Winter 2023: Holiday Events, Markets and More in Denver and Beyond

Keep reading for dozens of activities in Denver and beyond, listed in chronological order from those now open in metro Denver to others that will be joining the lineup through December, followed by mountain events. And markets, lots of markets (you'll find them at the very end of the list). Only how many shopping days left?
Holiday Lights Mini Golf: See Buccaneer Bay, Adventure Cove and the Lost Continent in a beautiful holiday-themed light display with over 100,000 interactive lights on all three courses. Now through January 7, 5 to 9 p.m. nightly except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; $9 to $15 ($8 to $12 group of ten) at the gate only; Adventure Golf and Raceway, 9650 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, 303-650-7587, adventuregolfandraceway.com.
Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland Experience 2023: One million twinkling lights, hundreds of shops and dining options, a traditional holiday market and a variety of festive seasonal activations. Ongoing Holiday Events: Through Sunday, December 24. Cherry Creek Holiday Market: daily, Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore Street. Mistletoe Lounge Pop-Up Christmas Bar: daily, Fillmore Plaza. Small Business Weekend: Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26, Cherry Creek North. Saturday Night Lights: Entertainment in the streets, hot chocolate, DJ and dance floor, Saturdays, December 2 through December 16, 5 to 7 p.m. Cherry Creek North, Steele Street to University Boulevard, between First and Third avenues, cherrycreeknorth.com.
Camp Christmas 2023: Immerse yourself in a 15,000-square-foot, 360-degree kaleidoscope of yuletide cheer.
Through December 24, daily except Mondays: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursdays through Saturdays, 4 to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, December 18 only, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Basic Camp Christmas Admission: $12; Flexible Camp Christmas, $17. Optional add-ons: A Very Campy Fashion Show, $20-$25; VIP Camp Christmas Experiences: Tour with Camp Christmas creator Lonnie Hanzon, $62; Drag Queen tour, $62; Santa Experience, $10 add-on. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, denvercenter.org.
Christmas in Color Drive-Through Animated Light Show: Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you’ll hear right through your radio. Through December 30, 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly; $35 to $50 per carload. Locations options: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road, Morrison; Water World, 8800 Pecos Street, Federal Heights; Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora, christmasincolor.net.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Theatre Company: A Christmas Carol: A joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family, Through December 24. Tuesdays through Sundays, times vary, $35 to $140. Wolf Theatre, Bonfils Theatre Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex, denvercenter.org. Broadway: Annie: A celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way, Tuesday, November 21, through Sunday, November 26. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; $35 to $125. Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, denvercenter.org. DCPA Cabaret: Yippee Ki Yay – The Die Hard Parody: This uplifting action romp (and unauthorized parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic ’80s festive fan favorite. Wednesday, December 6, through December 26, dates and times vary, $46. Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, denvercenter.org.
Magic of Lights: Magic of Lights returns and transforms Pikes Peak International Raceway into a vibrant drive-through holiday-themed light display, through December 31. Mondays through Thursdays, 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays, 5:30 to 10 p.m.; $22 standard vehicle, $50 limo or party bus. Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, magicoflights.com.
Christmas at Gaylord 2023: Through January 1: ICE! featuring A Christmas Story™, $16.99 to $32.99; Cirque Spirit of Christmas, $40 to $50; Reindeer Games™ Scavenger Hunt with Rudolph and the Misfit Toys, $11.99; and other holiday activities. Discounted ticket bundles available. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, christmasatgaylordrockies.marriott.com.
Blossoms of Light: A dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Through January 7, 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas; $18 to $25 (free for children ages 2 and under). Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Firehouse Theater Company, The Odd Couple: Neil Simon’s classic comedy about uptight, neat Felix Unger and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates, directed by Dwayne Carrington, with an interracial cast, Saturday, through December 17. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. (no Friday show November 24); $27. John Hand Theater, CFU Lowry Campus, 7653 East First Place, firehousetheatercompany.com.
