Weekend Warriors: Five Chances to Sweat in the Community

Use this weekend as an opportunity to both exercise and explore new gyms and studios at open houses throughout the metro area. You can meet local runners and running experts at a new running store in Boulder, jump in the saddle and see what all the hype is about when it comes to SoulCycle, and chat with wellness experts all over the city. Keep reading for five options around town.

In Motion Running Informal Open House

Friday, November 9, 4 p.m.

Lace up and head to Boulder’s new running store. From 4 to 6 p.m. November 9 and 9 to 11 a.m. November 10, In Motion Running will hold an informal open house during which you can peruse merchandise, meet team members and get to know other local runners. In Motion Running officially opened on November 6, and the store’s first fun run will be held Thursday, November 15, right before the grand-opening party on November 17. Visit the In Motion Running website for more information about the store.