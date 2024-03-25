 Enter a Dream World in The Lost Paradise at MCA Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Enter a Vivid, Vanishing Dream World in Ken Gun Min’s The Lost Paradise at MCA Denver

Dazzling scenes of woven, painted materials transport viewers into an effervescent world.
March 25, 2024
"An eclipse does not come alone (West Lake Moon, East Lake Sun)," 2023. Oil, Korean pigment, silk embroidery thread, beads, crystals on canvas. 80 x 120 inches
"An eclipse does not come alone (West Lake Moon, East Lake Sun)," 2023. Oil, Korean pigment, silk embroidery thread, beads, crystals on canvas. 80 x 120 inches Courtesy Xu & NiuFamily Collection
Share this:
A glowing gold palm tree, with long shoots of green leaves, growing so tall in Los Angeles's Koreatown that the city had to chop it down. A pomegranate sliced in half, spilling its dark red juices on the forest floor. The words of a Palestinian poet, whose last wish was for his life to be an inspiration. The backs and bare limbs of bathers in a sacred river, tucked in a canyon snuffed out by wildfires — a paradise lost but remembered in a lucid blue dream.

These are just a few of the images you’ll discover in the eight large, mesmerizing canvases of Ken Gun Min’s The Lost Paradise, which is on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art through May. Each of the paintings comprise multiple materials such as velvet or fur sewn into the matte canvases, which hold Min’s swirling brush strokes in a raw, textural way, reminiscent of traditional Korean painting on rice paper. These materials are then beaded and woven over with dyed fabrics like Joseph’s coat of many colors.
click to enlarge
"If I must die, you must live to tell my story," 2023-2024. Oil, Korean pigment, silk embroidery thread, beads, crystals on canvas.
Courtesy the artist and Nazarian / Curcio
Religious imagery is present throughout the paintings, recalling Min’s acquaintance with Christianity through Western missionaries in South Korea during his youth, while the cycles of life, death and rebirth evoke a Buddhist naturalism. His vivid childhood memories of a country in the early phases of rapid urbanization blend with his more recent experiences in California, where he moved to pursue a life as an artist and designer (Min worked for Lucasfilm in San Francisco before pursuing his own art full-time in L.A.).

As urbanization, climate change, and the natural cycles of life and death transform the artist’s physical twin homes of South Korea and California, his internal experience of those landscapes transforms with them. In the swirling paintings, we see the vortex of memory and loss; the chaos of weather, war and dreams; the sticky sweetness of love and passion fruit.
click to enlarge
"Stranger by the Lake (Bare Ass Creek)", 2023. Oil, Korean pigment, silk embroidery thread, beads, crystals on canvas.
Collection of Romero Pimenta
The paintings' bright colors and flowing forms are what draw you in; the intricate tableaux and textures will hold your attention. Looking at his painting “An eclipse does not come alone," Min says, "In California, people tend to see the bright side, especially when you live in L.A. Everyone’s looking for attention. Everyone wants to be a millionaire.”

He gestures toward a blazing sun above the landscape, temporarily obscured by the moon, casting the Earth below in an eerie, momentary twilight. “So you build the paradise," he continues. "But at the same time, there is inevitable destruction that comes with it. So we keep moving to the next one.

“I was given this beautiful, idealized vision of America when I was young — the America of Hollywood, of a promised land,” Min elaborates. “But then I moved here and was bombarded into the unfairness and propaganda of it all. So in these paintings I was trying to construct this world, of what I remember,and what we’ve lost, over and over. And it became this big circle of life. With these paintings, I am inviting people in and asking, ‘What’s your paradise? And if you got lost along the way, like we all do, where should we go to find the next real paradise?’”

Min’s works in The Lost Paradise captivate with their glistening forms, reminiscent of William Blake’s ecstatic figures or the lush, idealized jungles of Henri Rousseau, but the intimate moments and interconnected images keep viewers glued to the work. The effect is a feeling of awed, dizzy compassion for the world and things that live in it.

“We’re all moving. We are all immigrants in some way,” Min reflects. “So let’s be kind to each other as we move.”

Ken Gun Min: The Lost Paradise, on view through May 26, Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany Street. Get tickets and more information at mcadenver.org.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Three Reasons to Love the Denver Botanic Gardens

Arts & Culture News

Three Reasons to Love the Denver Botanic Gardens

By Emily Ferguson
Married at First Sight Recap: Michael Gets Cold Feet Heading Into Decision Day

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Michael Gets Cold Feet Heading Into Decision Day

By Hannah Metzger
Colorado Premiere of Raisin at Town Hall Arts Center Celebrates Black Voices

Theater

Colorado Premiere of Raisin at Town Hall Arts Center Celebrates Black Voices

By Toni Tresca
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Things to Do

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation