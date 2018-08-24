Weekend Warriors: Sweaty Workouts in Denver This Weekend

After a cloudy week in Denver, it's sun's out, guns out for weekend warriors. Grab your mat and water bottle and take your wellness practice outdoors. This week's roundup of workouts includes a stadium workout for you and a few of your hundred closest friends, some boozy rooftop yoga, and even a farmers' market session before you nosh on some cherries and Palisade peaches in Highland Square. Don't forget the sunscreen, and get ready to sweat.



Camp Gladiator Stadium Takeover

Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Saturday, August 25, 7:30 a.m.

Camp Gladiator is celebrating ten years of affordable, convenient workouts this Saturday with a Broncos Stadium takeover. Enjoy a free sixty- to ninety-minute mega workout that hits your entire body. Camp Gladiator will be offering fitness challenges and giveaways, and local vendors and musicians will be on site while you sweat. Jump to the next level of the stadium takeover by purchasing a deluxe, special-edition T-shirt for $21.75. Learn more about this weekend’s workout online on the Camp Gladiator Eventbrite website.

EXPAND Learn the signature workout from Shred 415. Youtube/Shred 4 15

Free Outdoor Workout with Shred 415

Washington Park

Saturday, August 25, 8:30 a.m.

Shred 415 is moving into Denver this fall, bringing its signature workout of four fifteen-minute intervals. Join the University Hills team in Wash Park this Saturday morning to try the sixty-minute block for free and learn more about the incoming studio. Expect a short run followed by a body-weight workout. Refreshments will be served following class. Attendees should bring a mat or towel for the workout. Learn more about this event and Shred 415 on Eventbrite.

Take your practice to the roof. Flickr/Hypnotica Studios Infinite

Saturdaze Rooftop Yoga

Lodo’s Bar and Grill Downtown

Saturday, August 25, 9:30 a.m.

Take your practice to the roof this weekend. Lodo’s Bar and Grill will be hosting “Saturdaze” Rooftop Yoga, so you can salute the sun and then salute the bartender afterward. All attendees who hang out after the hour-long practice will receive a free Bloody Mary made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Catch this practice (and drink deal) every Saturday morning. Learn more on Facebook.