St. Nick on the Bricks: Visit Santa on Sunday, November 19, and every Saturday through December 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. 1300 Block Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, downtownboulderholidays.com.
Downtown Boulder’s Switch on the Holidays: Kick off the holiday season as Boulder flips the switch that illuminates lights along the Pearl Street Mall, Boulder Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse. Sunday, November 19, 5 to 7 p.m.; free. Pearl Street Mall, 1300 block, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.
A Christmas Story: A show destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial at the new Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, November 21, through December 31. Previews: November 21 and 22, $22; regular run: Friday, November 24, through December 31. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m.; $32 to $51. Miners Alley, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 2nd floor, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.
Grand Illumination: Performances by the Denver Dolls, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the station’s outdoor forty-foot-tall Christmas tree with more than 7,000 holiday lights, Friday, November 24, 4 p.m. Merry & Bright Lights Show: Lights transform the exterior façade of Denver’s landmark train station into a spectacular canvas spreading holiday cheer. November 25 through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly; both events free. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com.
Arvada Center Presents Cinderella: Experience the wonder of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, based on the award-winning adaptation by Douglas Carter Beane in a sparkling production that combines “stage magic with modern sensibilities.” Friday, November 24, through December 31; tickets start at $56. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Zoo Lights: Friday, November 24, through December 1, members only, $13 to $20; open to the public Saturday, December 2, through January 7. Sundays through Thursdays, 5 to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; $18 to $28. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.
Trail of Lights: Walk along a winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, November 24 through January 1. Various evenings, 5 to 8:30 p.m.; $10 to $16. Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Hudson Holidays: Wrap yourself in the warm and festive tones of the Hudson Holidays show with an uplifting and beautiful sense of winter drama, November 24 through December 31. Select dates, 5 to 9 p.m.; $15 to $20 (children two and under free). Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565, hudsongardens.org.
Luminova Holidays: Larger-than-life holiday displays and immersive experiences, Friday, November 24, through January 1. Select dates, 5 to 9 p.m.; tickets start at $19.99. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, luminovaholidays.com.
Olde Town Arvada Annual Tree Lighting: Festivities kick off with a lively pop-up makers' market, bars, skating in the square and live music. Saturday, November 25, 4 to 8 p.m., free. Olde Town Square, 5726 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, oldetownarvada.org.
Colorado Ballet, The Nutcracker: Featuring the company’s custom-made sets and costumes, this dazzling and dreamy production sees sold-out performances year after year. Saturday, November 25, through December 24, select dates and varying times; $50 to $195. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org.
Gingerbread Tea: Bring an unwrapped toy to support the nonprofit There With Care and enjoy teas by Tea Forte, scones, tea sandwiches, petits fours and gingerbread decorating at this longstanding tradition at the St Julien. Sundays, November 26 through December 17, noon and 2:30 p.m. seatings; $20 to $45. St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-9696, reservations at opentable.com.
12 Books of Christmas Holiday Festival: Twelve local authors will celebrate their recently published books while mingling with guests. Tuesday, November 28, 4 to 7 p.m. Tap & Burger Belleview Station, 4910 South Newport Street, facebook.com.
Ballet Ariel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Ballet based on the popular book by C.S. Lewis, with original choreography by Director Ilena Norton and battle scenes choreographed by Gregory Gonzales. Lone Tree Arts Center: Wednesday, November 29, 7 p.m., $26 to $41, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree. Lakewood Cultural Center: Friday, December 8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 9, 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m., tickets start at $30, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood. Parsons Theatre: Friday, December 22, 2 and 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 23, 2 p.m., $20 to $40. 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn. All tickets at balletariel.com.
A Christmas Carol, The Musical: Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens breathe new life into Charles Dickens’s classic tale in this community theater presentation, November 30 through December 2. Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.; $15. St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 8817 South Broadway, Highlands Ranch, wesleyplayers.org.
