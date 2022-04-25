Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

During this last week of April, you can look back over the last two years, look ahead to a more productive life, or simply shop until you drop as markets pop up all over the area.
Keep reading for fourteen of the best free events in Denver this week.
Urgent Biophilia: How Time in Nature Can Build Resilience
Monday, April 25, 7 p.m., online
Join Florence Williams, journalist, podcaster and author of The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes us Happier, Healthier and More Creative for a curated talk on the restorative benefits of nature hosted by the CU Museum of Nature History. Maggie Wolf will moderate the Q&A with the author during this free, live virtual program. Sign up here.
Culture in a Bubble: What the Hell Happened These Last Two Years?
Tuesday, April 26, 7 p.m.
Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder
The Hindsight 20/20 lecture series hosted by History Colorado at Chautauqua continues as writers G. Brown, Ed Sealover and Samira Rajabi, discuss the isolation of the past two years. How will the pandemic reshape our social lives and our work environments? What has it done to culture? Admission is free; find out more here.
Dikeou Literary Series: Emily Dickinson
Thursday, April 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, Suite 515
In a roundabout way, the 33rd Dikeou Literary Series is an art talk, or at least an oblique one: Under the curatorship of Denver writer Mairead Case, writers Natalie Earnhart, Carolina Ebeid, Jade Lascelles and Holly Amos will read the words of poet Emily Dickinson, opening up discussion of liminal themes that echo between the poetry and three works in artist Devon Dikeou’s ongoing exhibition Mid-Career Smear. That’s pretty clever, and the results could be lovely. Admission is free; learn more here.
Industry Insider: Chuck Morris and How to Make It in the Music Business
Thursday, April 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
During this Mile High Young Professionals event , Chuck Morris, chairman emeritus and former president-CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, will share insights on the ins-and-outs of making it in the music industry as a music promoter and a talent manager. Admission is free; find out more here.
A Mother-Daughter Conversation: Facing Life’s Last Chapters Together
Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m.
The Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street
This Lowry Speaker Series presentation discusses the emotional journey of a mother and daughter as they talk about aging, dying and what matters most in the later chapters of life. Libby and Patty Bortz will share the reasons why this conversation is so important, and provide additional resources to help families learn, plan and communicate with each other about aging and dying. Admission is free; find out more here.
Good Market
Friday, April 29, 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Banshee House, 2715 Larimer Street
The artisan and flea markets that Denver loves are multiplying, with some new ones that are small, independent and more intimate. That describes Good Market, a startup from the event-makers at Two Parts, who call it “hyper-curated” for your shopping pleasure. Good Market premieres with a free three-day run at Banshee House, with a variety of housewares, plants, candles and artisanal snacks, as well as a sweet beverage bar run by the Family Jones. Find info here.
Literary Fiction and Poetry Colorado Book Awards Finalists Read
Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.
BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street
Colorado Humanities and Center for the Book will host the Literary Fiction and Poetry Colorado Book Awards finalists reading in person; you'll be able to talk with the finalists and also purchase their books. The literary fiction finalists include Jeremy Bannister, or the Ups and Downs of an Aspiring Novelist, by Gary Reilly, published posthumously by Mark Stevens; Site Fidelity, by Claire Boyles; and What if We Were Somewhere Else, by Wendy Fox. The poetry finalists are Morgan Liphart, Ruth Obee, Wayne Miller and Kimberly O’Connor. Admission is free; see the full list of finalists and register for the readings here.
Parker Airfield Outdoor Markets
Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parker Airfield, 115 Corsair Circle, Parker
Theoretically, you could fly in to the Parker Airfield Outdoor Market, but there should also be a bounty of shopper parking for automobiles. The first market of the season at this site will boast fifty or more vendors, along with food-truck fare and kettle corn. Four more dates are scheduled for June 25, September 10, October 8 and November 5; find info here.
Firefly Handmade Spring Market
Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Twenty Ninth Street, 1710 29th Street, Boulder
Firefly Handmade is not only one of the longest-lasting markets on the Front Range, but it’s also big, friendly and made for a wide audience. Eighty-plus vendors will provide a varied spread of handmades, artisanal food items, home goods, jewelry, apparel and accessories, as well as alcohol sampling and sales with the Family Jones and Branch & Barrel Distilling, live music and the ShutterBus Vintage VW Van photobooth. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are allowed, too. Admission is free; get the details here.
Family-Fun Open House Event at University Hills YMCA
Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
University Hills YMCA, 3901 East Yale Avenue
This Y is wrapping up its month-long Flex Your Family activities with a day of activities including family zumba, water basketball, family yoga, backyard games, face-painting, a food truck, a bounce house and more. Admission is free; find out more here.
Life by Hand Artisan & Jewelry Market
Saturday, April 30, noon to 6 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2719 Larimer Building
Life by Hand has coalesced into its present form over the last year, usually setting up in clubs and pairing with live music or special themed evenings. The quality is high, as far as the makers go, with lots of handcrafted jewelry, ceramic works, carved wood bowls, paintings by Nicole Korbe, swirling mosaic pictures made out of cast-off materials — from beads to bullet-casings — by Heidi Calega, and the repurposed books carved and transformed by artist Valerie Savarie. Life by Hand holds court on Saturday afternoon at the Larimer Lounge; find info here.
Spectacular Spectacular — A Moulin Rouge-Inspired Party
Saturday, April 30, 7 to 9 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.
Factory Fashion, Stanley Marketplace, Suite 200, 2401 Dallas Street, Aurora
During the day, Factory Fashion at the Stanley Marketplace is focused on sewing and fashion design classes for all ages, but at night it's sometimes the setting for Spectacular Spectacular, a series of costume-friendly themed adult parties thrown in collaboration with A Gold Tooth Collective. This weekend, it’s a free Moulin Rouge-themed affair with an absinthe bar (and an absinthe fairy!) and jazz music by the Gabe Mervine Trio. Learn more at Eventbrite.
Made By Us, Cider Sundays Brunch Market
Sunday, May 1, noon to 5 p.m.
Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut Street
Another modern ploy for small, independent artisan markets? Pair up with a brewery. Or in this case, a cidery, where you can take a seat and a sip of hard cider or get up to peruse the twenty or so artisans and makers of Made By Us, who will be standing by ready to chat about their work — and sell it. Street food will be available for the brunch part. Admission is free, but you’ll want to test Stem’s product; learn more here.
Milagros del Corazon
Sunday, May 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Los Amigos Kitchen, 7260 Pecos Street
While the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council is still whipping its new space in Lakewood into shape, the artists of CHAC were so excited to finally be able to host another Milagros del Corazon fundraiser that they just couldn't wait. The event usually is tied to Valentine's Day, so there will be plenty of colorful art hearts that you can grab at a silent auction just in time for Mother’s Day gift-giving. The party is free; food and drink will be available to purchase from Los Amigos Kitchen. Find info and RSVP here.
Do you know of a great free event in town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]