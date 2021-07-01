Fourth of July Weekend: Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Yeehaw! After 2020 fizzled, this Fourth of July weekend should sizzle. The fun has started early along the Front Range, and over the next few days, you can lasso some action at the Greeley Stampede, head back to Shakespearean England, or catch concert after concert.

Greeley Stampede

Now through Sunday, July 4

Greeley

The Greeley Stampede rides again! The cowboy action resumes on July 1 with Carnival Americana at 5 p.m., followed by the Sheep Stampede and a Dwight Yoakam concert. The lineup is even more lively in the days to come, closing with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. on July 4. Find the full schedule and ticket prices here.

Midsummer Nights Tour

Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2, 6 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

"I know a bank whereon the wild thyme blows/Where oxlips and the nodding violet grows." History and literature collide with botany on this tour of plants known to Elizabethan England and found in Shakespeare's works...as well as at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Tickets are $16; get them at botanicgardens.org.

Colorado Music Festival: Augustin Hadelich

Thursday, July 1, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, 6:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder

Here's one more festival to welcome back this summer: The Colorado Music Festival returns to Chautauqua Auditorium with a full five weeks of glorious classical-music programming led by returning conductor Peter Oundjian. The fest gets off to a big start over two nights with world-renowned violinist Augustin Hadelich performing Mendelssohn’s "Violin Concerto in E Minor," sandwiched between a world premiere of Aaron Jay Kernis’s "Elegy (to those we’ve lost)" and a rousing rendition of Beethoven’s seventh. Tickets are available for both the live concert and an online livestream; learn more here.

Stars & Stripes Streetfest

Friday, July 2, through July 13

The Square on 21st, 21st Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets

The Ballpark Collective is activating a pop-up park dubbed the Square on 21st just in time for both July 4th weekend and the 2021 MLB All-Star Game with a continuous free street party, the Stars & Stripes Streetfest. Live comedy, dueling pianos, live music and DJs, food, drinks and games will keep you busy until the fireworks blow at the ballpark on July 2 and 3, and late-night silent disco events will relax your groove afterward. Beginning July 9, surrounding eateries will stretch out with tables under the stars on closed-off streets to catch the All-Star week overflow. Most events are free; get all the info and schedule updates here.

Colorado Rockies v. St. Louis Cardinals

Friday, July 2, 6:10 p.m., and Saturday, July 3, 7:10 p.m.

Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals — and Nolan Arenado — in a run that ends with fireworks above Coors Field — even if you don't see the same kind of action on the field. Get tickets here.

Boulder Bandshell: Chris Daniels and the Kings

Friday, July 2, 7 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy return to Boulder, where it all started. The seven-piece band has won awards for releasing some of the best horn-drenched, rock-and-soul records from Colorado to Amsterdam, and now brings its signature “blues with horns” sound back for the last Boulder Bandshell show of the summer. Get tickets (up to $25) here.

Novo Ita Immersive Art Experience

Saturday, July 3, through August 23, noon to 8 p.m. daily (closes at 3 p.m. on July 4)

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

Spectra, which kept the shape-shifting Spookadelia immersive experience going for months, is moving on to a different theme, bringing in a new team to create Novo Ita, a tactile and psychedelic journey with a subtle message about environmental and societal issues lurking around in its story. The characters who live in the future world of Novo Ita are perfectly in tune with nature — a concept that we could use more of right now. Tickets, $12 to $30, are timed-entry; reserve yours at Eventbrite.

4th of July Evergreen Music Festival

Sunday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen

You’ll be so busy at this year’s 4th of July Evergreen Music Festival that fireworks would be overkill — this fest starts at 10 a.m. and goes nonstop until 7:30 p.m. with live music, a shiny car show, face painters and henna artists, athletic activities and food trucks. Don't miss the headliner: Colorado’s own DeVotchKa, with the Thomas Dance Project, featuring performers from the Colorado and Boulder ballets. Admission is $5 to $25 (a $55 Freedom Run/Music Festival combo is available, too); get tickets and find a schedule here.

City Park Jazz: Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors

Sunday, July 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

City Park Bandshell

Denver has always had a thriving jazz community, and between the 1920s and 1950s, the Five Points neighborhood was the heart of the scene. The Five Points sound is still alive today, and the main keeper of the flame is pianist Purnell Steen and his group, the Five Points Ambassadors. Get in the groove! Admission is free, although donations are certainly requested; find out more here.



Major League Soccer/Colorado Rapids 4th Fest

Sunday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Looking for sports entertainment with a big side of fireworks on the actual Fourth? Then head to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, where there’s lots of parking, as well as major league soccer action and 100 percent capacity seating as the Rapids take on the Seattle Sounders FC. And at the end? A good, old-fashioned fireworks show with all the bells and whistles. Tickets start at $35 at Ticketmaster.

