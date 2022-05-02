Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

It's raining today, but a big week of free, sunny fun lies ahead, with May the 4th parties followed by Cinco de Mayo events, First Friday bashes, Kentucky Derby festivities and Mother's Day activities. And there are plenty of other things to do along the way, including taking advantage of this weekend's Celebrate Colorado Days, which Governor Jared Polis announced as a way to show that the state has come back from the worst of the COVID pandemic. (And don't be confused: The state will still celebrate Colorado Day on August 1, the anniversary of Colorado becoming a state in 1876.)
Keep reading for fifteen free things to do in and around Denver this week:
May the 4th Pop-Up Exhibition and Art War Star Wars Party
Exhibition through May 7
Party and Costume Contest: Wednesday, May 4, 7 to 11 p.m.
Modis in the City, 1553 Platte Street
With May the 4th approaching, it's time to get in touch with your inner Jedi. That will be easy at the Zang Building, where building mates Modis and the BRDG Project gallery are mixing it up for a twenty-artist Star Wars art exhibit and raffle, a costume party and food and drink specials, which will aid navigation among all the Ewoks, Darth Vaders and Wookiees in the house. The show, which opened on April 30, will be up until May 7. Learn more here.
Sandra De Berduccy Artist Talk & Workshop
Tuesday, May 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Swoon Art House, 4295 Broadway, Boulder
BMoCA and Swoon Art House are presenting a free talk and workshop with artist-in-residence Sandra De Berduccy, who will discuss Andean textile techniques and their relationship with energy and information in her works. Participants will explore tangible examples and experiment with piezoelectricity generation by assembling a mini self-generator light. Find out more here.
Empowered by Place: From Amache to Denver
Wednesday, May 4, 7 p.m., online
This virtual program hosted by Historic Denver will discuss the recent preservation work at the Amache Relocation Center in Granada, used from 1941 to 1945. Many families came to Denver when the facility closed in 1945, including the family of guest speaker Derek Okubo, whose family ran Ben’s Market in northeast Denver for years. Find out more about this event here.
Spring Plant Sale
Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Whether you can safely plant your garden right after Mother’s Day in Colorado remains a matter of debate, but this weekend is definitely when folks swarm garden centers for showy summer flowers. But experienced gardeners plan ahead for the annual spring sale at the Denver Botanic Gardens because they know it’s the place to go for the newest varieties and specialty plants for any kind of garden, from water-wise, street-side hell strips to alpine rock gardens. Free tickets are going fast — dig yours up ASAP and RSVP in advance here.
Heirloom Tomato Plant Sale
Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farm 39, 3611 Chestnut Place
The Sparrow, 475 Corona Street
Tracy Weil, a RiNo pioneer long before he helped form the RiNo Art District, took up heirloom tomato farming in 2009 at his Chestnut Place outpost — the one he just sold for $5.8 million in February. It was and still is a hobby venture dedicated to preserving heirloom varieties and helping build better salads, and after experimenting with socially distanced and online sales over two pandemic years, he returns to a live and in-person sale this year at two locations: Weil’s Farm 39 and fellow tomato lover Carolyne Janssen’s Alamo Placita backyard. Admission is free; check Facebook or Instagram for sale updates through the month.
Celebrate Colorado Days
Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
History Colorado opens its doors to the public for free three days this weekend, offering opportunities for adults and children alike to explore the museum’s insightful exhibits and hands-on experiential activities—including a last chance to catch The Power of Horses, which closes May 8. RSVP for free tickets in advance and learn more about current exhibits and attractions here.
Hell & Rats First Friday Pop-up Market
Friday, May 6, 5 to 10 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
The women-led Town Hall Collaborative, a creative event, bar, food-truck hub and maker space still being readied for business after a successful crowdfunding campaign, is already making its presence known by hosting the Hell & Rats First Friday Pop-up Market, a flea market that showcases artists, makers, and vintage and upcycled clothing in the parking lot. The market coincides with May First Friday festivities in the Art District on Santa Fe, with a DJ and drop-in food truck adding to the fun. Learn more here.
First Friday Jazz
Friday, May 6, 6 to 9 p.m.
Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton Street
Jazz once sounded all through this part of Five Points; on May 6, the Sonic Nomads (Mark Fox, Felix Ayodele and Tom Tilton), with guest bassist Bill McCrossen (who also plays the ngoni and kora) will perform at 6 at Brother Jeff's Cultural Center. That will be followed by an open jam session. Admission is free; find out more here. And watch for more First Friday Jazz news.
Mystery and Historical Fiction Colorado Book Awards Finalists
Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.
BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street
Mystery and Historical Fiction Colorado Book Awards finalists will read in person, and also answer questions from the audience. The Mystery finalists: Jodi Bowersox for Red Rabbit on the Run, Scott Graham for Canyonlands Carnage; and Wanda Venters and Mary Rae for Break Bone Fever. Historical Fiction finalists include Tomas Alamilla and Mario Acevedo for Luther, Wyoming; Thomas L. Hall for Chloe’s Mistigri; and E.J. Levy for The Cape Doctor. Admission is free; find out more here.
Cinco de Mayo
Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The city's big free celebration is back, with food, fun, kids' activities, taco-eating contests, lowrider shows, Chihuahua races, and music and other performances both days, including 8 Segundos (6:30 p.m. Saturday) and Grupo Control (6:30 p.m. Sunday). Find out more here.
Queridas Madres Shopping Event
Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue
Shopping for a mom who loves folk art, fair trade and locally made crafts and other items is always fun and just a little bit easier at Hijos del Sol, the retail side of Denver’s Latino Cultural Arts Center. The shop is stocked up for Mother’s Day with handsome tooled-leather bags, beautiful beadwork, silver jewelry, Carlos Santana hats and fine hand-carved and -painted alejibres just waiting to find new homes. Have a peek at current merchandise here before you go.
Cinco de Mayo en Westwood
Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
3600 to 3900 Morrison Road, between Lowell and Osceola streets
For a Cinco de Mayo fest with a true community soul, head to Morrison Road in Westwood, where ethnic authenticity and some history about why Cinco de Mayo is even celebrated are sprinkled throughout the neighborhood’s annual street fair. Visitors will be rewarded with live music and mariachis, folk and Aztec dance performances, lucha libre matches, art exhibits, lowriders, and vendors of art, crafts, clothing and homemade Mexican eats, as well as Revolutionary Art, an exhibition hosted by D3 Arts. Find a complete rundown of events here.
Counterpath Free Bookstore Event/Reading
Saturday, May 7, 4 to 6 p.m.
Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue
Counterpath started out as a small press publisher and performance space, but a lot more goes on here than readings and art shows. It’s become a hub for its East Colfax neighborhood, a food bank, a community garden plot and the Free Bookstore, a giant-sized little library with free books for the taking. On May 7, the bookstore will celebrate a large donation of books from retired Native studies scholar Penelope Kelsey, who’s left Counterpath her office library, including many dealing with Indigenous literature, history and culture. Poet Crisosto Apache will join the celebration to read from his poetry book Ghostword from Gnashing Teeth Publications. Find info here.
Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]