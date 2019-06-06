 


    Herban Planet
Esquire Theatre, Denver.
Corky Scholl

Lights, Camera, Action: The Esquire Will Reopen June 14

Kyle Harris | June 6, 2019 | 1:42pm
Landmark Theaters, the indie chain that operates the Esquire, says the historic theater at 590 Downing Street will reopen on Friday, June 14. The building was shutdown in late 2018 for renovations after sustaining water damage. Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die will be the first film to play on the Esquire's two screens.

"We're back...and better than ever!" the theater announced on its Facebook page.

The Esquire, which originally opened in 1927 as the Hiawatha Theatre, has been run by Landmark since 1980. The historic – and uncomfortable – seats have been removed and replaced.

"Be sure to come in and check out our modern, comfortable seats and improved theatre-going experience," Landmark posted to the Esquire page.

A picture posted to the theater's Facebook page shows cushy seats with cup holders – the kind of creature comforts offered by AMC and other bigger chains and rarely seen in historic theaters.

Tickets, according to the Esquire's social media feeds, are likely to go on sale June 10. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

