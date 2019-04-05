The Ten Best Comedy Shows in Denver: April 2019

Expect a frown-upending gauntlet of goofs all April long. Treat yourself to a giggle or two as springtime springs into action. Local clubs and theaters teem with talent for the next thirty days, so don't hesitate to get a head start on your April foolery. Read onward to find out more about the ten best comedy shows in the Denver area this month.

Geoff Decker, Hidden Vision Photography

Lucha Libre & Laughs: In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night

Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

$10 to $60

Satisfy your lizard-brain bloodlust with the thrilling yet safely choreographed spectacle of professional wrestling while enjoying a giggle or two when Lucha Libre & Laughs returns to the Oriental Theater for its latest extravaganza, "In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night." With brawny battles pitting Dak Draper versus Darin Corbin and Allie Gato versus Bentley Powell before a title bout between Mike Sydal and Anaya, there'll be no shortage of ringside action when the perennially-lauded show returns from hiatus. The comedic lineup includes Zeke Herrera, Allison Rose, Sarah Benson, and headliner Adam Cayton-Holland, so the talent roster promises to be equally compelling both on the mic and off the ropes. As always, the color commentary from Nathan Lund and Sam Tallent remain the unsung highlight of an evening otherwise overstuffed with delights. Find tickets, $10 to $60, and more information on the Oriental Theater box-office page.

Sheryl Underwood

April 5 to 6, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Denver Improv

$27

Though she's most widely recognized as the outspoken co-host of the CBS daytime chat show The Talk, Sheryl Underwood paid her dues dominating the comedy circuit for decades. A military veteran who regularly performs for the troops, Underwood caught her first break in the 1989 Miller Lite Comedy Search, before appearing on Def Comedy Jam, ComicView, and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Her onscreen career also includes roles in movies like Beauty Shop, Bulworth, and I Got the Hookup, as well as T.V. shows like Jane the Virgin, The Young and the Restless, and Supergirl. You may disagree with some of Underwood's more controversial opinions, but it's hard to deny her comedic chops. See for yourself when Underwood returns to the Queen City from April 5 to 6. Admission costs $27 via the Denver Improv box-office page, where you'll also find further details.

My Favorite Murder Live

Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Bellco Theatre

$130 to $250

If you love historical homicides and plenty of good-natured riffing, My Favorite Murder is the podcast for you. We must warn you, however, that you're almost fatally late to the game; Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark enjoy untold legions of blood and quip-thirsty fans. Touring in support of the upcoming book (and likely bestseller) Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered, the serial killer-loving duo are liable to sell out the expansive Bellco Theatre thanks to the swift-clicking hordes of "Murderinos" haunting the Mile High. Get your tickets, $130 to $250, from the My Favorite Murder tour page now or risk the whims of predatory scalpers.

Norm Macdonald

April 12 to 13, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.

Comedy Works South

$38

Norm Macdonald may have scuttled the rollout of his namesake Netflix series with an onslaught of problematic takes, but comedy fans should keep in mind that there's a massive difference between saying stupid things and doing terrible things. The latter is eminently worthy of a culture-wide cancellation, yet under the right circumstances, the former deserve further consideration. After all, saying stupid things is a necessary career hazard for standup comedians. If you put Macdonald's mealy-mouthed defenses of his former colleagues aside, the Saturday Night Live veteran remains one of the world's funniest and most original comics; a claim thoroughly proved by his most recent specials Me Doing Standup and Hitler’s Dog, Gossip, & Trickery. He also reinvented the comedic memoir with the fabulist fantasia of Norm Macdonald: Based on a True Story. See Macdonald in action from April 12 to 13 when he makes his triumphant return to Comedy Works South. Visit the Comedy Works box-office page to buy tickets, $38, and learn more.

Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy World Tour

April 13 to 14, 8 p.m.

Broadmoor World Arena

Budweiser Events Center

$40 to $75

Get ready to be vigorously chuffed and fluffed when Gabriel Iglesias's "Beyond the Fluffy World Tour" rumbles through the front range with a pair of performances at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. Rising to national fame as a finalist on the fourth season of Last Comic Standing, Iglesias parlayed his "Fluffy" centric branding into international stardom. Currently standing in the top ten of the Forbes list ranking of world's highest-paid comedians, Iglesias has recorded a series of hit one-hour specials and appeared in Narcos, Modern Family, and WWE SmackDown. Find tickets, $40 to $75, and more information on the Broadmoor World Arena and Budweiser Events Center events calendars.

Chris Fleming

Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

$27 to $57

An uncommonly agreeable byproduct of the YouTube comedy cesspool, Chris Fleming parlayed the success of his suburban mom-parodying web series GAYLE into a thriving standup career. Unlike the overwhelming ilk of his virality-bred brethren, Fleming provides onstage chops in abundance. Fans can enjoy Fleming's unique brand of wild-eyed and frizzy-haired comedic mastery when he returns to Denver's Oriental Theater for a one-night-only performance on Tuesday, April 16. Visit the Oriental Theater's box-office page to buy tickets, $27 to $57, and find out more.

Mortified Live!

Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$16 to $20

The detritus of adolescence gains an unlikely second life as ironic entertainment at Mortified Live!, an internationally beloved paean to teenaged exuberance. Guffaw along with the artifacts of youthful folly when the Today Show and This American Life anointed show returns to Denver to expose the intimate love-letters, journal entries, and guilelessly sincere poetry of yesteryear of local performers. Catch a glimpse of the half-formed inner lives of Queen City creators paired with old-school jams when Mortified! returns to the Oriental Theater on Thursday, April 18. To buy tickets, $16 to $20, and learn more, visit the Oriental Theater's box-office page.

Nick Swardson: Stanley Night Live

Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Stanley Hotel

$49.50 to $99.50

Come and play forever and ever when Colorado's most notoriously haunted hotel reverberates with the sounds of belly laughs at the Stanley Night Live comedy show. This month, Nick Swardson of Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, Grandma's Boy, and Pretend Time is heading to Estes Park to headline the swanky yet spooky hotel's luxuriously renovated concert hall. Fans can expect plenty of well-crafted yet defiantly juvenile jokes from the purveyor of one hour specials with titles like Taste It, and Seriously, Who Farted? To buy tickets, $49.50 to $99.50, and get more information, visit the Stanley Live box-office page. Act quickly. The show is likely to sell out.

Mile High Movie Roast: Beverly Hills Cop

Friday, April 19, 7:40 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

$12.50

Is that a banana in your tailpipe, or are you just happy to see the Mile High Movie Roast return for another round of movie-heckling merriment? This month, Harrison Rains and one of a rotating crew of guest comics are giving Beverly Hills Cop the ol' Mystery Science Theater 3000 treatment, so grab some popcorn and get ready to giggle. Buy tickets, $12.50, and discover further details on the Alamo Drafthouse box-office page.

The Lucas Bros.

April 18 to 20, showtimes vary

Comedy Works Downtown

$17 to $25

Proving time and time again that two headliners are better than one, Keith and Kenny Lucas have dominated comedy during their comparatively brief careers. Identical twins who deliver incisive punchlines more efficiently than one mind could manage, the Lucas Bros are heading to town fresh from the Netflix premiere of their latest one hour special, The Lucas Bros: On Drugs. Admission costs $17 to $25 via the Comedy Works box-office page, where you'll also find more information.

