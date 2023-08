First Friday: Chicano Art, Barcelona Modern and the 5 Pillars of Hip Hop

Zsudayka Nzinga, “Basquiat Explodes,” mixed media on canvas. Zsudayka Nzinga

click to enlarge Annette Coleman and Melody Epperson share walls at D'art Gallery East. Annette Coleman and Melody Epperson

Tara Kelley Cruz, "Knuckleball." Tara Kelley Cruz

click to enlarge Jamie Gray, “Moon Cradle,” 2023, beeswax and pigment on reclaimed birch. Jamie Gray

click to enlarge Robert Bell's Beastie Boys skate deck for Can I Kick It? at Alto Gallery. Robert Bell

click to enlarge Tattoo artists Dominic Cutillette and Lydia Schram pull out some fine-art pieces at Dateline Gallery. Dominic Cutillette and Lydia Schram

Kalliopi Monoyios, “Untitled Geode I,” 2022, single-use plastic, polyester thread. Kalliopi Monoyios

click to enlarge Sylvia Montero, “They Came on Ships” (detail). Image courtesy of Sylvia Montero

click to enlarge Jahna Rae Church poses with her paintings. Photo: Cam Margera

click to enlarge An element of Marsha Mack's Happy Place installation. Marsha Mack

Marina Dieul, “Chaton 45,” 2023, oil on panel. Marina Dieul, Abend Gallery

click to enlarge Anahit Cass, "Salpi and Nancy in Flight." Anahit Cass

click to enlarge A view of Chris Bagley's installation Space Command at the Denver Art Museum. Chris Bagley, courtesy Denver Art Museum



Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected] .