Black Nativity: Langston Hughes’s modern retelling of the Nativity story from an African-American perspective, Friday, December 1, through December 30. Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m.; Monday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.; $20 to $38 here. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, vintagetheatre.org.
Parade of Lights, Erie: Come out and enjoy downtown Erie, with local school choirs, free carriage rides and a visit with Santa just before the Parade of Lights. Friday, December 1, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. (parade begins at 6:30 p.m., from Perry and Briggs streets, traveling north on Briggs to Cheesman Street), free. Historic Downtown Erie, 605 Briggs Street, Erie, facebook.com.
Lakewood Lights: Join Lakewood’s mayor and city council for a lighting ceremony, then enjoy a stroll among the light displays, listen to festive live music, visit with Santa and warm up with hot cocoa. Friday, December 1, 5 to 9 p.m., Heritage Lakewood, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, lakewood.org.
Olde Golden Candlelight Walk: Friday, December 1: Candlelight Walk Holiday Show, 5 p.m., Parfet Park, 719 Tenth Street, Golden; Candlelight Walk starts at 6:30 p.m., 15th Street and Washington Avenue, Golden, free (2023 commemorative candles available for a small cash donation of $2 beginning November 25 at the Golden Visitors and Information Center, 1010 Washington Avenue, Golden). Information: visitgolden.com.
Who-ligan Holiday Entertainment: Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and story time with Cindy Lou, followed by photo opportunities inside the Crumpit Cave with “the mean one” himself. Saturdays, December 2 through 23, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Maven Hotel lobby, Dairy Block, 1850 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.
Dickens Christmas Experience: An interactive event with activities for folks of all ages and interests, including musical performances, children’s crafts, theatrical guides/ hosts, pictures with Santa, Victorian-themed Christmas dinner, a gift market and more. Saturday, December 2, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., free admission (on-site purchases available for certain activities and items). Arvada United Methodist Church, 6750 Carr Street, Arvada, eventbrite.com.
Saturdays With Santa: Don't miss your chance to meet Santa, the jolly man in red. Weekly on Saturdays, December 2 through December 23, noon to 3 p.m., free. Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, oldetownarvada.org.
Parade of Lights Denver: Celebrate holiday magic with more than forty floats, balloons, marching bands, equestrian units, cultural displays and special guest appearances from Major Waddles the penguin and Santa. Saturday,
December 2, 6 to 9 p.m.; viewing free (optional paid grandstand seating, $25, or $50 VIP, here). Route: Bannock Street at Civic Center, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street, Glenarm Place, 13th Street; winterindenver.com/parade.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum: Guided by the Three Angels of the Rainbow, Granny visits Africa, the Americas, Mexico, Asia, and the Caribbean to celebrate the joy of holiday times, Saturday, December 2, through December 17. Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 7 or 7:30 p.m.,; $35 to $45. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West, cleoparkerdance.org.
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical: Sunday, December 3, through December 30: It's holiday time down in Armadillo Acres (North Florida’s premier mobile-living community), and everyone’s filled with warmth and beer. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. (no shows December 24-26); $27 to $51. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 2nd floor, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.
Latkes and Lights: Prepare for those eight crazy nights by playing themed games, snapping pictures at the photo booth, purchasing goodies to gift for Hanukkah, listening to live music, latke competition (and sampling) and voting for your favorite menorah. Sunday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $10 to $18 single tickets, $40 to $72 family four-packs. JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street, jccdenver.org.
Visionbox Studio: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: Local live production starring Hollywood actor Chris Noth as George Bailey. Wednesday, December 6, 6 to 9 p.m., $125 to $225. The Studio Loft, 1385 Curtis Street, Denver Performing Arts Complex, visionbox.org.
Lights of December Parade: Holiday parade with marching bands, decorated fire engines, holiday carolers and an appearance by Santa Claus himself: Saturday, December 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m., free. Parade starts at 15th and Walnut street; reviewing stand at Broadway and Pearl Street, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.
Holly, Alaska!: In the tiny town of Holly, Alaska, a band of community theater players has been keeping an annual holiday pageant alive for 119 years. Friday, December 7, to December 31: Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. (no 2 p.m. show on December 9); Sundays, 2 p.m.; $16.95 to $56.50. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, betc.org.
Icy Haught: This saucy new show by Wonderbound's Garrett Ammon and Sarah Tallman will take you to climes warmer and cooler than you may expect. December 7 through 17: Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m.; $5 to $65. Wonderbound, 3824 Dahlia Street, wonderbound.com.
Four Mile Park Holiday Events: December Delights: Surround yourself with Victorian Christmas traditions, with live music, holiday crafts, an outdoor scavenger hunt, fireside hot chocolate and more. December 8, 9 and 15, 5-9 p.m., $18, fourmilepark.org/december-delights. Brunch With Father Christmas: Have brunch with Father Christmas before taking a tractor ride around the farm’s winter wonderland. Four Mile House will be open for tours, and guests can take part in a Yule Log Hunt. Saturday, December 9, seatings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., $30-$50, fourmilepark.org/brunch-with-father-christmas. Night Brunch: A 21+ event. Indulge in a night brunch from Good Foods Catering, as well as Christmas tales from drag ghosts, a magical tractor ride around the grounds, holiday crafting and a holiday marketplace. Monday, December 16, 6-11 p.m., $40-$85, fourmilepark.org/night-brunch. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
WinterFest 2023: Bring your friends and family and kick off the holidays with a tree-lighting ceremony, horse-drawn carriage ride, Santa’s Cottage, a historic cottage tour, festive market, guided hikes and more. Friday, December 8: Jeff and Paige's Holiday Concert, 4:30 p.m., Community House, $20. Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m., free. December 9-10: Historic Cottage Tour, 11 a.m. daily, $25. Breakfast With Santa: 9:30 a.m. or noon, daily, $30 to $35 (children under two, free). WinterFest Passes: Includes horse-drawn carriage ride, a visit to Santa’s Cottage, Cyber-Scavenger Hunt with prizes, and festive crafts and cookies for children. Buy individually for Saturday or Sunday, $22 to $28, or family four-pack, $95, (children under two, free). Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com/winterfest-2023.
Five Points Holiday Stroll: Enjoy shopping, family fun and holiday cheer on Welton Street from Broadway to Downing. Saturday, December 9, 2 to 6 p.m., free. Five Points Historic District, Welton Street between Broadway and Downing Street, facebook.com.
Freezie Fest: A snowman extravaganza with free train rides, visits with Santa and reindeer, games, crafts and other activities. Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.
Olde Golden Holiday Parade: Join in the holiday spirit and watch floats, clowns, festive holiday characters, and Santa Claus on the fire truck parade down Washington Avenue. Saturday, December 9, 10:30 a.m., free. Washington Avenue from Tenth Street to 13th Street, Downtown Golden, 303-279-3113, visitgolden.com.
Dance Conservatory of Denver presents The Children's Nutcracker: Saturday, December 10, through December 23; Saturdays and Sundays, December 10 through December 18, 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, December 22-23, 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, December 16-17, 7 p.m.; $25 to $40. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Jingle on the Avenue: Spend a day in downtown Golden meeting and mingling with family favorite holiday characters. Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1010 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-279-2282, visitgolden.com.
Light Up the New Year: On January 1, the gardens will transform to feature an entirely new immersive lighting exhibit to ring in the new year. January 2 through 28, select dates, 5 to 9 p.m.; $15 to $20 (children two and under admitted free). Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565, hudsongardens.org.
Green Mountain Falls Skyspace: Artist James Turrell’s one-of-a-kind experiential art experience, which begins and concludes with an exhilarating hike through the Red Butte Recreational Area in Green Mountain Falls. Open to the public Thursdays through Sundays year-round, weather permitting. Currently taking reservations on Sundays through December 31, tickets $5. Skyspace is also available to visit without a ticket in its natural state, after sunrise and before sunset on days the Skyspace is open, unless the trail system is closed due to weather or maintenance. Access: Joyland/Pittman Trailhead: 10605 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, or Lower Turrell Trailhead: 10392 El Paso Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org/skyspace.
Copper Mountain Winter Events: Snowsation: Celebrate the start of the 2023/24 winter season with free live music, games, giveaways and more at Eagle’s Landing, Center Village. Sunday, November 19, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Thanksgiving Celebration: Kick off the holidays and winter season at Eagle’s Landing, with a torchlight parade followed by the first fireworks show of the season. Friday, November 24, 6 p.m., free. Toyota U.S. Grand Prix: Annual halfpipe competition brings the best athletes in the world to debut their latest tricks. Wednesday, December 13, through Saturday, December 16, spectating free. Visa Big Air: This annual competition brings the best athletes from around the world to debut their latest tricks in the air for the first time in the U.S. each season. Wednesday, December 13, through Saturday, December 16, spectating free. Holiday Celebration: A torchlight parade followed by fireworks over the halfpipe, Sunday, December 24, details TBA, free. New Years Eve at Copper: Take your last laps of the year and celebrate the New Year with a DJ set, torchlight parade, fireworks, dinner and drinks and more, Sunday, December 31, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., free. Eagle’s Landing, Center Village, 209 Ten Mile Circle, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com.
Lighting of the Headframes: The giant headframes that remain as ghosts of 1890s gold-mining days light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek each holiday season. November 25 through January 1: Open weekends (and nightly between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day); free. Cripple Creek, stcfg.com.
Wassail Days: Shop and taste varieties of wassail at Main Street businesses to earn a free commemorative Frisco Wassail Days mug, Saturday, November 25, through December 3, 300 Main Street, Frisco, 800-424-1554, townoffrisco.com.
25th Annual Tommyknocker Holidays: Thursday, November 30, 1:30 p.m.: Children’s parade on Main Street and party with Father Christmas. Friday, December 1, 6:30 p.m.: Lighting of the city tree and Candle & Carol Walk, followed by a community potluck and Ugly Sweater Contest at 7 p.m. Holiday Bazaar at the Teller House: Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teller House, 120 Eureka Street, Central City, visitcentralcity.com.
Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas: Holiday Dog Parade, Moose March and Race of the Santas, before Santa flips the switch on 250,000 holiday lights at 5 p.m. Saturday, December 2, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street, Breckenridge, gobreck.com.
36th Annual Holiday Exhibition: Artists on Santa Fe invites the public to help celebrate the season with the longest-running gallery on the street, through December 30. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.; also open during Art District on Santa Fe Drive’s First and Third Fridays events, and the Sundays on Santa Fe Art Walk, November 26 (closed December 24, 25 and 31). Artists on Santa Fe, 747 Santa Fe Drive, artistsonsantafe.com.
The Holiday Show: Offering a wide selection of handmade ceramic art and functional pieces alongside original paintings and collages by Mary Mackey, now through December 23. Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive, facebook.com.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market: Local makers, designers and creators present a one-stop shopping experience for all of your gifting needs. Through December 24: Sundays through Wednesdays, noon to 7 p.m.; Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, noon to 3 p.m.; closed November 20, November 27 and December 3; free. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore Street, cherrycreekholidaymarket.com.
Sugar Plum Bazaar: A vibrant marketplace showcasing the creativity and talent of more than eighty local makers and small businesses, now at the Arvada Center. Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6950 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, sugarplumbazaar.com.
Denver Bazaar Holiday Bazaars: Downtown Lakewood Holiday Bazaar: Indoor marketplace with more than eighty curated vendors, fashion and food trucks, pop-up bars, live music and Belmar’s outdoor ice skating rink. Friday through Sunday, December 1-3; and Friday through Sunday, December 15-17, all Belmar events: Fridays: 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Belmar Plaza and Indoor Shopping Hall, 439 South Upham Street, Lakewood, denverbazaar.com. RiNo Holiday Bazaar: Denver Bazaar returns to Zeppelin Station in the RiNo Arts District. Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street, denverbazaar.com. Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar: Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue, denverbazaar.com. All events: Free admission, or Sip and Shop options, $20 to $35, plus $5 to $10 tipping option.
Latino Holiday Mercado: Shop handmade goods hand-selected for their excellence in highlighting age-old tradiciones told through patterns, colors and symbols. Saturdays, December 2, December 9 and December 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue, facebook.com.
Mile High Flea Market: Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Mile High Flea Market. Black Friday: Friday through Sunday, November 24-26. Small Business Saturday: Saturday, November 25. Holiday Shopping: Saturdays and Sundays, December 2 through 23. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend, admission $2 Fridays, $3 Saturdays and Sundays, $5 weekend pass (children under eight free). 7007 East 88th Avenue, Henderson, 303-289-4656, facebook.com.
Small Business Saturday Weekend, Downtown Boulder: Show your support for local Boulder businesses by pledging to shop and dine downtown: Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26. Downtown Boulder, Eighth Street to 20th Street, between Canyon Boulevard and Spruce Street, downtownboulderholidays.com.
Trail of Lights Holiday Market: Hike the Trail of Lights at Chatfield and shop the market to purchase holiday gifts. November 24 through December 17, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 5 to 8:30 p.m.; included in admission, $12 to $16. Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, botanicgardens.org.
Horseshoe Holiday Market 2023: Discover lucky finds for everyone on your list, from artisans, crafters, makers, vintage and flea curators, and local small businesses, Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free (optional $5 donation). Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard, horseshoemarket.com.
Denver Makers Market: Holidays in the Highlands: Shop over fifty local small businesses and celebrate independent artisans on Small Business Saturday. Saturday, November 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, RSVP here. Leprino Foods, 1830 West 38th Avenue, events.humanitix.com.
Tenth Annual Tennyson/Berkeley Small Business Holiday Passport Crawl: Take advantage of special deals from participating businesses and collect stamps on a passport for chances to win a grand prize. Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (return passports to Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street, by 6 p.m. December 2). Tennyson Street businesses, between 35th and 46th avenues, and up to 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, facebook.com.
noon to 5 p.m., free. Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street. dairyblock.com.
Harmony: A wonderful destination for handmade holiday gifts by DAVA youth and local artist mentors, Friday, November 30, through January 12. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment ([email protected], 303-367-5886). Opening Reception: Friday, November 30, 4 to 7 p.m. Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, 1405 Florence Street, Aurora, davarts.org.
Foothills Art Center Holiday Art Market 2023 (HART): A festive tradition at Foothills Art Center, featuring more than 100 Colorado artists, Friday, December 1, through December 29. Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; free. 809 15th Street, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org.
Santos of the Southwest: A Hispanic Tradition of Southern Colorado & Northern New Mexico: The traditional art form of carving Santos beautifully captures devotional images rooted in Catholicism, which were introduced to the region northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado by Spanish settlers. Curated by Sean Trujillo. December 1 through 29 (opening reception: Friday, December 1, 5 to 9 p.m., free. CHAC Gallery, 834 Santa Fe Drive, chacgallery.org.
Access Gallery Holiday Market: Access Gallery will transform its entire gallery space into a market featuring paintings, drawings, ceramics and jewelry by more than 35 artists with disabilities. Friday, December 1, through December 16; Meet the Artists Holiday Party, Friday, December 15, 6 to 8 p.m., RSVP at Eventbrite, free. Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive, accessgallery.org.
YouthBiz Holiday Marketplace 2023: Shop beaded jewelry, greeting cards, bath products, home baked goodies, artwork and other gifts handmade by young entrepreneurs. Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Young Americans Center for Financial Education, 3550 East First Avenue, yacenter.org.
