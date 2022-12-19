Sixteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Have holiday preparations left you short of cash? The city is full of free things to see and do this week, from light shows to concerts to seasonal readings.
Keep reading for sixteen of the best events and activities around town, and watch for updates:
Jewish Colorado Christmas Mitzvah Project
Monday, December 19, through Sunday, December 25
The concept of the mitzvah is intrinsic to Jewish life, lending cultural importance to the acts of performing good deeds and helping others. Jewish Colorado’s Christmas Mitzvah Project offers volunteer opportunities for members of the Jewish community to love their neighbors by picking up the slack while employees at hospitals, animal shelters, homeless shelters and other essential nonprofits take time off to celebrate Christmas. Feeling the giving spirit? Explore opportunities and sign up here.
23rd Annual Holiday Reading With Jamie Horton
Monday, December 19, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Actor/director Jamie Horton left a big hole in Denver's theater scene when he accepted an associate professorship at Dartmouth College in 2006, after 23 busy years with the Denver Center Theatre Company, as well as twenty teaching in the former National Theatre Conservatory's MFA program. Yet he returns every holiday season to carry on his holiday reading tradition at Tattered Cover. Join him for hot chocolate and the 23rd year of sharing classic holiday selections at the Colfax store; admission is free, but show some holiday spirit and bring a new or gently used book to donate to Reach Out and Read Colorado.
Chanukah at the State Capitol with Governor Polis
Tuesday, December 20, 5 p.m.
Capitol Building, West Steps, 200 East Colfax Avenue
Governor Jared Polis will celebrate Chanukah at Jewish in the City Chabad’s holiday event for families at the Capitol. After lighting a giant community menorah, the governor and other state officials will address the crowd, and then the fun begins, including food and treats, live music by the Steve Brodski Band, a fire show, prizes and gift bags for the kids. Admission is free (optional donations accepted); RSVP here.
Make Music Day
Wednesday, December 21, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Great Hall at Denver's Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Make Music is a free celebration of music around the world; Union Station will host a full lineup of musicians offering free, family-friendly performances inside the Great Hall on December 21 In honor of the Make Music Day initiative, there will be more performances from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23. Find out more here.
ICE-IE Selfie Stations
Wednesday, December 21, through Christmas
Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Boulevard
Kids home from school and anxious for Santa to visit can be a pain if you have some last-minute shopping to do, but the Shops at Northfield have an easy and free way to wear them out. ICE-IE Selfie Stations are a series of four five-foot-tall ice blocks carved into a menorah, a wreath, Santa and a lacy snowflake, all doubling as backdrops for holiday selfies. The ice sculptures will be at your service until Christmas...or the ice melts. Find the stations in the plaza off of Main Street and 47th Avenue in Northfield, then be ready to shop.
Winter Solstice Reception
Wednesday, December 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue
The Dikeou Collection continues its tradition of throwing a free party for the solstice at the Dikeou Pop-up. Also continuing is Devon Dikeou’s ongoing Mid-Career Smear exhibition, curated by Cortney Lane Stell, which pairs Dikeou’s earliest works with some of the newest, direct from her studio. Holiday music, film, food and crafts will take care of the party atmosphere; learn more here.
The 14th Street Curling Club
Thursday, December 22, 5 to 7 p.m.
Denver Performing Arts Complex
Get in the holiday spirit with festive performances at the 14th Street Curling Club, a pop-up lounge at the entrance to the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The Denver Dolls, a sassy, all-female trio of professional performers inspired by WWII-era shows, will be live at 11 a.m. There's also curling, of course, as well as other games. Find out more here.
Songs & Sights
Friday, December 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street
It’s inevitable: Late shoppers are always hustling on the eve of Christmas Eve. But Larimer Square merchants are making that last-chance chore a bit more fun by staying open later and throwing in the stress-relieving Dickens Carolers and a cool projection-mapping visual feast by Deep Space Drive-In. And for artsy folks, the pop-up MagPie Arts Gallery, 1428 Larimer Street, will offer one last chance to eyeball the show Heart of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front, with colorful artworks by seven women artists. After that, you’ve earned a drink.
Orphans' Christmas Party in the Bierhalle
Sunday, December 25, 5 to 11 p.m.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street
In a town that’s been growing exponentially over the last ten years, there are bound to be a few holiday orphans moping around, looking for something to do on Christmas night. Find your people at the Bierstadt Lagerhaus after 5 p.m., when the Bierhalle opens up for relaxed partying, with games, music, movies and a Giant Beer Pong tournament at 8 p.m. Food options will be limited, so BYO snacks, but the taps will be flowing all night long. Details here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Daily through Friday, December 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Greek Amphitheater, Civic Center Park
The German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter has opened the Christkindlmarket for the 33rd year; it's back at Civic Center Park with booths selling holiday wares and snack items. And yes, there's a beer garden (which will be open until 10 p.m.). Find out more here.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Daily through Saturday, December 24
Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues
The third time’s the charm for Cherry Creek North’s outdoor holiday market, celebrating its third year of bringing eighty rotating vendors to sell their wares at Fillmore Plaza. You can also catch CCN’s romantic Winter Wanderland lighting display and LAPS, a Journey Through Time, a series of six interactive musical hourglass sculptures that you can set in motion. The market is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Learn more here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through Tuesday, December 26, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Denver's Union Station is all lit up for the season, with the Merry & Bright Lights Show featuring over 7,000 bulbs and music. Find out more here.
Mile High Tree
Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The Mile High Tree has moved to Civic Center Park, right by the Denver Christkindlmarket. America's tallest digital tree puts on a dazzling show every fifteen minutes, with songs timed to the tree's light display. Admission is free from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Find out more here.
Light the Lights
Through January 22, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show (except during a vigil for the homeless on December 21). There are special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., with static shows in between. Find out more here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). The rink is open on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours will change December 26; get all the details here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]