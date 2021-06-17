^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This weekend is full of living history, as Historic Denver hosts a citywide scavenger hunt that will run right past celebrations for Juneteenth and Pride. But you can also head for the hills, where Winter Park is opening for the summer season and Silverthorne is introducing a new Sunday stroll. And you can also experience the story of Alice in Wonderland in two very different ways.

Keep reading for fifteen of the best things to do in and around Denver this weekend (and don't miss our list of even more activities, these all free):



Capitol Crossroads Hunt

Thursday, June 17, 1 p.m., through Sunday, June 20

Around Denver

Are you ready to learn more about Denver's past during a citywide scavenger hunt? You’ll have four days to complete the game, an innovative way to uncover more about the city you love, while enjoying an adventure activity with family, friends or even on your own. Teams of up to six players have four days to complete the challenge (though it shouldn't take more than 2.5 hours). The first fifty people to complete the hunt will receive special finisher medals; prizes will be awarded to the teams with the fastest completion time, best team spirit photo, and outstanding history buffs. This year marks the fiftieth anniversary since Historic Denver began preserving the places that matter in Denver, starting with the Molly Brown House; your ticket, $12 to $18, benefits the nonprofit. Register here.

Solstice Celebration

Thursday, June 17, 7 p.m. online

Welcome the summer with an early solstice celebration hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Erin Baxter, curator of anthropology, will host an evening spotlighting past and present solstice revelry. Erica Ellingson from the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder will take you on a tour of the ancient skies of Stonehenge and discuss the astronomical events venerated by its builders; Deborah Whitehead, associate professor of religious studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, will explore how modern-day religious groups like druids and neopagans interpret and interact with the ancient site of Stonehenge. It's $5 for members, $10 others; register here.

Stories on Stage: "Slumber Party"

Thursday, June 17, 7 p.m., online

Diana Dresser will perform Denver author Jennifer Wortman's story "Slumber Party": Parental angst reigns supreme when a concerned mother starts getting a little too involved with her ten-year-old daughter’s social life. Dresser and Wortman will join the Stories on Stage crew for a chat after the story. Tickets are $10; purchase yours here.

War of the Flowers

Thursday, June 17, Friday, June 18, Saturday, June 19, 7:30 p.m.

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive

The play written and directed by Anthony J. Garcia that tells the story of the Kitayama Carnation Strike that began in July 1968 in Colorado is back. See it in person in a return run through June 27. Tickets are $20; get yours here.

Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure

Thursday, June 17, Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2 p.m.

Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The Aurora Fox is rockin’ and rollin’ its way back into live performances this summer with an upbeat Lewis Carroll reboot featuring live music played by actors who double as musicians. Beyond the Jabberwocky she meets, the protagonist of Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure wends her way through terrain unfamiliar to Carroll fans as she dances her way to a ska beat and Bollywood rhythms. Admission ranges from $15 to $40 online; find additional info here.





Venue has been changed! AFD

Fête de la Musique 2021

Friday, June 18, 5 to 9 p.m.

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Because of the collapse of its building, La Belle Maison, last week, Alliance Francaise Denver was unable to host its annual fundraiser on site. But after a fast scramble, it moved Fête de la Musique to the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, which will be full of live music — including Spectrum String Ensemble, Grande Orquesta Navarre with special guests Tom Hagerman and Nick Urata of DeVotchKa, and DJ Titi de Nice — as well as food and drink. Tickets are $25 for the concert only, $40 ($30 for AFD members) for the concert as well as two drinks, a sandwich and dessert; child tickets are $20. Learn more and get tickets here.



Junkfest Southern Colorado

Rebel Ranch, 6597 County Lane 14.5 at Highway 96, Ordway

Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sometimes you need to drive a long way for a true vintage market — a market like Junkfest, a venture that’s honorably truthful when it comes to describing itself. The Junkfest is at Rebel Ranch in Ordway, forty minutes east of Pueblo on the edge of the Great Plains. And here’s some of what you’ll find there: antiques, farm stuff, old jars, things dads like to fiddle with, farmhouse chic, crafts, yard-sale bargains, whozits and whatzits and whatever. Admission is $5 (kids under twelve get in free); get info here.

