Maybe FAN EXPO Is a Celebrity Con...Yeah, That's the Ticket!

click to enlarge "One of these things is not like the other...one of these things just isn't the same..." FAN EXPO













The Shatner was the first guest announced for the October 2021 convention. FAN EXPO

FAN EXPO isn’t the only thing getting significantly bigger . So is the special-guest list for its late-October Denver convention — including, most recently and sort of inexplicably,alum Jon Lovitz.When news broke last week of FAN EXPO’s takeover of several Wizard World national conventions , it sent significant ripples out through the comic and pop-culture communities here in Colorado and nationwide. FAN EXPO is only now taking the reins of what was Denver Comic Con and then Denver Pop Culture Con , but fans and comic professionals alike are wondering about its focus. So far, the only celebrity guests slated to come October 29 to 31 have been of the big and small screens. Not much — yet — in the way of comic book creators, artists or writers.This latest addition just makes things seem curiouser and curiouser. Instead of announcing some comic creators that will have a place at the event, the guests seem to be getting less and less applicable to the fan base. One might make a case for performers with sci-fi and fantasy cred. Lovitz — no offense to the man meant here — just doesn't have that on his résumé. Even his descriptors on the FAN EXPO site don't know how to identify him. Instead of a nerdtastic TV series or movie, Lovitz is identified simply as "comedian," followed by a reference to the 2001 movieDespite the conspicuous absence of comics-related announcements, FAN EXPO's celebrity list keeps rolling along, and will assuredly serve for some fans as their reason for buying a ticket.The first celebrity to be announced was a big get: none other than William Shatner. Otherroyalty followed, though from very different sectors of the franchise: Zachary Quinto (Spock) from thereboots, and now Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) from thetelevision series. Even guest Jennifer Morrison has aconnection, having portrayed Kirk’s mother in the 2009 film — though she’s more there for her roles inandAndfans shouldn’t feel left out. While the convention doesn’t boast anyone from the original trilogy — at least not yet (wherefore art thou, Mark Hamill?) — a couple of-flavor fan faves have signed on: Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).Rounding out the sci-fi slate are twostars, ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston, and Billie Piper as companion Rose.While the slate of guests is currently light on Marvel characters, Michael Rooker (Yondu from) will be signing on Saturday and Sunday. (Whether he’s willing to sign a photo — “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — is something fans will have to pay admission to find out.)But DC already boasts a strong contingent, including Ray Fisher (Cyborg from), and stars Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum — Clark, Lana and Lex from the long-running TV series, respectively.Rounding out the list are James Marsters () and voice actors Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro Kamado from), Irene Bedard (Disney’s), and Paige O’Hara (Belle from Disney’s).A complete (alphabetical) list of all guests as of mid-August, and the days of the convention on which they’re currently scheduled to appear, is below. Admission tickets are now on sale ; all celebrity meet-and-greets and autograph sessions carry an extra fee. For more information, check out the FAN EXPO website Zach Aguilar (Appearing: Friday, Saturday, SundayIrene Bedard (Appearing: Friday, Saturday, SundayChristopher Eccleston (Appearing: SaturdayGiancarlo Esposito(Appearing: Saturday, SundayRay Fisher (Appearing: Saturday, SundayKristin Kreuk (Appearing: Saturday, SundayJon Lovitz (COMEDIAN,Appearing: Saturday, SundayJames Marsters (Appearing: Friday, Saturday and SundayGates McFadden (Appearing: Friday, Saturday and SundayJennifer Morrison (Appearing: Saturday, SundayZachary Quinto (Appearing: SaturdayPaige O'Hara (Appearing: Friday, Saturday, SundayBillie Piper (Appearing: Saturday, SundayMichael Rooker (Appearing: Saturday, SundayMichael Rosenbaum (Appearing: Saturday, SundayKatee Sackhoff (Appearing: Saturday, SundayWilliam Shatner (Appearing: SundayTom Welling (Appearing: Saturday, Sunday