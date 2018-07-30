 


Josiah Hesse throws a launch party for the second book in the Carnality series this week.
Josiah Hesse throws a launch party for the second book in the Carnality series this week.
Glenn Ross

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | July 30, 2018 | 7:45am
AA

The book scene this week is sort of like a Westword homecoming: four of the author events on this list highlight folks we’ve written about in one way or another, both recently and in past years. From literary fiction to psychological horror to sex and objectification to a psychic medium talking about the afterlife...there’s lots of must-see stuff in the Mile High City as we head into August.

Only Everything, by Keith Martin-SmithEXPAND
Only Everything, by Keith Martin-Smith
Only Everything

Keith Martin-Smith, Only Everything
Tuesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Bookstore
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
We’ve interviewed author Keith Martin-Smith before, on the occasion of the launch of his book about Zen master Jun Po Denis Kelly Roshi, A Heart Blown Open. Now Martin-Smith is back with a novel called Only Everything. He’ll be reading from, discussing and signing his new book at the Boulder Bookstore; as always, your $5 admission can be applied toward the price of this (or any) book purchase.

Everyone Knows You Go Home., Natalia SylvesterEXPAND
Everyone Knows You Go Home., Natalia Sylvester
Little A Books

Natalia Sylvester, Everyone Knows You Go Home
and Chip Livingston, Owls Don’t Have to Mean Death
Thursday, August 2, 6 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Regis University’s MFA program hosts the Mile High Summer 2018 Residency Readings, with Natalia Sylvester reading from her novel Everyone Knows You Go Home, chosen a Best Book of 2018 by Real Simple magazine; and Chip Livingston reading from his novel Owls Don’t Have to Mean Death. The evening includes introductions by Colorado Book Award finalist David Hicks and Kateri Kramer. Grab a place on the sofa (and a glass of wine), sit back, and enjoy.

Catlyn Ladd's Strip: The Making of a Feminist.
Catlyn Ladd's Strip: The Making of a Feminist.
Changemakers Books

Catlyn Ladd, Strip: The Making of a Feminist
Friday, August 3, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Catlyn Ladd’s book Strip has made something of a splash, including right here at Westword, which reprinted the chapter titled “Fetish” last month. Ladd will read from and discuss her book, which focuses on her experiences performing in gentlemen’s clubs while pursuing her education. Now a college professor teaching philosophy, religion and women’s studies, Ladd offers unique insight into what it means to be a sex object in modern America.

Josiah Hesse
Josiah Hesse
Crystal Allen

Josiah Hesse, Carnality
Friday, August 3, 9:30 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Head to Tattered Cover for a special late-night release party for Josiah Hesse, author, former Westword contributor and focus of a recent 100 Colorado Creatives Q&A and the release of his new novel, Carnality: Sebastian Phoenix and the Dark Star. The event will include not only a reading by the author, but also the comedy of Christie Buchele, several guest readings, and music from Adam Baumeister, Erin Stereo and “a secret guest band.” Ratio Brewing Company will provide free beer, too — so this is a 21-and-over event, kids, with IDs checked at the door.

Deb Sheppard
Deb Sheppard
DebSheppard.com

Deb Sheppard, Grieving to Believing
Sunday, August 5, 2 p.m.
Shining Lotus Metaphysical Bookstore
2553 South Colorado Boulevard, #104
Free
Professional medium Deb Sheppard (who once spoke with us about some of Denver's most haunted places) comes to the Shining Lotus Metaphysical Bookstore to read from, discuss and sign her book Grieving to Believing: Discovering the Afterlife. Sheppard will also take questions and do impromptu psychic readings with random members of the audience. Speaking of which, how is there not yet a TLC cable series called Mile High Medium? Just saying. Ponder this question at the event, which is free, but RSVPs are required at Shining Lotus.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as fiction editor for Copper Nickel and faculty adviser for the student newspaper, The Sentry. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

