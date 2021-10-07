Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

But there are also far less somber celebrations, including the kickoff of Su Teatro's fiftieth-anniversary year and a big RedLine bash. Check our list of ten free events here, and keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events in Denver this weekend:
Mile High Horror Film Festival
Thursday, October 7, through Wednesday, October 13, online
Be afraid. Be very afraid. The Mile High Horror Festival is back, but it's virtual this year, allowing you to stream new horror, thriller and sci-fi films from around the world, along with Q&As with filmmakers and special guests. "There are so many fantastic new horror, thriller and sci-fi movies,'' says MHHFF co-director Timothy Schultz. “We are extremely excited to shine a light on them.” Get all the details, as well as passes, here.
RedLine Epic Gala
Thursday, October 7, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
RiNo ArtPark, 1950 35th Street
The incredible RedLine initiatives binding art and community deserve infinite accolades, but funding is what really helps this art nonprofit continue to grow and reach new goals. The RedLine Epic Gala is one way you can help the organization and have a great time doing it. The party at ArtPark RiNo, RedLine’s newest satellite location, begins with an Arts in Society Grantee Spotlight on El Sistema, a violin-based program for youngsters, followed by spoken word with slam poet Hakeem Furious, live music with Wellington Bullings and Kayla Marque, and art by RedLine resident artists, both new and old. Tickets start at $150 here.
Denver Horror Story: Cabaret
Thursday, October 7, 7 p.m.
Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street
"Life is a cabaret you'll love to death," promise the organizers of Denver Horror Story: Cabaret, which opens tonight in the Clocktower — one of the most haunted rooms in town. A burlesque tribute to the iconic characters of American Horror Story, this is a true freak show. After tonight's debut, it repeats on the next two Thursdays; get tickets, $40, here.
Architecture of a Haunted House
Thursday, October 7, 7 to 8 p.m., online, with self-guided driving tour
The Molly Brown House Museum has rethought how we think about haunted houses for Architecture of a Haunted House, a virtual program and self-guided architecture tour seen from your own car. Drive the streets under the stars to spot specific architectural details (like widow’s walks and spooky towers) and learn how the popular image of the haunted house came to be in the first place. It’s only $10 to play; learn more and register to receive the event link and a tour map here.
El Corrido del Barrio
Thursday, October 7; Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 10, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
As Su Teatro celebrates its fiftieth year, the company led by Tony Garcia is bringing back what’s become its cornerstone production: El Corrido del Barrio, the story of how the Auraria neighborhood was felled by a wrecking ball to make way for what’s now the Auraria campus. Su Teatro has come a long way from a roving band of Chicano activists performing political skits in the street, and Corrido only gets richer with time as a shining symbol of the lost community that was centered around the iconic Saint Cajetan’s Church. Performances continue through October 24; find the complete schedule and get tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Grim Mountain Legends
Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9, 6:30 p.m.
Lemmon Staggs Homestead, Fort Collins
LuneAseas brings you six new stories of myth and truth, full of headless ghosts, flesh-eating blue mist, shape-shifting witches and cave-dwelling elves. Each legend is told around a roaring fire with original compositions, live music, light and shadow dance, ballet, theater and moving visuals — and there will be handcrafted libations as well as smoked turkey legs and s'more kits to help sustain you. Performances continue weekends through October 23; find out more and get tickets, $20, here.
Lizzie
Friday, October 8, Saturday, October 9, and Monday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Before dismissing Lizzie as a good old true-story melodrama about the woman who notoriously gave her mother and father forty whacks each with an ax in 1892, think again. The musical with a rock score turns out to be fronted by a six-piece band led by four angry women. Will there be murders? Absolutely, but there will be plenty of musical backup, too. The show runs through October 31; find the complete schedule and get tickets, $20 to $35, here.
Elephant
Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9, 8 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2 p.m.
The Bench at 40W, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Elephant, a “devised” work by Abner Genece, Candace Joice and Neil Truglio, takes cues from the writings of Frederick Treves, the doctor who befriended Joseph Merrick, a real-life character known to theater fans as the Elephant Man. But Benchmark Theatre’s world-premiere performance takes a leap and a metaphoric left turn to instead focus on the history of racism and otherness endured by Black Americans, as seen through Treves’s lens of understanding. That’s a cool trick. the program continues through October 30 (and Mondays are industry nights); get your tickets, $15 to $30, in advance here.
Doors Open Denver
Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10
Around town and online
Doors Open Denver is back through October 17, with a combination of a dozen virtual tours available on-demand and four in-person tours per day on the weekend. You can visit the Clyfford Still Museum, the Historic Elitch Theater, the Historic 11th Avenue Hostel and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, among other places, but tickets — $25 for members of the Denver Architecture Foundation and $30 for non-members — are limited. Get all the details and tickets here.
Plan ahead:
A Conversation with Stacey Abrams
Wednesday, October 13, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
Fans of Stacey Abrams think she’s invincible, smarter than the average politician and a person who should be president, and that's not just a pipe dream. Abrams, whose voting rights efforts in Georgia helped put Biden in the White House and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Congress, is certainly one of the most powerful women in American politics now. Not only that, but she writes romance novels and thrillers, too. No doubt her conversation with journalist Gloria Neal will be full of insights, hard facts and attainable dreams. Tickets start at $44.50 at Ticketmaster; grab ’em here if you can.
Know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]