Film on the Rocks Brings Drive-In and Amphitheater Screenings to Red Rocks

Few movie events draw crowds like the Film on the Rocks series. Blockbuster movies — most dripping with nostalgia — are projected onto a screen at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre while crowds cozy up for a mix of film, comedy, and live music from local bands.
But last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the whole shebang was moved to the Red Rocks parking lots for a COVID-19-era drive-in series. And for 2021, Denver Film will put on a mix of drive-in shows that start Memorial Day weekend and amphitheater shows now scheduled for July 12, July 19 and August 2 — presuming city guidelines don't change.
“We’re very excited to offer our audience the best of both worlds for this year’s Film on the Rocks series,” says Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith in a statement provided to Westword. “Our audiences loved having an opportunity to get out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to enjoy a film, and we know that everyone is eager to get back into the amphitheater and take in the full scope of this iconic setting.”
For the first week of Film on the Rocks, there will be six nights of drive-in screenings; for the next three weeks of the season, there will be five nights. The films will be shown in the Red Rocks Lower Lot 2 parking area, and sound will be delivered through each car's FM radio.
Tickets for the shows go on sale April 16 at the Denver Film website. Drive-in tickets are $59.50 per car; included in the package are popcorn, theater-sized M&Ms and Twizzlers, and two bottles of a Coke product.
When amphitheater screenings start back up, tickets will run $16 to $32; those events will also include pre-show live music and comedy.
“After an incredibly successful Drive-In season at Red Rocks last year, which included sellout shows and rave reviews from our guests, we’re thrilled to be able to offer both the Drive-In and in-amphitheater Film on the Rocks experience for this summer tradition,” says Denver Film CEO James Mejia in an announcement of the series. “From our partners at Arts & Venues to our sponsors and dedicated film-loving fan base, we’re incredibly grateful for the support and excited to launch the Film on the Rocks season this summer.”
The current list of drive-in screenings includes:
Week One:
Wednesday, May 26: Dirty Dancing
Thursday, May 27: Jaws
Friday, May 28: Enter the Dragon
Saturday, May 29: The Sandlot
Sunday, May 30: Beetlejuice
Monday, May 31: Aliens
Week Two:
Wednesday, June 2: Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Thursday, June 3: Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Friday, June 4: The Avengers
Saturday, June 5: Coming to America
Saturday, June 6: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Week Three
Wednesday, June 9: La Bamba
Thursday, June 10: Moulin Rouge
Friday, June 11: Black Panther
Saturday, June 12: The Lost Boys
Sunday, June 13: Goldeneye
Week Four
Wednesday, June 16: Do the Right Thing
Thursday, June 17: Legally Blonde
Friday, June: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Saturday, June 19: Independence Day
Sunday, June 20: The Shining
Amphitheater shows include:
Monday, July 12: Casino Royale
Monday, July 19: Jurassic Park
Monday, August 2: The Princess Bride
For more information and tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, visit Denver Film and Red Rocks online.
