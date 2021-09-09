Ten More Things to Do This Weekend In and Around Denver

Don't miss our list of free events here, and keep reading for ten of the best ticketed things to do around Denver this weekend:
Off-Grid Expo 2021
Friday, September 10, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, September 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
Adventure meets technology at the Off the Grid Expo, a three-day event that focuses on how to enjoy outdoor adventure while living a more sustainable lifestyle. There will be presentations, giveaways and plenty of informative displays, as well as food and drink options at the family-friendly, pet-friendly affair. Tickets range from $12 for one day ($15 at door) to $20 for a three-day pass; get them in advance here.
I Do! I Do!
Friday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. (opening)
Arvada Center Main Stage, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard
The Arvada Center’s Main Stage welcomes back live audiences with I Do! I Do!, a comfortable classic dating to the ’60s. Looking back over the ups and downs of a couple’s fifty-year marriage, the two-person show pops with songs by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, first sung on Broadway by Mary Martin and Robert Preston. Yes, it’s that old, but you’re certain to leave with a smile on your face. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday; get information and tickets, starting at $53, here.
Tony Trischka
Friday, September 10, 8 p.m.
Daniels Hall, Swallow Hill Music Hall, 71 East Yale Avenue
Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill reopens to the public with a real classic: influential virtuoso banjo player Tony Trischka, who changed the course of bluegrass music while mentoring up-and-coming players like Béla Fleck and better-than-you’d-think Steve Martin, who really knows how to play what has always been seen as a comedy prop. As living proof that folk and roots music are always in flux, Trischka will wake up the house with some extra-fine picking. Fellow banjo man Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose opens. Tickets are $21 to $23; get yours and learn more here.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 40th Annual Fall Show and Sale
Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Doubletree by Hilton DTC, 7801 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Every September, the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys hosts a big, weeklong celebration of all things small filled with sales, workshops and special events for hard-core miniatures collectors and artisans. Admission is $8; find out more here.
MCA Gallery Activations: STAGED: Three Deuces
Saturday, September 11, 3 and 4 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
MCA Denver regenerates this week with new shows for the fall, including a kind of residency with jazz pianist Jason Moran, who also creates artworks referencing the reverberations of his musical craft. As a companion to his exhibition, Moran will be checking in monthly at MCA on every second Saturday through January to give short, intimate concerts in the gallery with an assist from Denver musicians. Tickets are $20 to $25, with limited $5 deals available for students—but space is extremely limited, so act fast. Get tickets and more information here.
Sundown Music Festival
Saturday, September 11, 5 to 10 p.m.
RiNo Festival Grounds, 3715 Chestnut Place
Recharge as summer comes to a close at Sundown, an event that blends immersive music spun by DJs like Autograf and Yolanda Be Cool, a silent disco, meditations and exercises in mindfulness, wellness drips, detox and sober bars, food trucks and an artist village. That’s a major cool-down, in all the best ways. Get your groove on for $33.99, or $39 at the door ($49 VIP tix are sold out); tickets for kids ages ten and under are $10. Buy tickets and find event details here.
Flavors of 9+CO
Saturday, September 1, 5:30 p.m.
Hale Park, 4128 East Tenth Avenue
While admission is free to this community gathering on the green of Hale Park — where you can play games and listen to hip-hop cellist Jae Wes — you'll want to pony up for a picnic including culinary creations from 9+CO restaurants Pizzeria Locale, Postino, Clean Juice, Cava, and Frank & Roze. To add to the fun, $5 cocktails, beer, and wine will be available; a portion of proceeds will benefit Bellevue Hale Neighborhood Association. Dinner options range from $15 to $50 (a picnic for four); find out more here.
13th Floor
Saturday, September 11, (opening), Sunday, September 12, 7 to 11 p.m.
3400 East 52nd Avenue
13th Floor, created by Denver-based Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, is opening for the season with new attractions including Blitz Bowl, an outdoor activity that combines football, bowling and a dash of corn hole; Class Axe Throwing and the Shriekeasy Bar (21+), with such add-on options as Mini Escape Rooms and Sensory Overload. And, of course, there will be the usual thrills and chills. Tickets start at $19.99, and the 13th Floor will be open through October; get more details here.
and already under way:
Before You Go
Through September 19, and online
Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Street, Golden
John Ashton's play inspired by his own family debuted at Miners Alley last weekend, and while you can see it at the theater, you can now watch it on demand, too. Three siblings wind up back home for an unexpected family reunion. “There are parts where there are laughs and parts where we tug at heartstrings and parts where I think I’m saying something significant," says Ashton. "Also, opportunities to feel insecure and that you’re not dealing well." On-demand tickets are $15 here; get the in-person performance schedule and buy tickets here.
Sojourners Project: Busing
Through September 26
Rear Parking Lot, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 South Dayton Street, Aurora
Lisa Young of IDEA Stages and Patrick Mueller of Control Group Productions, masterminds from two different performing-arts worlds (Black theater and immersive dance theater) got together to collaborate on the Sojourners Project: Busing, an intergenerational, immersive retelling of a divisive piece of history in the Denver Public Schools: The story of Rachel Noel’s fight for busing to end school segregation in Denver — and its aftermath. It’s told outdoors in a parking lot with a real school bus used as an important element. Buy tickets, $10 to $40, here.
We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.