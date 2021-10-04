Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week:
Denver Startup Week
Monday, October 4 (kickoff at 8:30 a.m.) through Friday, October 8
Around Denver and online (base camp at Denver Pavilions)
The tenth annual Denver Startup Week is a celebration of everything entrepreneurial in Denver and the largest free event of its kind. This year, the first hybrid Denver Startup Week will celebrate the city's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem; a base camp is set up in the Denver Pavilions. But the events kick off with an online and in-person event at 8:30 a.m. today at Number Thirty Eight, continuing through a reception at 6 p.m. Check out the complete schedule here.
Sisters in Law: Legacy
Monday, October 4, 6:30 p.m., online
To complement Sisters in Law, the play by Jonathan Shapiro now at the John Hand Theater through October 31, Theatre Or and the Tattered Cover are hosting a series of free webinars that celebrate the story of the first two women to become Supreme Court justices: Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The October 4 panel on the legacy of the lawyers will be moderated by Lolita Buckner Inness, dean of the Colorado Law School, who'll be speaking with Essence Duncan, a second-year law student; Arash Jahanian, deputy general counsel for Denver Public Schools and former staff attorney at the ACLU; and Jon Olafson, partner at Lewis Brisbois and Colorado Bar Association Executive Council member. Learn more about the free programs and buy tickets to Sisters in Law here.
Awadagin Pratt: Black in America
Monday, October 4, 7 p.m.
King Center Concert Hall, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way
Internationally celebrated concert pianist, conductor and violinist Awadagin Pratt has performed with almost every major orchestra in the U.S., at the White House and even on Sesame Street. But as a Black man in America, he’s seen and experienced things that most virtuosos never encounter. Pratt will share his life story through storytelling, music and discussion in a performance piece, "Black in America," as a guest of the University of Colorado Denver; he’ll be joined by UCD violin professor Gregory Walker and members of the Colorado Symphony for the free event. Learn more here.
Night Lights Denver: "Now Converging"
Tuesday, October 5, 7 to 11:59 p.m., continuing daily through October (except Mondays)
Clocktower, 16th Street Mall at Arapahoe Street
Even before it opened Convergence Station last month, Meow Wolf Denver had already made its mark on the skyline. "Now Converging..." adds another element: Through the month, Night Lights Denver will offer an illuminating look at the four converged worlds of Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station, inspired by the kaleidoscopic cathedral of Eemia, the flora and fauna of Numina, the memory bank of Oss, and the gritty, glittery C-Street — as well as Denver itself. Meow Wolf has brought original work from eleven animators and filmmakers to the unique canvas of the Clocktower. Find out more here.
Policing in Communities of Color
Wednesday, October 6, 7 p.m., online
Colorado Humanities is hosting this live webinar on past, present and future issues surrounding policing and public safety in communities of color. Former state representative Penfield Tate will moderate a panel that includes Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition Deputy Director Juston Cooper; former Denver Independent Monitor Nicholas Mitchell; civil rights attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai; and Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. There will be an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists. Find out more about this free program and register here.
An Afro-Latina's Guide to a White World: A Conversation With Mariefromthe303
Friday, October 8, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
The Tattered Cover’s partnership with Clara Villarosa of the long-gone Hue-Man Experience bookstore in Five Points includes Villarosa’s curated book lists and a monthly discussion series on every second Friday. In October, Denver author Marie Thomas, aka Mariefromthe303, will talk about A Book About Niggas Volume 1: A Book for the Barbershop and College Lecture, in a conversation with fellow Afro-Latina Anya Dickson-Arguello. Come hear them chat about the value of an HBCU education (Thomas attended Spelman) and what’s next for the outspoken author. Find info and register for the free event here.
Creative Nations Indigenous Arts Market and Festival
Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Creative Nations and the Dairy Arts Center are teaming up to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend with a mix of cultural awareness-raising, art and entertainment. A two-day arts market anchors the events, with a lineup of highly regarded Native artisans selling traditional handicrafts from a variety of Indigenous-American nations. Along with shopping, there will be cultural dance performances both days, as well as a fashion runway showcase for Native designers on Saturday night. Find information here.
Welcome to Rainbow Dome Art and Rollerskating Pop-up
Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Plaza, Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial
You might have gone to a roller-skating rink before, but it’s unlikely you’ve experienced Rainbow Dome skating, a new concept dreamed up by Denver artists Frankie Toan and Therin Zimmerman. They eventually hope to find a brick-and-mortar home for Rainbow Dome, but in the meantime there will be a pop-up at Centennial Center Park. It’s free to try (there's a $4 skate-rental fee if you don’t have your own); get details and register in advance here for a timed-entry slot.
Ofrendas 2021: Ofrendas Mercado Shopping Event
Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue
In anticipation of the actual celebration on November 1, the Latino Cultural Arts Center is celebrating Día de los Muertos all month with a series of hands-on craft workshops, including some upcoming classes on making traditional nicho displays for a family altar. This weekend’s mercado at the LCAC’s Hijos del Sol gift shop is not only an opportunity to load up on hand-crafted items and other nicho-related supplies, but also a chance to see what other handmades are hiding inside the beautiful shop. Entry is free; learn more about additional Ofrendas events and workshops here.
Poetry & Prana
Saturday, October 9, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Cheesman Park
Art from Ashes is hosting a free event at which instructor Zeek Nwizu will meld the practice of yoga with the practice of words designed for youth 12 to 24. Water, snacks, a poetry pack and a goodie bag will be provided and anyone is welcome, regardless of age or level of practice. Find out more here.
Cinnamon Kills First Sessions
Honoring the Indigenous Self: Sunday, October 10, 4 p.m.
Unci Makha and the Stories She Carries: Monday, October 11, 4 p.m.
Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Avenue, Unit A, Boulder
Control Group Productions and the Junkyard Social venue are also pitching in for Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Boulder with a pair of presentations by Cinnamon Kills First, a cross-cultural communicator from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Montana. On Sunday, Kills First will deliver a program of medicine wheel teachings geared toward a Native audience; on Monday, she’ll turn her focus specifically to a White audience with a storytelling session contrasting Indigenous and White creation stories. Both sessions are free; learn more and register here.
Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]