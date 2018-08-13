Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The literary lineup this week includes many ways to just plain better yourself, from working on self-empowerment and emotional healing to showing compassion for other populations both here and abroad to discovering past lives on other planets. Yes, it gets that far-flung: Here are five refreshing ways to jump into a deep pool of ideas:

Anyen Rinpoche and Allison Choying Zangmo, Stop Biting the Tail You’re Chasing

Tuesday, August 14, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5 (includes voucher for book)

Are emotions our friends or our enemies? Is is possible to free ourselves from emotional conflict? The Buddhist practice of lojong is a way of letting go of attachment to both the positive and negative…and it can lead to profound insight and compassion. Anyen Rinpoche and Allison Choying Zangmo will be at the Boulder Book Store to read from and sign their new book, Stop Biting the Tail You’re Chasing: Using Buddhist Mind Training to Free Yourself from Painful Emotional Patterns. Show up, listen up and let go.

Llewellyn Worldwide

Dr. Linda Backman, Souls on Earth

Wednesday, August 15, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Regression therapist Dr. Linda Backman shares her fascinating work with interplanetary souls — what she calls IPs, those whose previous lives were experienced on other planets in the universe — in her book Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives. Whether you’re a believer or just someone with an open mind to new ideas, this reading and signing at the Tattered Cover Colfax promises to be an engaging and engrossing evening of cosmic consciousness.