Niwot Holiday Market: With festive food and drink, live entertainment and holiday pop-up vendors at the Left Hand Grange and local businesses. Saturdays, December 2 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Left Hand Grange, 195 Second Avenue, Niwot, niwot.com.
Annual Georgetown Christmas Market: Visit historic Georgetown for a traditional outdoor European Christmas Market with craft vendors, Victorian street carolers, roasted chestnuts, St. Nicholas and a Santa Lucia children’s procession. Saturdays and Sundays, December 2-3 and 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, free. Strousse Park, Rose Street, Georgetown, georgetown-colorado.org.
Home for the Holidays Winter Market: Covered House hosts holiday shopping with more than fifty vendors, while empowering survivors of trafficking toward self sufficiency. Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10 admission (children twelve and under free). DCSD Legacy Campus, 10035 South Peoria Street, Parker, coveredcolorado.org.
Denver HoliGay Market: Get your holiday shopping done and support local queer makers this season. Hosted by the Denver Queer Art Club. Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive, instagram.com.
Horseshoe Holiday Market @ Breckenridge Brewery: Family-friendly festive fun at an outdoor market with more than sixty vendors, Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free (optional $5 donation), the first 50 lucky customers each day will receive a swag bag. Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, horseshoemarket.com.
Holiday Open Studios: Buy directly from Blue Silo’s artist community. Sunday, December 3, noon to 5 p.m., free. Blue Silo Studios, 4701 National Western Drive, denver.org.
Beers and Queers: Come enjoy a queer and allied vendor market by Out Front Magazine. Friday, December 3, noon to 5 p.m., free. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street, outfrontmagazine.com.
Artisan Holiday Craft Fair: Come support twenty local artists and their crafts while sipping on OZO coffee or hot chocolate. Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission: $15 (includes one hot beverage, exhibit access and vendors). Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org.
Firefly 2023 Holiday Market/Denver: Firefly returns to Old South Gaylord Street, dressed and trimmed to create a beautiful holiday shopping experience. Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. 1000 Block of South Gaylord Street (between Tennessee and Mississippi avenues), fireflyhandmade.com.
Denver Vegan Holiday Market: Shop small this holiday season while supporting local vegan vendors. Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive, facebook.com. Boulder Vegan Holiday Market: Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, facebook.com.
MCA Denver Holiday Makers Market: Finish your holiday shopping or treat yourself with handmade goods from local makers. Saturday, December 9, noon to 7 p.m., free, RSVP at Eventbrite. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue, mcadenver.org.
WinterFest Market: Shop specially curated treasures from local artists and vendors. Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, noon to 5 p.m.; free admission to market (several other WinterFest events are ticketed). Community House, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com.
Art Students League of Denver, WHAM! Winter Holiday Art Market: Inspired by our popular Summer Art Market, Winter Holiday Art Market — or WHAM! — invites you to snag art for everyone on your gift list. Saturday, December 9, 3 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission: $20 Friday (includes food and drink), $5 Saturday. The Import Warehouse, 235 Broadway, asld.org.
Holiday Fine Art Festival: Market-style event showcasing the incredible works of more than forty talented artists. Saturday, December 9, 4 to 8 p.m. Art Gym Denver, artgymdenver.com.
Yule Night Market: Shop artwork, apparel, jewelry, insect curioscapes, candles, treats and more. Saturday, December 9, 4 to 9 p.m. RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, ritualcravt.com.
Rainbow Dome Winter Solstice Market: Shop with more than forty local vendors, prioritizing Queer, Black, Brown, Indigenous, and Disabled creatives. Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., masks required, free. Future home of Rainbow Dome, 1660 Federal Boulevard, rainbowdome.com.
The Source Makers Market Holiday Edition: Santa will be at the Sunday market for free photos with families – dogs included – along with kids’ activities and live accordion holiday music by Tom Hagerman of Grammy-nominated Devotchka. Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday December 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Source Hotel + Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, thesourcehotel.com.