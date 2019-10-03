Dozens of Film Festivals and Programs This Fall in Colorado

While the Denver Film Festival, which opens October 30, promises to be the premier celebration of cinema on the Front Range this fall, Colorado will unspool a host of other film fests over the next few months, including the Flatirons Food Film Festival, starting October 10; the Telluride Horror Show, opening October 11; the Dickens Horror Film Festival, on October 19; and the Colorado SciFi & Fantasy Fest, on October 20.

In 2020, film lovers can look forward to Longmont’s Front Range Film Fest, the Durango Independent Film Festival, the Boulder International Film Festival, the Vail Film Festival, the Aspen Film Festival, and the Telluride Film Festival, which brings in actors and directors from all over the world and is often mentioned in the same breath as Sundance, Cannes and South by Southwest.

There are plenty of other special showings and series this fall, so turn off Netflix, get off the couch, and go explore Colorado’s cinematic delights, starting with these:



Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Littleton: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, October 3. Metallica S&M2, October 9 and 13. Re-Animator and Bride of Re-Animator double feature, October 11. Vampire Hunter D, October 15. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), October 21. Bubba Ho-Tep, October 24. $10 and up, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 701 South Santa Fe Drive, 720-588-4107, drafthouse.com.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Sloan's Lake: Wolfman's Got Nards with Andre Gower, October 5. The Night of the Hunter and Soul of the Demon, October 8. Demonoid: Messenger of Death, October 9. Simon King of the Witches, October 10. The House of the Devil 10th Anniversary Screening, October 15. Nekromantic, October 21. Nekromantic II, October 22. $10 and up, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 West Colfax Avenue, 720-577-4720, drafthouse.com.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westminster: TRoger Waters: Us & Them, October 6. Wolfman's Got Nards with Andre Gower, October 5. Vampire Hunter D, October 6. Metallica S&M2, October 9 and 11. The Host, October 10. The House of the Devil 10th Anniversary Screening, October 16. $10 and up, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, 303-731-3330, drafthouse.com.

Becky: The first movie from emerging studio Frightbox Features is about a homicidal white woman who takes over a black man's body. October 19, 7 p.m., The Coffee Joint, 1130 Yuma Court, facebook.com/frightboxfeatures.

Collective Misnomer: Launching its fall season on October 11 with “The Gutter Awaits,” a program of shorts by quirky duo Emily Vey Duke and Cooper Battersby, at the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake, 4255 West Colfax Avenue, collectivemisnomer.com.

Colorado SciFi & Fantasy: This annual festival returns to from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at the Bug, 3654 Navajo Street. Find out more at aiafilmmakers.org.

Warren Miller's Timeless is coming to Colorado. Warren Miller

Denver Film Festival: Over 200 films from around the world grace silver screens around town at this annual celebration of cinema. October 30-November 10, $16 and up, various Denver locations, 303-595-3456, denverfilmfestival.org.

Dickens Horror Film Festival: Genre fans won't want to miss this spooky fest that takes place in a haunted opera house. October 19, $15-$50, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont, 646-391-0876, coloradofests.com.

Disney's Fantasia in Concert: The animated film has been a great classical-music primer for generations, and now you can see it with music being performed live by the Colorado Symphony. March 28-29, $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Doug Loves Scary Movies Live Podcast: Join comic Doug Benson and his guest for a live taping of the podcast dedicated to movies that make us shiver and scream. October 26, 4:20 p.m., $22, Comedy Works, 1226 15th Street, 303-595-3637, comedyworks.com.

The Emerging Filmmakers Project: See short films, documentaries, music videos and art films from Denver's independent makers, followed by a Q&A with the directors. 8-10 p.m., third Thursday of every month, $5, Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street, 303-477-5977, bugtheatre.info.

Flatirons Food Film Festival: Enjoy four days of film about food from far and wide; tastings and lectures are also on the menu. October 10-13, $13 and up, various Boulder locations, flatironsfoodfilmfest.org.

Friday Night Weird: New and cult films that aren't easily categorized are shown each Friday in this ongoing series. Year-round, 8:45 p.m., $12, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7826, thedairy.org.

Front Range Film Festival: This fest's perspective goes way beyond the Front Range, with movies by both Colorado and international filmmakers. February 23,10 a.m.-10 p.m., 471 Main Street, Longmont, 646-391-0876, coloradofests.com.

The Goonies in Concert: See the 1985 kids' classic with live accompaniment by the Colorado Symphony. October 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, in Concert: The dramatic score accompanying Harry, Hermione and Ron's fight against He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named is even more emotional when performed live. January 3-5, $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Home Alone in Concert: Little Kevin McAllister isn't really alone during this screening; he has the Colorado Symphony around to play the score. November 29, 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Indigenous Film: Short films "The Fighting Cholitas," "4 Wheel War Pony," "Pass the Bucket Jeff Ament," "Skate or Die REDBulletin" and "Skateboarding in Pine Ridge" are followed by an audience discussion and Q&A. December 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Love Actually in Concert: Christmas is all around in this screening of the much-loved rom-com with live symphonic accompaniment. December 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Nederland Film Festival: Nederland's Caribou Ranch recording studio is the inspiration for this music-centric film fest. November 16, Backdoor Theatre, 740 Highway 72 North, Nederland, 646-391-0876, coloradofests.com.

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert: Join Jack Skellington in his ill-fated attempt to bring Christmas to Halloween Town, with the Colorado Symphony providing the score. November 1-2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Paris to Pittsburgh: The screening of this National Geographic documentary about individual Americans taking on climate change will be followed by a Q&A session. October 12, 7 p.m., $12, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282, chautauqua.com.

The Phantom Carriage: See the 1921 silent Swedish fantasy film, about a wastrel forced to consider his life by a mysterious carriage drive, with live musical accompaniment. November 17, 2 p.m., free, Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

EXPAND Screenwriter Duncan Tucker is the keynote speaker at Reel Hope Boulder. Courtesy Reel Hope Boulder

Reel Hope Boulder: Local screenwriter and director Duncan Tucker (Transamerica) is the guest of honor at this fundraiser for Jewish Family Service. November 2, 7:30 p.m. $90, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Avenue, Boulder, jewishfamilyservice.org.

The Science Behind Pixar: The interactive exhibit breaks down the engineering, technology, mathematics and art used in each step of Pixar's movie making process. Opens October 11, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert: The best of the original trilogy — don't @ us — is even more triumphant with Colorado Symphony playing John Williams' famous score. February 27-29, $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Telluride Horror Show: It's not just the chilly mountain air that will make you shiver at this horror film festival, where director Eli Roth will be in attendance. October 11-13, $15 and up, various Telluride locations, telluridehorrorshow.com.

Turtle Odyssey 3D: Bunji the green sea turtle takes to the open water in this documentary followed by a discussion on turtle ecology. November 12, 7 p.m., $15, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Warren Miller's Timeless: The studio's seventieth film includes appearances by Glen Plake, Caite Zeliff, Jalin Kauf and Baker Boyd. Through December 29, various Colorado locations, warrenmiller.com.

Winterland: Celebrate ski and snowboard culture with this documentary filmed in spectacular locations across the globe. Through October 6, $18-$75, various Denver and Boulder locations, tetongravity.com.

The World Has No Eyedea: The screening of this documentary about late musician Michael "Eyedea" Larsen takes place two days before his 38th birthday. November 7, 7 p.m., $10, Elvis Cinemas, 6014 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton, eventbrite.com.



