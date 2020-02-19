 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A new LEGO exhibit is coming to the Denver Zoo.EXPAND
A new LEGO exhibit is coming to the Denver Zoo.
Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature & Science Go La La for LEGOs

Kyle Harris | February 19, 2020 | 4:19pm
AA

In case you're wondering what your penny-on-the-$10 Scientific and Cultural Facilities District sales tax is going to fund in 2020, one answer is LEGOS – and a lot of them.

Both the Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, two of the biggest recipients of SCFD funding, are hosting LEGOs exhibits.

As part of general admission, the Denver Zoo will be displaying fifteen sculptures of animals, all built from LEGOs by artist Sean Kenny. The exhibit, dubbed Nature Connects, Art with LEGO Bricks, will run July 17 through October 31. Kenny and his assistants built the sculptures out of nearly a million LEGOs.

Related Stories

Each of the sculptures represents a rare or endangered species, including a snow leopard, a monarch butterfly, a whooping crane, a coral reef, a jeweled chameleon, a black rhino, an African lion, and a polar bear with her three cubs.

The polar bear might be a particularly welcome sight for many Denver residents. Some are still missing Cranbeary and Lee, two polar-bear sweethearts who were split up and sent away after failing to conceive at Mile High. And others are mourning the disappearance of Popsicle the Polar Bear, the longstanding SCFD mascot that was replaced in late 2019 by a generic purple, orange and yellow bear.

Starting June 19 and running through January 24, 2021, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will be hosting another LEGO exhibit, the ticketed, blockbuster The Art of the Brick.

The exhibition showcases Nathan Sawaya's LEGO recreations of famous art works, from Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night" to the Venus de Milo, as well as a Tyrannosaurus-rex skeleton made of 80,000 bricks and a life-sized sculpture of a yellow man.

The museum will also be hosting a LEGO brick-building contest for youth.

For tickets — which cost $9 for adults, $6 for youth and $8 for seniors — and more information on the exhibit, go to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >