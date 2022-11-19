Winter 2022: Holiday Markets Around Denver

December is still a dozen days away, but already the city has unwrapped a host of holiday markets...and there are many more to come. Use this roster (in chronological order) to make your list, then check it twice.
Ready, set, shop!
Now open:
Cherry Creek Holiday Market: Through December 24, open daily, hours vary, Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues, Cherry Creek North, cherrycreekholidaymarket.com.
Denver Christkindlmarket: An authentic German holiday market right in the heart of the city, featuring alleys lined with cozy wooden huts housing artisan gift shopping and tasty treats. Through December 23: Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue, christkindlmarketdenver.com.
Applewood Arts Festival: Sunday, November 20, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., $7 at the door (good for both days), Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, applewoodfestivals.com.
36th Annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $13 to $14, good all three days (children ages 12 and under get in free), Hall of Education & Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street, National Western Complex, hfgf.com.
Downtown Lakewood Holiday Bazaar: Indoor marketplace with more than eighty curated vendors, fashion and food trucks, pop-up bars, live music and Belmar’s outdoor ice skating rink. Friday through Sunday, December 2-4; and Friday through Sunday, December 16-18. All events: Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m., free admission, optional 5-pack drink tokens $40 (and other ticketed options), Belmar Plaza and Indoor Shopping Hall, 439 South Upham Street, Lakewood, denverbazaar.com.
Holiday Art Market: A festive tradition at Foothills Art Center, featuring over 100 Colorado artists, through December 29; Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., free, Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org.
Holiday Mercado: Shop handmade goods hand-selected for their excellence in highlighting age-old tradiciones told through patterns, colors and symbols, to benefit the Latino Cultural Arts Center. Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue, lcac-denver.org.
Sugar Plum Bazaar Holiday Market: Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, Stockyards Event [email protected] National Western Complex, 5004 National Western Drive, facebook.com.
Good Market: Sunday, November 20, noon to 4 p.m. Banshee House, 2715 Larimer Street, goodmarketdenver.com.
Firefly Handmade for the Holidays, Denver: Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1000 block of South Gaylord Street, fireflyhandmade.com.
16th Street Mall Holiday Festival: Saturdays and Sundays, through November 27, and Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 16th Street Mall, between Glenarm Place and Welton Street, coloradoevents.org.
Wiley’s Christkindlmarket: Saturday, December 3, 4 to 8 p.m., free, Wiley Roots Brewing Company, 625 Third Street, Greeley, 970-515-7315, facebook.com/wileyrootsbrewing.
Buena Vista Makers Market: December 10 and 17, The Loft, 413 East Main Street, Buena Vista, instagram.com/buenavistaholidaymakersmarkets.
Molly McGee’s Holiday Craft Market 2022: Shop more than 150 booths with unique, handmade artisan crafts, Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $5 covers both days (children under 12 get in free); $7 VIP, with tote bag + 9 a.m. early entry on Saturday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, molliemcgees.com.
Coming Thanksgiving week:
Littleton Arts Guild Holiday Art Market: Tuesday, November 22, through December 31, Town Hall Art Center, 2450 Main Street, Littleton, depotartgallery.org.
Holidays at the Outlets at Castle Rock: Early Access Black Friday Sale: Thursday, November 24, 6 p.m. to midnight. Black Friday: November 26, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Santa House Photos: November 26 through December 24. Santa’s Big Day: Pancake breakfast, carolers, ice skating performances, face painting, balloon artists and holiday characters, Saturday, December 3. Santa Cares: Sensory-friendly Santa, Sundays, December 4 and 11, 10 to 11 a.m., Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock, outletsatcastlerock.com.
Ninth Annual Tennyson/Berkeley Small Business Holiday Passport Crawl: Take advantage of special deals from participating businesses and collect stamps on a passport for chances to win a grand prize, Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (return passports to Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street, by 6 p.m. December 3), Tennyson Street businesses, between 35th and 46th avenues, and up to 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, facebook.com.
American Field Après Ski Holiday Market: Offering a wide variety of local Colorado vendors and national retailers, providing clothing, home goods, snacks, drinkware and more, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, November 25-27, December 2-4, December 9-11, December 16-18 (Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, 303-309-4817, dairyblock.com.
Small Business Weekend, Cherry Creek North: Support 175+ local businesses & find deals all weekend, Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, Cherry Creek North, University Boulevard to Steele Street between First and Third avenues, cherrycreeknorth.com.
Olde Town Arvada Holiday Makers Market: Pop-up market with changing vendors, Friday, November 25, through December 18: Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December 18, Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, facebook.com.
Christmas in the Rockies: Friday, November 25, through December 18, Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (open daily December 19-23), Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, facebook.com.
D’art & Friends: D’art Gallery Members have invited artist friends to join in on a special exhibition for the holiday season. Friday, November 25, through December 24, Thursdays through Saturdays. Opening Reception and Holiday Open House: Friday, December 2, 6 to 9 p.m., dartgallery.org.
Simply Small 4: D’art Gallery Members Art Market: A cornucopia of smaller works by gallery members perfectly priced for holiday giving and decorating. Friday, November 25, through December 24. D’art Gallery, 900
Santa Fe Drive, dartgallery.org.
