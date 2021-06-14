Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Summer is less than a week away, and the events calendar is really heating up, with a celebration of Juneteenth coming right up, and Pride festivities close behind. Along the way, you can look at art, listen to music, and contemplate the consequences of COVID. Oh, and maybe plan a wedding.

Keep reading for fifteen of the best free events in and around Denver (with a few online) this week:



Grow & Give Vegetable Garden Course

Monday, June 14, deadline to register

Colorado State University is offering free registration for its online vegetable-garden course (usually $40) in order to encourage participation in Grow & Give, a project of the Colorado Master Gardener Program through CSU Extension. The self-paced vegetable course will give advice on best practices for planning and planting times, proper soil preparation and much, much more. Register for free here; prices go up June 15.



How to Be an Anti-Racist Organization

Monday, June 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m., online

Join Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs for Denver Arts & Venues, and Dwinita Mosby-Tyler, chief catalyst of the Equity Project LLC, for the seventh installment of a free virtual discussion focusing on tactical steps to integrate anti-racism into your organizational structure. Register here; view recordings from previous events at artsandvenues.com/edi-resources.

EXPAND Skip the cake and go straight to the ice cream. Little Man

Wedding Expo With Little Man Catering

Monday, June 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue

Wed alert! Skip the cake and go straight to the ice cream. After a year of cancellations and postponements, weddings, receptions and other events are returning at a dizzying pace. At its second wedding expo, Little Man will show ways to create fun, easy, non-traditional bashes. Samples of the full catering menu and the ice cream sundae bar will be on display, and Family Jones Spirit House and So Damn Gouda will provide free cocktails and tasty bites, showcasing wedding-food options. All guests will receive a discount if they book their event by June 30. Find out more here.

Americas COVID-19 Memorial virtual exhibition

Opening Tuesday, June 15, online

After collecting works from around the world, the Biennial of the Americas will launch the Americas COVID-19 Memorial virtual exhibition on June 15, hosted on the Biennial website, with more than 200 artworks from commissioned artists and the public. On September 3, the Museo de las Americas will open an in-person exhibition highlighting the work of 21 commissioned artists as well as award-winning artworks (chosen from a public vote) from 186 individuals selected from the thousands who submitted work. Find out more here.



Mindful Looking With the Denver Art Museum

Tuesday, June 15, 1 to 1:45 p.m., online

Mindful Looking invites you to slow down and spend time with a single work of art from the Denver Art Museum. In May and June, the program will examine the contemporary photograph "Melora," by Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick. Discover overlooked details, pose questions and explore ideas during this free program; find out more here.

FBomb Flash Fiction Reading Series: Back to Normal

Tuesday, June 15, 7:30 p.m., online

The word on FBomb is that it is likely to remain virtual until the end of summer, when its traditional Tuesday-night spot opens up, but in the meantime, FBomb organizers are trying hard to get back to normal, and the June session has “Back to Normal” as its theme. Host Shelby Yaffe joins guest readers Stina French, whose writing leans toward the erotic, and Tameca Coleman, whose writing is all over the map. (Coleman’s first published book, an identity polyptych, will be released in September.) Message Yaffe in advance to sign up for open-mic spots; learn more and find the Zoom link here.

Five Points Outdoor Mural Gallery Opening

Wednesday, June 16, 6 p.m.

Five Points Plaza, 2756 Welton Street

The Five Points Outdoor Mural Gallery project is a joint creation of the Downtown Denver Partnership Welton Street Renaissance Project and Rob the Art Museum's Black Love Mural Festival. It's one installment of the larger Welton Street Renaissance Project, which aims to bring more public art and activated public spaces to Five Points, and features several murals created by African-American artists curated by Robert Gray as part of his annual Black Love Mural Festival. Find out more here.

Nathan Hall, Toy Piano Suite for Colorado Landscapes

Thursday, June 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Evans School Auditorium, 1115 Acoma Street

RedLine’s migrating Checking In platform connecting artists, venues and audiences brings experimental composer/performer Nathan Hall to the private stage at the old Evans School for a work that’s deeply reverent for Colorado’s spaces and people, even though it’s partially performed on a couple of toy pianos. Joining Hall are Tristan McKay; fellow small-scale pianist, vocalist and storyteller Celesté Martinez; and film and sound artist John Roberts. The concert is free, but you must RSVP by email to lfeliciano@redlineart.org to attend. Learn more here.

