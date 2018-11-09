Weekend Warriors: Five Chances to Sweat in the Community

Use this weekend as an opportunity to both exercise and explore new gyms and studios at open houses throughout the metro area. You can meet local runners and running experts at a new running store in Boulder, jump in the saddle and see what all the hype is about when it comes to SoulCycle, and chat with wellness experts all over the city. Keep reading for five options around town.
In Motion Running Informal Open House
Friday, November 9, 4 p.m.
Lace up and head to Boulder’s new running store. From 4 to 6 p.m. November 9 and 9 to 11 a.m. November 10, In Motion Running will hold an informal open house during which you can peruse merchandise, meet team members and get to know other local runners. In Motion Running officially opened on November 6, and the store’s first fun run will be held Thursday, November 15, right before the grand-opening party on November 17. Visit the In Motion Running website for more information about the store.
SoulCycle Denver Grand Opening
Saturday, November 10, 6 a.m.
Denver's first SoulCycle will open on November 10 with a full roster of classes at the studio, located in Cherry Creek. The fitness company was founded on three ideas: "fitness could be fun; the experience should be simple; and SoulCycle offers the best hospitality" in the industry. With these concepts, riders should expect fun, engaging and uplifting workouts with a community feel. See the complete schedule on the SoulCycle website.
Free Community Clinic
Community Care Collective
Saturday, November 10, 10 a.m.
Join health and wellness practitioners at a free community clinic on Saturday morning. Community Care Collective, which offers a broad range of services to support "healing in all areas of life," will offer services including massages, acupuncture, cupping and more at this free event on November 10. Visit the Community Care Collective's website for a full menu of services and a list of practitioners, and learn more about how the wellness organization is working to provide care for underserved populations.
La Alma Recreation Center Open House
La Alma Recreation Center
Saturday, November 10, 10 a.m.
La Alma-Lincoln Park is ready to unveil the newly renovated La Alma Recreation Center. At a November 10 open house, you can see the upgrades, meet the staff, and participate in presentations and workshops. A free yoga demonstration will take place at 11 a.m.; find the full schedule of winter classes and programs on Facebook.
Yoga Qigong Flow
Mirus Art Gallery
Saturday, November 10, 1 p.m.
Mirus Art Gallery will welcome yoga practice into its space starting Saturday, November 10. Brian Seraiah Wood, an international instructor and trainer as well as a professional mixed martial arts fighter, will lead the class; he's an expert in Qigong, a Chinese holistic system of physical exercises and breathing. After the practice, participants are invited to explore the gallery, which features twenty years of Damon Soule’s work, and enjoy a complimentary craft cocktail. The yoga Qigong flow is $10 per person; secure your spot on the event website. Learn more about the event and Seraiah Wood on Facebook.
