckster of many things. At the Paramount, their discussion will focus on David’s time on, and everything in-between.Tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, on Ticketmaster ; they'll go on sale to the general public the next day.