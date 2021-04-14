Film on the Rocks Brings Drive-In and Amphitheater Screenings to Red Rocks

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Few movie events draw crowds like the Film on the Rocks series. Blockbuster movies — most dripping with nostalgia — are projected onto a screen at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre while crowds cozy up for a mix of film, comedy, and live music from local bands.

But last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the whole shebang was moved to the Red Rocks parking lots for a COVID-19-era drive-in series. And for 2021, Denver Film will put on a mix of drive-in shows that start Memorial Day weekend and amphitheater shows now scheduled for July 12, July 19 and August 2 — presuming city guidelines don't change.

“We’re very excited to offer our audience the best of both worlds for this year’s Film on the Rocks series,” says Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith in a statement provided to Westword. “Our audiences loved having an opportunity to get out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to enjoy a film, and we know that everyone is eager to get back into the amphitheater and take in the full scope of this iconic setting.”

For the first week of Film on the Rocks, there will be six nights of drive-in screenings; for the next three weeks of the season, there will be five nights. The films will be shown in the Red Rocks Lower Lot 2 parking area, and sound will be delivered through each car's FM radio.

Tickets for the shows go on sale April 16 at the Denver Film website. Drive-in tickets are $59.50 per car; included in the package are popcorn, theater-sized M&Ms and Twizzlers, and two bottles of a Coke product.

When amphitheater screenings start back up, tickets will run $16 to $32; those events will also include pre-show live music and comedy.

“After an incredibly successful Drive-In season at Red Rocks last year, which included sellout shows and rave reviews from our guests, we’re thrilled to be able to offer both the Drive-In and in-amphitheater Film on the Rocks experience for this summer tradition,” says Denver Film CEO James Mejia in an announcement of the series. “From our partners at Arts & Venues to our sponsors and dedicated film-loving fan base, we’re incredibly grateful for the support and excited to launch the Film on the Rocks season this summer.”

The current list of drive-in screenings includes:

Week One:

Wednesday, May 26: Dirty Dancing

Thursday, May 27: Jaws

Friday, May 28: Enter the Dragon

Saturday, May 29: The Sandlot

Sunday, May 30: Beetlejuice

Monday, May 31: Aliens

Week Two:

Wednesday, June 2: Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Thursday, June 3: Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Friday, June 4: The Avengers

Saturday, June 5: Coming to America

Saturday, June 6: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Week Three

Wednesday, June 9: La Bamba

Thursday, June 10: Moulin Rouge

Friday, June 11: Black Panther

Saturday, June 12: The Lost Boys

Sunday, June 13: Goldeneye

Week Four

Wednesday, June 16: Do the Right Thing

Thursday, June 17: Legally Blonde

Friday, June: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Saturday, June 19: Independence Day

Sunday, June 20: The Shining



Amphitheater shows include:

Monday, July 12: Casino Royale

Monday, July 19: Jurassic Park

Monday, August 2: The Princess Bride



For more information and tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, visit Denver Film and Red Rocks online.