Into the Rainbow

Friday, June 18, 6 to 10 p.m.

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

A spectrum of queer artists and allies — 85 in total — are transforming Spectra Art Space into a massive rainbow and decking it out with sculptures, paintings, toys, jewelry and other objects to celebrate all things LGBTQ. At an opening reception, drag artist and DJ Markie Arendelle will perform, and Ratio Beerworks will offer up brews. And while this free shindig is all about Pride, it's also about the goals of the gallery itself: creating collaboration, community, inclusivity and inspiration. RSVP at Eventbrite.

Colorado Brazil Fest 2021

Friday, June 18, 6 p.m.: Brazilian Jazz, Choro and Bossa Nova Night with Dexter Payne Quintet & Michele Castro Quartet

Saturday, June 19, 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Sambadendê with Bateria Alegria and Samba Colorado

Saturday, June 19, 6 to 8:30 p.m.: Ginga with Bateria Alegria and Escola de Samba Denver

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Get out your feathers and dance moves: Colorado Brazil Fest is bringing Bahia beats, bossa nova, Afro-Brazilian samba and syncopated chorinho to the Bandshell in Boulder’s Central Park for a weekend of concerts with a powerhouse lineup of local Brazilian musicians. Choose from three separate shows over two evenings, or give in to the rhythm and see them all; admission is $25 for each individual concert, $40 for both Saturday shows, or $63 for a full weekend pass here.

Colorado Wonderland: An Alice Experience

Opening Friday, June 18, through July 3

Lemmon Staggs Homestead, Fort Collins

Travel down the rabbit hole to an evening of adventure and wonder with familiar characters laced with local flavor and history as LunAseas presents this immersive performance maze filled with live bands, dance, circus, theater and multimedia visuals. There are two shows each night, and tickets are $35 to $200; get yours here.

Juneteenth R&B Summer Kick-Off

Friday, June 18, 7 to 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavillion, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Juneteenth will get jumping with this outdoor concert with Atlanta-based headliner 112, as well as Rachel Bailey, the Grand Alliance and DJ Kid Above. Doors open at 5:30; bring blankets and lawn chairs, and dance until dark. Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50 at Ticketmaster.

Summer's here! Winter Park

Winter Park Summer

Starting Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Park

The mountain opens for summer activities, including the Trestle Bike Park, the Alpine Slide, e-bike tours, the mini-golf course, scenic gondola rides, disc golf and mountaintop guided hiking tours. Of course, you can also hike and enjoy the stunning scenery on your own. Unlimited attractions passes start at $10; get yours here.



TheBigWonderful featuring Rob Drabkin

Saturday, June 19, 5 to 9 p.m.

Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue

This weekend's TheBigWonderful features Rob Drabkin, Colorado folk-art musician, in two sets. Between songs, you can check out the vendors at the big outdoor market and enjoy food and drink (unlimited, if you buy that kind of ticket). Dogs are welcome and the event is family-friendly. In fact, kids under sixteen get in free; tickets range from $20 to $55. Buy them here.

Silverthorne Art Stroll

Sunday, June 19, noon to 3 p.m.

Blue River trail, Silverthorne

Enjoy cool mountain air and the debut of the Silverthorne Art Strolls series as you stroll along the Blue River trail, where you'll find seventeen pop-up artists and nine musical groups, including Janet Harriman and Shane Werts, harp and oboe duet; Lisa White, native flutes; Mark Schlaefer, blues; Nate Spencer, singer-songwriter; Randall McKinnon, cowboy/ folk; Max Wolpert, violin; Ghanay Gloude and Shane Henderson, rhythm and blues duo; Rocky Mountain Brass. It's all free; find out more here.



Divergent, Pride Variety Show

Sunday, June 20, 7 p.m.

2620 West Second Avenue, Unit 1

Anything goes when the neuro-UN-typical variety troupe Divergent hits the stage, beginning with gender identity, ethnicity, abilities, clothing choices and orientations. It’s just the thing for Pride Month, at a time when the LGBTQIA communities are learning to live with each other. There will likely be drag, but that’s not all: As the idea of a variety show suggests, there might be singing, dancing and comedy, with a wink and a touch of vaudeville. Tickets are $10 at Ticketleap; get the details here.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.