Weekend Warriors: Labor Day Weekend Sweat Sessions

With the long Labor Day weekend upon us, there are plenty of opportunities to break a sweat. Try CrossFit for the first time, hit the roof for a barre class, or enjoy a handful of free yoga classes.

Buddy Day — Free Community Workout

CrossFit KADA

Saturday, September 1, 9 a.m.

Gear up for the Labor Day weekend with a free community workout from CrossFit KADA. The Littleton gym is hosting a 1.5-hour session Saturday morning, and the workout will be tailored for all levels. This class will be open to the community to try CrossFit KADA’s small-class training approach, but current members are welcome to bring a buddy for free, as well. Visit the Eventbrite website to register online and grab your buddy pass.

lululemon With the River

lululemon Highlands Square

Sunday, September 2, 9 a.m.

Unroll your mat in Highlands Square this weekend. lulemon is opening its doors to the River Power Vinyasa for a store takeover. Instructors from the River will be teaching an all-levels Vinyasa class for free. The full-body sequence will be taught in a similar fashion to the signature Hot Power Vinyasa practiced in the studio. All are welcome to join the complimentary class, but attendees are required to bring their own mat. Class stars at 9 a.m. Visit the lululemon Denver Facebook page for more information.