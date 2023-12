It's First Friday in December! Here's All the Art to See

click to enlarge Wednesday Aja, "Tragic Love / Back Story." © Wednesday Aja, courtesy of CPAC

click to enlarge Courtesy of Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA)

click to enlarge Mary Grace Bernard and Genevieve Waller, for Black Mass Blood Ritual. Photo: Erynn McConnell

Koko Bayer's folded prints come to Alto Gallery. Koko Bayer

Frank T. Martinez, “Untitled 9-24,” 2019, acrylic gesso and charcoal on canvas. Frank T. Martinez, Space Gallery

CHAC

click to enlarge See Charles "CLs" Shriver's "wood graffiti" works at Bell Projects. Charles "CLs" Shriver

click to enlarge Buy gifts of art at Access Gallery's Holiday Market. Access Gallery

click to enlarge 931 premieres Part II of its 2023 gallery member show. 931 Gallery

click to enlarge Eileen Roscina, “September," from her MFA Thesis show at the CU Art Museum. Eileen Roscina

click to enlarge Buy fresh pottery for holiday gifts in NoBo. Studio Arts Boulder Artists

click to enlarge Falk Houben, "Krampusnacht." Falk Houben

click to enlarge Find artsy gift items at Avifauna's multi-artist holiday sale. Courtesy of Avifauna Studio

click to enlarge Explore the work of Daniel Sprick, as curated by DU art students. Madden Museum

[email protected]

The First Friday of December offers prime pickings for holiday shopping wherever you go. Many galleries have loaded up, and some have holiday markets and shows all over town, with more to come in the next couple of weeks. Plus, there’s no law that says people can’t buy art for themselves. Find an array of art markets below (and more in Westword’s Winter Guide holiday market listings ).There are some great shows to see without an ulterior motive, too: An imaginative photo-storytelling show at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, Koko Bayer at Alto Gallery, a traditional santos exhibition at CHAC Gallery and the wooden graffiti of street artist CLs, to name a few., opening at CPAC this week, is a story on how to make a narrative image in single, possibly lucky shot. Works by 32 photographers were selected out of 125 (and 546 images in all) by juror Mary Statzer, who must have had a glorious time choosing these visual yarns, which will hang on the walls to tickle each viewer’s imagination, as if they were in a library with books filled to the ceiling. Be prepared to spend some time with this show.Every holiday season, Downtown Aurora Visual Arts throws a seasonal show and sale that shows off what happens when urban youths meet professional artist mentors who help them develop their inner creativity in DAVA’s after-school classes tailored for pre-K to age twelve. Work for sale includes student works and art by adult guests Leya Admasu, Raymundo Muñoz, Jen G Studios, William Emerson and I Love ME Gems. Expect charming gifts to suit all buyers, from proud parents to regular, art-loving holiday shoppers.isn’t the usual fare one might expect in a window gallery during the holidays, but…it’s complicated. The loaded installation, billed as a “goth dreamscape where Christmas is a queer leather festival,” is another collaboration between the curatorial performance art team of Mary Grace Bernard (MG) and Genevieve Waller, who are speculating on how far they can stretch queer theory in ways both personal and political. For a better understanding, gather at the Storefront to see the visuals at Thursday’s opening, and plan to return for the show’s closing live performance, when Waller assumes her alter-ego personality, Waller appears as the Dark Manner, a male drag figure in leather, and MG represents a disabled woman who follows a care regime of pure pain. It’s kinky, but there’s a message in its madness.The inimitable Koko Bayer, who spreads love and hope on walls everywhere with wheat paste and a big heart, brings her peace-bearing symbolism inspired in part by the work of her grandfather, Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer, to Alto Gallery for, a holiday show of the large-scale three-dimensional architectural prints she calls “fold-o-montages.” Alongside the exhibition, Bayer will also host a Hope Shop where gallery-goers can purchase new prints and giftable merchandise from Bayer's iconic Hope and Rainbow Heart projects.Frank T. Martinez, known for using bold geometrics, textures and color palettes in large architectural settings, offers minimal abstract compositions on large-scale canvases for, opening at Space Gallery this week.For the holidays, CHAC chose the ecumenical route for, which explores devotional religious art entwined for centuries with Chicano communities spanning the borderlands between Colorado and New Mexico. Curated by Sean Trujillo, a santero himself, the exhibition comprises hand-carved santos and bultos (wooden figures of the saints), and devotional icon paintings called retablos. You don’t have to be religious to appreciate their glowing, primitive beauty.Charles Schriver, known by the name “CLs,” is in every way a street artist, using scrap lumber and other salvaged materials to create abstract sculptural graffiti he hangs on brick walls around the world. Created using Bauhaus principles, his work also comes in sizes suitable for hanging indoors; several indoor wall pieces will be on view beginning on First Friday at Bell Projects, and it’s no secret that CLs’s sculptures are hot items.Lucas McMahon, a RMCAD grad who now works for the school as a 3D Studios assistant, hosts his first solo exhibition with the enigmatic name of. The multidisciplinary artist’s varied practice gets a full workout for the show, which includes layered paintings and collage, as well as video and audio works that span the gaps between digital and analog strategies. McMahon will give an artist talk in the gallery on the following Wednesday. RMCAD’s Fall 2023 Graduation Exhibition also opens that night in the Philip J. Steele Gallery, and as it happens, RMCAD’s Fall ’23 Artist’s Alley sets up at the same time in various locations, in rooms TB 116, TB 102, Epic 110 and the Shore Annex Lobby. Take a side trip through exhibitions of student art and browse handmade and fine art gift items by nearly twenty students.The Museo celebrates the First Friday and the holiday season by hosting a mercado with handmade goods and clothing by top-notch local Latinx artist vendors, a Venezuelan food truck parked outside and a bar inside. First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe includes various small-works shows and other holiday-shopping fare up and down the street; there’s no way any ardent art- shopper could leave without bringing something home to wrap up.More than 35 Access Gallery artists with disabilities have work in the nonprofit’s holiday market, which celebrates the gallery’s mentored artist programs and instills pride in creating wonderful art to sell. The market opens on First Friday, but come back on Friday, December 15, to meet the artists and enjoy shopping with such perks as complimentary gift-wrapping (using paper designed by Access makers!), cider and snacks.The 931 Gallery presents the second half of its inaugural members show, showcasing fine abstract and decorative art by more than ten respectable local artists working in varied mediums, including painting, glass and 3-D printing.University of Colorado Boulder MFA candidates Katheryn Horne, a found-item printmaker and sculptor, and Eileen Roscina, who works widely in multimedia, show together in the Fall 2023 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition. The exhibition runs for two weeks only.The NoBo Art Center hosts a pop-up by artists working out of Studio Arts Boulder’s Pottery Lab, just in time for the gift-search season. Looking for something handmade and personal? Visit the sale on Friday night or Saturday afternoon.Memento Mori has fun with the dark side of Christmas by inviting artists to create work glorifying Krampus, the folkloric horned and cloven-hooved villain of central and eastern Europe who punishes misbehaving children by beating them with birch rods, while Santa rewards the good ones with candy and fruit. This is the themed exhibition’s sixth year, and it has only gained steam over that span. Another reason to be there: Special guest Lo B will be in the house impersonating Krampus himself.Ceramic sculptor Meagen Svendsen, who is known for her belly bowls and sweet ceramic birds that fly across a wall, will host an open studio and art sale with a small group of fine-artist friends with familiar names on Saturday. Along with Svendsen, artists Chris DeKnikker, Heather Patterson, Jennifer Jeannelle, Mark Penner-Howell and Tracey Barnes will kick in giftable items that make use of their prodigious and various skills.Boulder artist-about-town John Aaron makes architectural coloring books of old buildings in towns like Boulder and Aspen, is the founder of the international community initiative CHALK4PEACE , has recently joined CU art professor Dr. George Rivera’s Artnauts collective, and is also that guy who sets up an easel and paints on the streets and sidewalks of Boulder. What will you find in his studio? You’ll just have to visit this weekend and find out.This new solo exhibition of works by the incomparable Denver-based realist painter Daniel Sprick opened earlier in November, but remains on view at the Madden Museum in Greenwood Village, where teams of University of Denver art students can sharpen their curatorial skills by putting together exhibitions like this one. The massive Madden Collection was bequeathed to the DU School of Art & Art History in 2016, allowing for student programs in curation, collections care and art handling, and even studio classes in the museum environment. Visit the show on Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 29.