Shop Small, Support Big Holiday Market: Pop-Up Shop by LoveLex Boutique: Friday through Sunday, November 25-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Former Spirit Halloween space, 47th Avenue and Main Street, The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Boulevard, shopsatnorthfield.com.
2022 African Marketplace and Cultural Festival: Saturday, November 26, noon to 4 p.m., free, Hillside Community Center, 925 South Institute Street, Colorado Springs, cospringskwanzaa.org.
Horseshoe Holiday Market 2022: Discover lucky finds for everyone on your list from artisans, crafters, makers, vintage and flea curators, and local small businesses, Saturday and Sunday, November 26-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free (optional $5 donation), Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard; RSVP for entry and to enter $50 giveaway at eventbrite.com.
RiNo Holiday Bazaar: Denver BAZAAR returns to Zeppelin Station in the RiNo Arts District, Saturday, November 26,
and Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free admission, optional 5-Pack Drink Tokens $35 (and other ticketed options), Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street, denverbazaar.com.
2022 Small Biz Saturday and Artist Sunday Holiday Market: Shop with local artists, creators and makers at the Firehouse. Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont, facebook.com.
Small Business Saturday Big HoliGay Bazaar: Denver’s queerest holiday vendor market series is back, bigger, gayer and more local than ever before. Saturday, November 26, 2 to 8 p.m., Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street, eventbrite.com.
Denver Makers Market Holiday Markets: Shop with local crafters, vendors, artisans and farmers. Park Hill Treasures: Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, December 4, 6035 East Colfax Avenue. Design Repeats: Sunday, November 27, and Sunday, December 11, 8200 South Colorado Boulevard, Centennial. Casa Bonita Parking Lot: Saturday, December 3, 6677 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood. The Shed @ Midtown: Saturday, December 10, 1625 West 67th Avenue. All markets, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, RSVP at Eventbrite to be registered for giveaway, denvermakersmarket.com.
Holiday Sip & Shop Artisan Market: Find the perfect gift for the person who loves locally made artisan goods, Saturday, November 26, 1 to 5 p.m.; free, RSVP at Eventbrite, Bonacquisti Wine Company, 4640 Pecos Street, bonacquistiwine.com.
Golden's Shop Small Welcome Station: Kick off the holiday season in Golden on Small Business Saturday with a free tote bag, Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Golden Visitors & Information Center, 1010 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-279-2282, visitgolden.com.
Small Originals Group Show: Saturday, November 26, through December 17, open Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m.; December First Friday Art Walk, Friday, December 2, 6 to 9 p.m. or by appointment, [email protected], The Crowd Collective, 4939 Broadway, #58, Boulder, thecrowdboulder.com.
Colorado Community Media Craft Show and Mini-Market: Saturday, November 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, coloradocommunitymedia.com.
Coming in December:
Denver Potters Association Holiday Sale: Thursday, December 1, 3 to 7 p.m.; Friday, December 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sixth Avenue United Church, 3250 East Sixth Avenue, castleclayartists.net.
Arvada Center Fine Art Market: Shop thousands of giftable items like jewelry, ceramics, ornaments, paintings, cards and more, from ninety-plus Colorado artists. December 1 through December 18, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Opening Reception: December 1, 5 to 9 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Arvada Center Holiday Pottery Sale: Instructors and students of the center’s own ceramics education studio offer an extensive selection of functional and sculptural pottery, December 1 through December 11; Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Small Works Show and Sale: Thursday, December 1, through December 18. Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, sparkgallery.com.
Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar: Offering a wide variety of fine crafts, including artisan jewelry, organic body products, gourmet food, ceramics, clothing and more, all made by hand. Friday, December 2, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ah Haa School for the Arts, 155 West Pacific Avenue, Telluride, telluridearts.org.
Firsthand Holiday Handmade Market: Indoor market with up to seventy local artists and makers, Fridays through Sundays, December 2-4, December 9-11 and December 16-18: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., Orchard Town Center, I-25 and 144th Avenue, Westminster, firsthand.us.
Rejoice, DAVA’s Annual Holiday Show & Sale: Proceeds from this exhibition support free year-round art programs for kids in our northern Aurora community. Friday, December 2, through January 13; opening reception Friday, December 2, 4 to 7 p.m., Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, 1405 Florence Street, 303-367-5886, Aurora, davarts.org.
Salida Makers Market: Shop local artists, bakers, makers and farmers. Fridays, December 2, 9, 16 and 23, The Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Avenue, Salida, facebook.com/salidaholidaymarket.
Bibelot 2022: Bibelot: From the French word meaning a small object of curiosity, beauty or rarity; Friday, December 2, through December 31. Opening reception: Friday, December 2, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Kanon Collective, 40 West Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, kanonart.com.
Annual Georgetown Christmas Market: Visit historic Georgetown for a traditional outdoor European Christmas Market with craft vendors, Victorian street carolers, roasted chestnuts, St. Nicholas and a Santa Lucia children’s procession. Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-4 and 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Strousse Park, Rose Street, Georgetown, georgetown-colorado.org.
