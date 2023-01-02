Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Yeehaw! The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend, bringing with it more than a century of traditions, starting with the parade through downtown. And did you know the Stock Show is the reason that the Denver City & County Building is illuminated this month?
Keep reading for twelve free things to do in Denver this week, and watch for updates:
SCFD Free Day
Wednesday, January 4
Around metro Denver
The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District hosts many free days every year, although institutions can also choose their own. The first SCFD Free Day of 2023 is January 4; find a list of the organizations participating here.
National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade
Thursday, January 5, noon
Union Station to Glenarm Place
Yeehaw! On the first Thursday in January, Denver returns to its cowtown roots with a parade celebrating the annual Stock Show and this region's agricultural roots. Renowned Colorado State University professor Temple Grandin is the grand marshal this year, leading the traditional lineup of longhorn cattle, horses and Western wagons along 17th Street. McGregor Square, at 1901 Wazee Street, will hold a Stock Show Fair at the same time, with live music and more. Find out more on the National Western Stock Show here.
Hydro Grand Opening
Friday, January 6, 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.
4817 National Western Drive
CSU Spur will host a grand opening celebration for the final building in its complex by the National Western. Hydro showcases the importance of water to our livelihood and connects visitors with researchers and scientists. It is home to Denver Water’s new water-quality lab, a 230-capacity theater space, a “backyard” space with connectivity to the South Platte River, interactive art and exhibits, artist studios, a café and coffee shop operated by Western Daughters, event spaces and more. Find out more here.
Leader as Readers: John Suthers
Friday, January 6, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, Colorado Springs
John Suthers, Colorado's former Attorney General who's now in his second term as mayor of Colorado Springs, will talk about the books that have shaped his career. Admission is free; find out more here.
Día de los Reyes
Saturday, January 7, noon to 4 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway
Christmas isn’t over for millions of worshippers around the world in countries where the celebration continues for twelve days, coinciding with varied holidays and ceremonies marking the Epiphany. Spain, Portugal, Mexico and most of Latin America celebrate Día de los Reyes (or Day of Kings). The Museum of Boulder will introduce the holiday’s Latin traditions during an afternoon of live music, storytelling and crafts for families; admission is free during the event, and includes access to museum exhibits. Details here.
Hangin’ N Slangin’ New Year's Market
Saturday, January 7, 2 to 6:30 p.m.
Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street
The growing community of independent DIY-style Denver artisan and vintage vendors at Hangin’ N Slangin’ think it’s time to get over the holiday shopping season while 2023 is young. Join sixteen intrepid vendors for a fresh new year of shopping local at Mile High Spirits; it’s free to browse merchandise ranging from tooth gems to sneakers and ritual oils, and $3 happy hour drinks will available to loosen up the wallet strings. RSVP at Eventbrite.
Snap! Crackle! Poetry!
Sunday, January 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
Poetry magnet Brice Maiurro’s low-key, monthly open-mic brunch Snap! Crackle! Poetry! starts up for a new year on Sunday at Mutiny, where the coffee pot is always steaming and a crunchy selection of breakfast cereals and other snacks will be for sale. It’s possibly the mellowest open mic reading you’ll ever encounter in Denver: Poets are invited to arrive at 9 a.m. for some quiet time with pen and paper, sign-up follows at 10 a.m., and readers will start slinging words (with a five-minute or two-poem limit) at 10:15 a.m. Raise a spoon for the last poet standing. It’s free; RSVP at Eventbrite.
A Night of Readings
Sunday, January 8, 7:30 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Denver’s Gold Tooth Collective, a band of creatives that specializes in immersive entertainment, gets literary this weekend, gathering a diverse group of writers and friends (who happen to be musicians, fashion designers, professionals, filmmakers and performers) for a reading at Enigma Bazaar. Prepare to be surprised: You never know what you’ll get. It’s free, but bring a nonperishable good or two to donate to Food Bank of the Rockies.
ongoing:
45+, Robischon Gallery’s 45th Anniversary Celebration Exhibition, Part One
Extended through January 28
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
It would be a shame to miss the visual riches of Robischon Gallery’s 45+, one of Denver’s primary shows of fall 2022, a breathtaking 25-artist overview of the deep talent that the gallery has represented over the past four and a half decades. Happily, the show’s been extended for another month, and Part Two, now opening on Thursday, February 23, is still on the horizon. Learn more here.
Light the Lights
Daily through January 22, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show. There are special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., with static shows in between. Find out more here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). The rink is open daily, but hours are changing; get all the details here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]