Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The book scene this week is sort of like a Westword homecoming: four of the author events on this list highlight folks we’ve written about in one way or another, both recently and in past years. From literary fiction to psychological horror to sex and objectification to a psychic medium talking about the afterlife...there’s lots of must-see stuff in the Mile High City as we head into August.

Keith Martin-Smith, Only Everything

Tuesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Bookstore

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

We’ve interviewed author Keith Martin-Smith before, on the occasion of the launch of his book about Zen master Jun Po Denis Kelly Roshi, A Heart Blown Open. Now Martin-Smith is back with a novel called Only Everything. He’ll be reading from, discussing and signing his new book at the Boulder Bookstore; as always, your $5 admission can be applied toward the price of this (or any) book purchase.

EXPAND Everyone Knows You Go Home., Natalia Sylvester Little A Books

Natalia Sylvester, Everyone Knows You Go Home

and Chip Livingston, Owls Don’t Have to Mean Death

Thursday, August 2, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Regis University’s MFA program hosts the Mile High Summer 2018 Residency Readings, with Natalia Sylvester reading from her novel Everyone Knows You Go Home, chosen a Best Book of 2018 by Real Simple magazine; and Chip Livingston reading from his novel Owls Don’t Have to Mean Death. The evening includes introductions by Colorado Book Award finalist David Hicks and Kateri Kramer. Grab a place on the sofa (and a glass of wine), sit back, and enjoy.