The Big HoliGay Bazaar Outdoor Vendor Market: This holiday pop-up series brings you an eclectic and fun mix of artists, creators, clothiers, jewelers, writers and musicians, Saturdays, December 3 and 10, noon to 5 p.m., Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street, eventbrite.com.
Gay & Merry Market: Holiday market benefiting Out Front magazine and YouthSeen, with vendors, drink and food specials, temporary hair dye, drag performances and more, Denver Milk Market, Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, facebook.com.
Sanitas Winter Makers Market: Shop local makers, artists and businesses that give back to the communities they serve, Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, noon to 3 p.m., Sanitas Brewing, 3550 Frontier Avenue, Unit A, Boulder, facebook.com.
2022 Horseshoe Holiday Market, Breckenridge Brewery: Family-friendly festive fun at an outdoor market with more than fifty vendors, Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free (optional $5 donation), Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Englewood Market and Tree Lighting: Saturday, December 3, 3 to 7 p.m., Englewood City Center Circle, 1000 Englewood Parkway, englewoodco.gov.
Boulder County Farmers Market Winter Market: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, bcfm.org.
Lyons Holiday Artisan Market: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lyons Elementary School, 338 High Street, Lyons, townoflyons.com.
YouthBiz Holiday Marketplace: Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Young Americans Center, 3550 East First Avenue, 303-321-2265, yacenter.org.
Centennial Holiday Artisan Market: Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, centennialco.gov.
Winterfest 2022: A celebration of our local artisanal talent and an opportunity to support Colorado artists and small businesses, Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive,
Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.
Goods in the Woods: Saturday, December 3, 2 to 6 p.m., Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8999, warrenstation.com.
Artisan Holiday Craft Fair: Come support local artists and their crafts while sipping on OZO coffee or hot chocolate. Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission: $8 to $10 at Eventbrite (includes one warm beverage, use of custom ornament crafting station and access to five museum exhibits). Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3464, eventbrite.com.
Mountain Toad Brewing Holiday Market: Sunday, December 4, noon to 5 p.m., Mountain Toad Brewing, 900 Washington Avenue, Golden, 720-638-3244, mountaintoadbrewing.com.
Raíces Holiday Market 2022: Buy unique items for your loved ones while supporting more than twenty local Latinx artisans. Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Raíces Brewing, 2060 West Colfax Avenue, 720-324-8550, facebook.com.
Michael Warren Contemporary Holiday Art Market: All the work in the market will be under $1,000, with most works $500 or less, Monday, December 5, through December 24, open daily through Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com.
Edge Members’ Small Works Show: December 8 through December 17, open Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., Edge Gallery, 40 West Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, edgeart.org.
Holiday Fine Art Festival: Member art exhibition and holiday sale, Saturday, December 10, through December 24. Opening Reception: Thursday, December 10, 4 to 8 p.m., Art Gym Denver, artgymdenver.com.
Kim Harrell Silversmith & Jewelry Design Holiday Studio Open House: Free DIY jewelry bar and shopping for jewelry, gemstones, prints, paintings, collage and fiber/paper art, with Kim Harrell, Kathy Joleaud, Phyllis Rider and Ethan Schultz, Thursday, December 10, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, December 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kim Harrell Silversmith & Jewelry Design, 576 Hanover Way, Aurora, facebook.com.
WinterFest Market: Shop specially curated treasures from local artists and vendors, Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, noon to 5 p.m.; free admission to market (several other WinterFest events are ticketed). Community Room, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com.
Annual Native American Christmas Market: Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lakota Way Healing Center, 201 West Fifth Avenue, facebook.com.
Denver Kickers Christkindl Market: Saturday, December 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Denver Kickers Clubhouse, 16776 West 50th Avenue, Golden, 303-279-9097, denverkickers.com.
Made By Us Holiday Market: An accessible, supportive platform for local creatives to bring their passions to the people, Saturday, December 10, noon to 5 p.m., 2150 Market Street, instagram.com/madebyus_denver.
2022 Winter Market + Holiday Fair: Shop artisans, crafters and providers of boutique gifts and products from the neighborhood and surrounding communities, Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valdez School, 2525 West 29th Avenue, facebook.com.
Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar: Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission, optional 5-Pack Drink Tokens $35 (and other ticketed options). Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue, Littleton, denverbazaar.com.
Holiday Mountain Market: Fantastic arts and crafts, festive music, delicious food and photo ops with Santa, Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nederland Community Center, 750 Highway 72 North, Nederland, 303-258-0799, facebook.com.
2022 Handcrafted Holiday Market: Saturday and Sunday, December 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, facebook.com.
Holiday Arts and Pottery Sale: Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Heights Arts Center, 6375 West First Avenue, Lakewood, 303-987-5436, lakewood.org.
Gold Camp Christmas Craft Fair: Saturday, December 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hotel St. Nicholas, 303 North Third Street, Cripple Creek, 719-689-0856, visitcripplecreek.com.
Last Chance Gift Fest: Saturday, December 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, coloradoevents.org.