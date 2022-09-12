A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The week is off to a fast start, with a free day at the Denver Art Museum, followed by festivals celebrating everything from balloons to pirates. But that's just the start of the free fun.
Keep reading for a dozen of the best free events in and around Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Denver Art Museum Free Day
Tuesday, September 13, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
It's another free day at the Denver Art Museum, when you can register for free admission. And on free days through October, enjoy open access hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sensory Garden, an outdoor space filled with plants that evoke the five senses. Register for your free admission here.
BookGive Free Book Room
Wednesday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
4890 Lowell Boulevard
After establishing a free book service two years ago to celebrate the free exchange of books and ideas, BookGive is opening a physical spot where you can come, browse and simply surround yourself with books. It's in a former gas station near Regis; come fuel up mid-day on Wednesday and Friday (and Tuesday, starting next week). Find out more here.
Cervezas for Causes: Museo de las Americas
Thursday, September 15, 5 to 9 p.m.
Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte Street
You’ve got to hand it to the Cerveceria: The Latinx-focused brewery is all about community. And while you can partake anytime in its beers made with Mexican ingredients such as poblano peppers, tamarind pulp, nopales and — wait for it — churros, once a month it’s all about nonprofits like Museo de las Americas and the Mi Casa Resource Center, recipients of its monthly Cervezas for Causes nights. The Museo is the lucky recipient of 20 percent of all taproom sales this Thursday night, so drink up and give. Find info here.
Snowmass Balloon Festival
Friday, September 16 through September 18
2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village
While it might be a little early for peak fall colors in Snowmass, the scenery is still bound to be beautiful for the awe-inspiring Snowmass Balloon Festival. The 47th annual fest will host balloon launches from 7 to 9 a.m., and there will be plenty of other things to do during the three-day event, from strolling the street to drinking up at Saturday afternoon’s Snowmass Wine Festival Grand Tasting. Learn more here.
Northglenn Pirate Ball: Friday, September 16, 6 to 10 p.m.
Northglenn Pirate Fest: Saturday, September 17, noon to 6 p.m.
E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Drive, Northglenn
Ahoy! You'll want to set sail for Northglenn for the two-day Pirate Fest, which begins on Friday night with an adult party with live music of the piratical sort, real mermaids, a costume contest and adult beverages suitable for drinking on the high seas. Saturday is family day, with all sorts of kids’ events, more music and the main event: a Cardboard Regatta race on the lake. Admission is free; details here.
La Santa Cecilia with El Javi
Friday, September 16, 6 to 10 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Levitt Pavilion’s free-concert series stretches into September. La Santa Cecilia, the three-man band fronted by sweet-voiced Angeleno singer La Marisol, steps up for a beautiful evening with a Latin beat; guitarist El Javi will open the show. La Santa Cecilia got its start busking on Olvera Street, making waves with a modern take on traditional Mexican music, a sound perfect for welcoming National Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s free and bring-your-own seating, or opt for the $35 VIP ticket with perks. Either way, register here.
Jaipur Literature Festival Colorado 2022
Saturday, September 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 18, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
The Jaipur Literature Festival, a globe-hopping meeting of great bookish minds that blends the spirit of India with a global view of literature, is back live in Boulder after two years in the virtual universe. Packing a full roster of author conversations, workshops, readings, lectures, music breaks, poetry and more into two days, the fest is its own universe, mixing international and local authors into the programming. Basic general admission is free (there are some paid ticket options that come with perks); find a complete schedule and author guide here and register here.
Fiesta Cookout: Servicios de La Raza's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chaffee Park, 1901 West 43rd Avenue
The bilingual human services organization Servicios de La Raza has roots in the Crusade for Justice movement led by Corky Gonzales. Created in 1972 as a human services provider to a Hispanic community in upheaval, Servicios has expanded to provide food, clothing, counseling and other services to all people in need fifty years later. To celebrate the nonprofit's fiftieth anniversary, the crew at Servicios is inviting everyone to a free, family-friendly Fiesta Cookout in Chaffee Park with food, lowrider and motorcycle shows, kids’ activities and live entertainment. More info here.
Supernova Silent Screens
Saturday, September 17, noon to 8 p.m.
Denver Theatre District, California Street to Arapahoe Street, between 14th and 16th streets
Denver Digerati’s Supernova 7th Dimension digital animation fest continues Saturday with Silent Screens, a free, self-guided tour of six giant LED screens in a six-block radius within the Denver Theatre District. Each screen will be looping a different program throughout the day for the varied showcase, ranging from student work to video by pros from around the world. There is a paid option for a $15 guided tour led by Denver Digerati board president Liv Snyder, focusing on Activating Environmental Awareness segments, curated by artist/activist Beatie Wolfe. Register here for either option, and find a tour map here.
Books & Beers : A Latino/a Book Fair
Saturday, September 17, 2 to 6 p.m.
Raíces Brewing Co., 2060 West Colfax
Raíces Brewing Co. knows its Latinx audience, and serves that community a lot more than beer, though there’s plenty of that worth pouring. But the brewery also draws its people inside with events they can relate to: Latinx local artisan fairs, art shows and, this Saturday, an afternoon Books & Beers Book Fair hosted by the Colorado Alliance of Latino Mentors and Authors. Meet and greet local authors and buy their books over a tall one; find details here.
Colfax Canvas Block Party
Sunday, September 18, noon to 6 p.m.
Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue
Fall is mural season, and there’s another festival bringing new ones into the public eye in Aurora this weekend. While street artists are busy finishing off their new murals around the area, Downtown Aurora’s Colfax Canvas Block Party in Fletcher Plaza will offer a full lineup of live music, an indie art market by Bonfire and a Cerebral Brewing beer garden. Or take a mural-scouting walkabout in the downtown area (2022 map coming soon, here) and see what’s going up on Aurora walls. Learn more here.
Warm Cookies of the Revolution: Community Almanac: Health and Leaves
Sunday, September 18, 1 to 3 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Warm Cookies of the Revolution has always been a hands-on, in-the-moment event, so it suffered during the pandemic, when people weren’t supposed to be getting in anyone’s face. Now that Evan Weissman and his civic health club are back on track, the steady, living and breathing agenda is back. This weekend, the fall edition of a seasonal Community Almanac video series on civic issues is going serious with some hard issues that need to be fixed: Harm Reduction, Sex Work and Community Alternatives to 911. Yes, there will be cookies; get details here. It’s free, but a $5 donation is always appreciated.
and an anytime bonus:
Echoes From the History Colorado Collection, Season Two
Anytime on SoundCloud
Got fifteen minutes to learn something new about Colorado in the ’30s? Every Monday for ten weeks, History Colorado is offering another episode of Echoes From the Collection, hosted by Arlo White of Hypnotic Turtle. The second season, which launched in August, is a series of dramatic readings culled from interviews conducted in Colorado in the early years of the Great Depression by the Civil Works Administration. Tune in here anytime for a free listen.
Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]