Familias Separadas Public Art Project and Unveiling

Friday, June 18, 4 to 8 p.m.

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street, or online

Familias Separadas is a public-art project with a national scope, comprising three large-scale installations recognizing undocumented immigrants who’ve suffered detainment or sought sanctuary in American cities far from the border: Denver, Colorado; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dover, New Hampshire. The visages of Jeanette Vizguerra, Ingrid Encalada and Ginny Calderon will grace twenty-foot panels created by artist Michelle Angela Ortiz that are being installed on the outer walls of RedLine this week. See the unveiling in person or streaming online; learn more here.

Evan Semon

Juneteenth Music Festival

Juneteenth Eve Broadcast

Friday, June 18, 2 to 8 p.m., online

Juneteenth Parade

Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m.

Manual High School to Five Points

Two-Day Street Festival

Saturday, June 19, noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 20, 2 to 8 p.m.;

Welton Street Corridor and other locations

Free, RSVP at Eventbrite

Juneteenth, the annual holiday marking the delayed announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas two years after it was signed, is back in a hybrid live and virtual form this year. The celebration launches with an online music broadcast, as well as a ticketed Friday night concert at Levitt Pavilion headlined by Atlanta’s 112, before the fest moves to Five Points for the rest of the weekend Saturday begins with a parade from Manual High School to the fest grounds on Welton Street, where there will be two days of live music, entertainment, vendors and food (yes, that's the sweet aroma of barbecue in the air). Find all the info about where to go and how to tune in here.

The Glamp AF Market

Friday, June 18, 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

You’re outdoorsy, but prefer to do mountains in style? You’re a glamper, and there’s a market just for you. The Glamp AF Market, opening up Friday for four weekends (through July 11) in the Dairy Block alley, is the place to find chic yet sturdy outdoor gear, yak-wool socks and the best coffee to brew over an open fire. Once you’ve stocked up, you can go on inside to eat and drink up for some urban glamping. The market is free; RSVP at Eventbrite.

Stay Wild Market

Saturday, June 19, noon to 6 p.m.

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place

Still outdoorsy, but in a shop-local sorta way? Stay Wild Market invites you to keep your cash in the neighborhood by purchasing summer outdoor gear from all-Colorado brands and sticking around to sip home-grown spirits, as well. Visit the market outside in Ironton’s yard (enter from 36th Street, and bring a mask); save your pennies, because the event’s prize buy is a bottle of Switchback Single Malt whiskey that comes in an aluminum reusable bottle (Ironton recommends pre-ordering your bottle at a special price, and it’ll be ready to pick up during the sale). If you’d like to dine while you’re at the distillery, it’s also recommended that you make a reservation. Admission is free; RSVP at Humanitix.

33rd Annual Poetry Rodeo: A Rebirth of Wonder

Sunday, June 20, 1 to 11 p.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

There was an abbreviated live Poetry Rodeo (aka Podeo) in 2020, but in 2021, things are a little closer to what they used to be. There’s a lot to celebrate, beginning with the theme of rebirth and ten straight hours filled with eight-minute storytelling and poetry spots. Come by for coffee and an hour or two of listening, stay all day and have dinner, or sign up for a chance at the mic (message Seth online to request a first and second choice of hour to read, and he’ll get back to you). Admission is free, and so is the Podeo’s vibe; learn more here.

Pride Liberation Day

Sunday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 East 11th Avenue

West Steps, Colorado State Capitol, 200 East Colfax Avenue

Pride Liberation Day is a bit like PrideFest, but with a big focus on inclusivity, kindness and honoring intersectionality. In the morning, go o Cheesman Park for field-day games, music, performances and speakers; at 2 p.m., a parade moves the action to the west steps of the Capitol for a rally and additional speakers calling for social justice and activism, followed by a candlelight vigil for queer and BIPOC lives lost to violence. Find a complete schedule and more info here.

City Park Jazz: Brass Band Extravaganza

Sunday, June 20, 5 p.m.

City Park Bandshell, City Park

There’s nothing like a honking big brass band, unless it’s an evening with three of them at the edge of Ferril Lake in City Park, with a bunch of brassy horns playing music that transcends the old oom-pah-pah. The Otone Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Guerrilla Fanfare all bring a funky taste of that NOLA second-line style to Denver at dusk. Find info and a full City Park Jazz summer schedule here.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.