Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

March is going out with a roar, with the last Month of Photography exhibits and Ruby Hill Rail Yard snow days, as well as parties and lectures that will have you anticipating the sunny spring days ahead.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates:
CHOW Happy Hour Meet and Greet
Monday, March 27, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut Street
One of the only good things to come out of the pandemic: CHOW (Culinary Hospitality Outreach Wellness), which offers help and support for those in the restaurant and hospitality business. At this happy hour, you can learn more about CHOW and tell the organization what you need. There will be drinks and snacks; find out more here.
Previews of Coming Attractions: Wildflowers at Dawson Butte
Monday, March 27, 7 p.m., online
Douglas Land Conservancy will host this program with Elizabeth Taylor, a certified Colorado Native Plant Master and NPM instructor who volunteers as a naturalist for the DLC and Douglas County Open Space. She'll preview the wildflowers that will soon pop up on Dawson Butte during this free virtual hike (a $10 donation is suggested to keep classes going); sign up here.
Night Lights Denver
Tuesday, March 28, through Friday, March 31, 6:15 to 11:55 p.m.
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The current illuminating program is dedicated to the Month of Photography. Colorado Photographic Arts Center's Samantha Johnston has curated this display of work by sixty photographers that shows after dark through the end of March. Find out more here.
The Great Spring Migration: Birds on the Move
Tuesday, March 28, 7 p.m., online
Join Douglas Land Conservancy and Denver Audubon for the Great Spring Migration: Birds on the Move. Curt Frankenfeld, president of the Denver Audubon board, will cover ways to appreciate and protect the birds moving to and through Colorado this season, with a Q&A following. The online class is free, but a $10 donation is suggested; sign up here.
Festo Festo With Gaitani
Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
This special edition of Festo Festo will present Gaitani, a Bulgarian folk-dance troupe based in Denver. In addition to dance performances to music by Gora Gora Orkestar and Ansambl Eitan Kantor, there will be dance instruction and community music-making. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged; find out more here.
Amy Reid's Long Haulers and Short Films
Friday, March 31, 7 p.m.
Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue
Counterpath is hosting this screening of Amy Reid’s 2020 Long Haulers, as well as short films by Emma Piper-Burket ("Driving Dinosaurs"), Eileen Roscina, Ann Roy and Emilie Upczak. All of the works deal with representations of the road, gender, and networks of industry and nature. Admission is free, but donations are suggested, with all proceeds going to the artists. Find out more here.
N3ptune After Party
Friday, March 31, 11 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
After his show at the Bluebird, Lost Lake is hosting this free after-party for N3ptune, the multi-hyphenate Denver musician who's a proudly queer singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, model, actor and director. Read our profile of him here, and find out more about this event here.
TheBigWonderful
Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winter Park Resort
TheBigWonderful returns to Winter Park for the fifth annual edition of Beer Fest, Bluegrass and Bazaar. The vendor village will open at 11 a.m., with wares ranging from jewelry to outdoor apparel from more than thirty Colorado makers. Live bluegrass starts at 11 a.m., too, with this lineup: The Fretliners on the Main Stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Martin Gilmore Band on the Village Stage from 1 to 3 p.m., and Head for the Hills on the Main Stage from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless you're also taking in the Beer Fest, with twenty-plus local breweries serving unlimited samples from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets for that start at $35; get them and more information here.
Every Day Is Earth Day Spoken Word: Posole and Poetry
Saturday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.
CHAC Gallery, 1560 Teller Street
Chicano Humanities Arts Council and the Women for Environmental Justice will host this event honoring National Poetry Month, Earth Day and the end of Women’s History Month. Spoken-word artists and poets Elena Guerrero Townsend, Jo Elizabeth Pinto and Norma Johnson will join folk musician Elena Klaver for this poetry slam/open-mic party that includes homemade posole. Admission is free; register here.
Medea Benjamin: War in Ukraine
Saturday, April 1, 3 to 5 p.m.
Highlands United Methodist Church, 3131 Osceola Street
Sunday, April 2, 2 to 5 p.m.
Unity of Boulder Church, 2855 Folsom Street, Boulder
Medea Benjamin, peace and justice activist and co-founder of Code Pink, is the author of thirteen books, including the recent War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict (co-authored with Nicolas J.S. Davies), which offers historical context. She'll talk about the book and the current situation in Ukraine in a series of talks along the Front Range that continue through April 5; get more information here.
And a bonus that will end soon: Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. The season will end soon — but in the meantime, admission is free, and on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]