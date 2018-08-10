Earl Chuvarsky's Paintings Offer Solace in a Divided United States

As the 2016 presidential election dominated the consciousness of Americans, artist Earl Chuvarsky — a member and co-director of CORE New Art Space since 2014 — wanted to step away from painting portraits. Instead, he started painting recognizable images in unexpected or unfamiliar situations, such as a floating rabbit’s foot, a falling bald eagle or a falling dog.

When the election ended, Chuvarsky explored how the placement and isolation of one subject per canvas created a singular focal point for each painting. That led to a series called “Things Fall Apart.”

He also started painting about the United States he knew growing up in Park Hill in the ’80s and today’s America, replete with fake news, mass shootings, drugs and war. The result is Made in America, more than a dozen paintings on display at CORE, in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, through August 19.