First Friday in September is the perfect way to slide into Labor Day weekend. Co-op shows, juried exhibits, a Black art festival, a craft bonanza in Manitou, an art class sampler, a skate-deck tribute to hip-hop and Marsha Mack's idea of heaven are just some of the ways you can enjoy an arty holiday, engaging with visual art.And First Friday gets off to an early start, with several openings and receptions tonight. Ready, set, go:The Beauty of Blackness returns to the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins and runs throughout the Labor Day weekend with original works by Black and African American artists, both in person and online (streaming September 1 through September 3, 3 to 6 p.m. daily on Facebook or Instagram ). Viewing opens on Thursday, or wait until the Friday -night reception; the TBOBFAS Fashion Show follows on Saturday afternoon and includes a two-day boutique. The event is free; learn more here Quietly and endlessly creative with the simplest of materials, Denver artist Bruce Price salvages and collages gay checked-gingham fabric samples of cut-up clothing with paint on paper, or folds and twists them into perfect little objets d'art. For gardeners, Price fashions in-demand hypertufa planters with panache and a sharp focus on imperfect edges. He also creates printed accessories with sharp designs, including backpacks and laptop cases. He’s practical, yet his brain spins in outer space, gathering ideas as fast as he can make them real (incidentally, that's something he has called, at times, the fancyreal). Enter Gallery Galore, a middleman-free exchange where people can buy whatever Price makes. Join him for, a show of “new and historic” works “curated from [his] archives by invited guests,” at the Tejon Art Studios. You’ll find amazing work and meet new people.The Art Students League of Denver has been doing its thing now for almost forty years: offering affordable art classes and use of the appropriate apparati to people of all ages and skill levels. If that stirs your inner artist, ASLD is hosting Summer Sampler classes over the holiday weekend, where wannabes can test the waters for a day, learning about cartooning, calligraphy or jewelry-making — and much more. Fees for sample classes vary, and they are filling up fast; learn more here and register here D’art premieres its annualjuried show, a challenge to artists both local and national to submit what they consider to be their best works. The exhibition, juried by Molly Bird Casey of NINE dot ARTS, contains work by 44 hopeful artists; find out who won the Best in Show awards at the reception. In the East Gallery, glass mosaic sculptor Annette Coleman and abstract painter Melody Epperson tag-team for, a collaborative installation.Painter Tara Kelley-Cruz has a good feel for composition without thinking about it too hard — instead, she’s busy layering, scraping, sanding and adding image transfers, drawings and ephemera to the mix in a frenzy of pure process. The results are handsome and contemporary, building on influences from the second half of the last century.Urban Mud member Mark Freeman celebrates the eclectic spirit of Barcelona — the fierce Catalan city known for its rich aggregate of arts and architecture, museums, the curvy crafted buildings of Antoni Gaudí, modernist sensibilities and Mediterranean cuisine —in, an exhibition of more than forty colorful ceramic sculptures composed in the modern mold. Slap a barretina on your head if you really want to honor the occasion.Jamie Gray grew up in Buena Vista, close to nature in the shadow of the Collegiate Peaks. But she left for other places and only recently returned to Colorado, settling in Denver after big successes in the international art world for her mixed-media work. Now she’s turning out smoothly polished and carved wood-and-encaustic flat forms, alone and in groupings, which is what will be on view for her debut at Bell Projects this weekend. In the Living Room, photographer Jon Sargent follows in the footsteps of Imogen Cunningham, Edward Weston and Anne Brigman, but chooses male models to mold their nude bodies to the natural forms of rocks and trees.Hip-hop-directed curator Lorenzo Talcott brings a group skate deck show,, that pays homage to the Five Pillars of Hip Hop: MCs, DJs, graffiti art, breakdancing and, perhaps most important, knowledge. It wouldn’t be completely off-mark to add skateboarding, but that won’t be necessary since blank decks already provide a surface for every artwork. To drive things home, the evening will include live performances by the Brown Bombers and the Cosmosmiths, the 303 Skateboards Pro Team and more.Artists Lydia Schram and Dominic Cutilletta share the stage for, a duet show that signals the rebirth of Dateline in what appears to be a new age for the underground gallery. Curated by artist George Bangs, the exhibition pairs Schram’s windswept dotted drawings, reminiscent of her other art — poke tattoos — with Cutilletta’s sculpture crafted with gnarly, criss-crossing sticks of metal.The Armory in Brighton gets an early start on observing Día de los Muertos with, an annual collaboration with Denver’s CHAC Gallery artists. While it opens September 1, the show’s culmination isn’t until September 16, when a big, family-friendly afternoon event with altars and sugar calaveras honoring the dead, pan de muerto, face-painting and vendors will celebrate the ancestors with loving memories.The Art Contained Del Sol Collective, a small group of local Chicano artists who present art shows in a gallery space made up of attached shipping containers, will host, an exhibition acknowledging the role and importance of laborers in Latinx culture.Artist Kalliopi Monoyios is dedicated to educating viewers about the environmental evils of plastics through her woven-plastic installations, while offering the scientific background of how plastics endanger our planet that scientist Monoyios knows to be true. Monoyios has been spinning plastic refuse into essential consciousness-raising warnings for the past few years, and the wall she’s finishing up at Art Parts in Boulder is just another step in her campaign. Echoing larger exhibitions in the past, Monoyios is sewing together quilted plastic elements she calls “geodes” for a display wall to show the multiplying dangers of plastic waste., a visual love letter to community among the Chicanx/Latinx population in Colorado and New Mexico, will have top billing this fall and winter at CSFAC, showing how history and colonialization created tight relationships in the border regions. It opens with a whirlwind of activity, including a First Friday Art Party with Mariachi Lobos and free admission, followed on Saturday by a celebration not unlike the one the Denver Art Museum threw for— a lowrider show with live music and dance, and art activities for kids. A week later, Denver’s Su Teatro will drive down to the Springs for a free performance, and quintessential Chicano artist Carlos Frésquez will participate in a panel discussion. Both are free.Balefire welcomes Jahna Rae, a Denverite by way of New York who uses traditional and street-art materials to drench beautiful, stylized portraits of women from minority cultures in lush colors. See her work at the Olde Town Arvada jewelry shop through September.Pop-ups at the Source could never be confused with the slapdash variety of market. (We love those, too, but for different reasons.) This one is an artist showcase for three very different artists — Emily Roan, installationist and painter of wild abstracts; Alex Odnoralov, who paints traditional landscapes; and collagist/muralist Speaks (aka Devin Urioste) — for an interesting lineup.Tradition runs deep among colleagues at the Commonwheel Artists Co-Op, which celebrates its 49th Labor Day Weekend Art Festival in Memorial Park as a cornerstone of the Manitou Springs arts community. Potters, jewelers, painters, sculptors, photographers, glass artists and other artist/makers offer easy shopping at the fest, which also includes live music and food and drink vendors both days. The festival is free; find a complete artist list here Marsha Mack grew up visiting the Asian Market in San Rafael, California, with her mother, delighting in the imported sweets and ridiculously cute ceramic merchandise. In adulthood, Mack’s childhood experience constitutes a nostalgic, peaceful paradise and the basis for her installation, which opens Saturday at the Understudy artist incubator as an indescribable phantasmagoria of sweetness. Trust me.Both Abend Gallery outposts host new shows this weekend, beginning with the popular annual exhibition, which needs no introduction, at the Golden Triangle space. It’s all about the animal world, in both natural and unnatural poses, while in the Cherry Creek gallery, Nigerian artist Joseph Idowu’s solo,, recalls scenes from his early life in a small village.Hamidah Glasgow, director and curator of the Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, and art curator, mentor and writer Charles Guice juried the exhibition, an online show that is now available for viewing. No theme was requested in the call for entries, but a requirement of excellence was required in three key criteria: creativity, content and mastery. A beautiful show that leans from documentary photography to shadowy double exposures and portraits to stunning landscapes, it’s a great subject for armchair viewing.Chris Bagley uses every last thing multimedia has to offer in order to create installations of moving pictures, light effects, optical illusions, sculptured sound, robotic movements and whatever else comes to mind as he works. That’s evident in his current immersive install,, in the level 2 Precourt Family Discovery Hall at the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building. If space is your place, meet Bagley and sound artist Ben Coleman for a hang in the space-age universe.