Grab a buddy and some chalk.
Grab a buddy and some chalk.
Flickr/Rose Physical Therapy

Weekend Warriors: Labor Day Weekend Sweat Sessions

Lauren Archuletta | August 31, 2018 | 8:03am
AA

With the long Labor Day weekend upon us, there are plenty of opportunities to break a sweat. Try CrossFit for the first time, hit the roof for a barre class, or enjoy a handful of free yoga classes.

Buddy Day — Free Community Workout
CrossFit KADA
Saturday, September 1, 9 a.m.
Gear up for the Labor Day weekend with a free community workout from CrossFit KADA. The Littleton gym is hosting a 1.5-hour session Saturday morning, and the workout will be tailored for all levels. This class will be open to the community to try CrossFit KADA’s small-class training approach, but current members are welcome to bring a buddy for free, as well. Visit the Eventbrite website to register online and grab your buddy pass.

Roll out in the store.
Roll out in the store.
lululemon Youtube

lululemon With the River
lululemon Highlands Square
Sunday, September 2, 9 a.m.
Unroll your mat in Highlands Square this weekend. lulemon is opening its doors to the River Power Vinyasa for a store takeover. Instructors from the River will be teaching an all-levels Vinyasa class for free. The full-body sequence will be taught in a similar fashion to the signature Hot Power Vinyasa practiced in the studio. All are welcome to join the complimentary class, but attendees are required to bring their own mat. Class stars at 9 a.m. Visit the lululemon Denver Facebook page for more information.

Unwind with yoga and mimosas.
Unwind with yoga and mimosas.
Youtube Floating Yoga School

Free Yoga and $10 Bottomless Mimosas
Hodsons Bar & Grill
Sunday, September 2, 9:45 a.m.
The team at Hodsons Bar & Grill wants its patrons — and its yogis — to live happier lives. That’s why they’re offering free vinyasa-style yoga every Saturday morning with the intention of incorporating habits into your day-to-day routine to help you “live a happier lifestyle.” A new topic is discussed in every complimentary yoga class taught by CorePower instructor Andrew Hewett. To further your happiness, Hodsons Bar & Grill also offers $10 bottomless mimosas. Learn more on the bar’s Facebook page.

Take the barre bands to the roof.
Take the barre bands to the roof.
YouTube The Barre Coach

Barre Brunch
ViewHouse Ballpark
Sunday, September 2, 9:30 a.m.
Trade the barre studio for the roof this Sunday. ViewHouse Ballpark is offering a free barre class. While there is no official ballet barre, instructors will incorporate the use of silks and other bodyweight exercises into the practice. All attendees are asked to bring their own mat, but they will in turn be provided with their choice of a free LIFEWTR, ONE Coconut Water or bubly. With the purchase of at least a $9 brunch entree, attendees can also enjoy a complimentary mimosa, as well. Class kicks off at 9:30 a.m.; visit Facebook for more information.

Salute the sun.
Salute the sun.
YouTube/Bahia Yoga

Yoga on the Yard
Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery
Sunday, September 2, 9 a.m.
Before starting your Sunday Funday, relax in a beer garden for some 9 a.m. yoga. Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery is hosting their last installment of Yoga on the Yard this Sunday morning. Bring a mat and a bottle of water for this free, all-ages practice. No registration required. Visit Breckenridge Brewery’s Facebook page for more information.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

