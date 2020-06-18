Drive-Ins Are the Reel Thing This Summer

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most entertainment industries to go digital, there's a definite bright spot: drive-in movies, where you can quarantine yourself. A couple of old-school drive-ins remain on the Front Range, and they're doing big business right now; a few temporary drive-ins are also popping up, as are one-time events at drive-in venues both impromptu and permanent.

Here's where you can find the reel thing this summer:

Boulder International Film Festival Drive-In

Saturday nights starting Saturday, June 20

Boulder Municipal Airport

3327 Airport Road, Boulder

$25 per car

The Boulder International Film Festival's 2020 circuit was interrupted when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. As a consolation prize, BIFF and the City of Boulder are hosting a Saturday night movie series at the Boulder Municipal Airport, where they'll show award-winning films from past festivals, as well as films that have not yet been released in Boulder, on a forty-foot screen. The airport gates will open at 7:30 p.m., with the film starting right after sunset; space is limited to 150 cars. The June 20 showing of 2018 BIFF favorite Two Trains Runnin' is already sold out, but there are more movies coming; see the BIFF website for details.

Holiday Twin Drive-In

Holiday Twin Facebook

Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

2206 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins

$9 per person, $6 for those under 9 or over 65

The Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins is going strong this summer. This spot is definitely old-school, but it's enjoying renewed popularity right now. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a double feature; parking is assigned by vehicle height, ensuring that everyone has a clear view of the giant screen. Ticket purchases and concession orders must be made online at the Holiday Twin website, where the drive-in lists its movie offerings and schedule. (And see below for two special musical events at the drive-in this summer.)

88 Drive-In Theatre

Sunday through Thursday

8780 Rosemary Street, Commerce City

$9, free for children under 13

The 88 Drive-In Theatre is the last original drive-in in the metro area; opened in 1972, it's been owned by the same family since 1976. The box office opens at 7 p.m. during the week and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but the first film — there are usually two, sometimes three — doesn't start until it's dark, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The place is dog-friendly, so bring your pooch (though you must keep it on a leash when you're out of the car). The 88 Drive-In Theatre updates its movie offerings on its Facebook page every Thursday.

Denver Mart Drive-In

Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day

451 East 58th Avenue

$10 per person

The Denver Mart Drive-In made its debut in the parking lot of the large indoor marketplace just off I-25 back in 2015, but it's ideally suited to this coronavirus-conscious summer. Because of social distancing restrictions, admission is capped at 140 cars a night, and ticket sales are online only (tickets are sold out through June 27). The lot opens at 7 p.m. and the movie begins around 8 p.m. — on the area's largest outdoor screen. Bonus: Beer is available.

Loveland Drive-In

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 12

Outlets at Loveland

5661 McWhinney Boulevard, Loveland

Suggested donation of $20 per car

The Loveland Drive-In sets up camp in the north lot of the Outlets at Loveland every weekend, when it screens new movies and old classics: one at 9 a.m., one at 5 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. Food trucks are on hand to sell snacks; the food and movie lineups are announced online. Admission is free (tickets are released every Wednesday for the upcoming weekend), but a $20 donation is suggested per vehicle, with proceeds benefitting the Thompson Education Foundation, which provides financial support and other services for students and teachers in the Thompson School District.

Special events

Magic Beans' Beanstalk Music Festival

Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27

Holiday Twin Drive-In

$120 to $260, free for children under 6

Denver funk-soul band Magic Beans has moved its Beanstalk Music Festival from Rancho del Rio to the Holiday Twin Drive-In, where shows will run from 4 p.m. to midnight each day of the fest. Performances by Magic Beans, Cycles, Great Salmon Famine, Kitchen Dwellers and Envy Alo will be live on stage and shown on two large screens, with the audio broadcast into cars over short-range FM radio. Alert: The festival is currently sold out, but check the Beanstalk Music Festival website for any openings.

Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience

Saturday, June 27

4345 West 46th Avenue

$100 per car

Is it even summer in Denver if Garth Brooks doesn't play a show? While he won't be able to make an in-person appearance in the Mile High City this summer, he'll be offering a concert on June 27 at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, including a temporary setup at 4345 West 46th Avenue. Presented by Encore Live, the show will be projected on a screen, with sound broadcast through FM radio. Visit Ticketmaster to purchase tickets, which go on sale Friday, June 19; the price is $100 per car, with no more than six people to a vehicle. Fair warning: This is an alcohol-free event.

FoCoMX Drive & Jive

Tuesday, June 30

Holiday Twin Drive-In

$31 for a car and first two people, $11 for each additional person

In addition to movies, the Holiday Twin Drive-In is hosting the FoCoMX Drive & Jive series this summer. On Tuesday, June 30, the lineup includes roots-rock bands Del Shamen and Cary Morin & Ghost Dog. There's room for 360 cars; purchase tickets in advance online.

The Drive-In Movie Club

Sunday, August 16, through Wednesday, August 19

Location TBA

$40 per car, plus TBA for individual tickets

This pop-up is coming to Denver for four days in August. Although the Drive-In Movie Club location has yet to be announced, it will likely be downtown. The lineup: Bohemian Rhapsody on August 16, followed by Deadpool, The Greatest Showman and Fight Club. Admission is $40 per car (with five people maximum); there's also the option of adding a food-and-beverage package that includes one drink, one popcorn and one candy for $20. Check the Drive-In Movie Club website closer to August for location updates, movie times and information on a mysterious individual ticket fee.