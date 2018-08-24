Weekend Warriors: Sweaty Workouts in Denver This Weekend

After a cloudy week in Denver, it's sun's out, guns out for weekend warriors. Grab your mat and water bottle and take your wellness practice outdoors. This week's roundup of workouts includes a stadium workout for you and a few of your hundred closest friends, some boozy rooftop yoga, and even a farmers' market session before you nosh on some cherries and Palisade peaches in Highland Square. Don't forget the sunscreen, and get ready to sweat.
Camp Gladiator Stadium Takeover
Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Saturday, August 25, 7:30 a.m.
Camp Gladiator is celebrating ten years of affordable, convenient workouts this Saturday with a Broncos Stadium takeover. Enjoy a free sixty- to ninety-minute mega workout that hits your entire body. Camp Gladiator will be offering fitness challenges and giveaways, and local vendors and musicians will be on site while you sweat. Jump to the next level of the stadium takeover by purchasing a deluxe, special-edition T-shirt for $21.75. Learn more about this weekend’s workout online on the Camp Gladiator Eventbrite website.
Free Outdoor Workout with Shred 415
Washington Park
Saturday, August 25, 8:30 a.m.
Shred 415 is moving into Denver this fall, bringing its signature workout of four fifteen-minute intervals. Join the University Hills team in Wash Park this Saturday morning to try the sixty-minute block for free and learn more about the incoming studio. Expect a short run followed by a body-weight workout. Refreshments will be served following class. Attendees should bring a mat or towel for the workout. Learn more about this event and Shred 415 on Eventbrite.
Saturdaze Rooftop Yoga
Lodo’s Bar and Grill Downtown
Saturday, August 25, 9:30 a.m.
Take your practice to the roof this weekend. Lodo’s Bar and Grill will be hosting “Saturdaze” Rooftop Yoga, so you can salute the sun and then salute the bartender afterward. All attendees who hang out after the hour-long practice will receive a free Bloody Mary made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Catch this practice (and drink deal) every Saturday morning. Learn more on Facebook.
Free Yoga at the Farmers' Market
Highlands Square
Sunday August 26, 8:30 a.m.
Before picking your weekly bounty from the Highlands Square Farmers' Market, unroll your mat outside of Zenver Yoga. This Sunday is one of the last remaining Sundays for the all-levels Free Yoga at the Farmers' Market. All participants will receive a free drink ticket to claim at the market bar after class, as well. Kids are welcome to participate, but everyone must bring their own mat. Learn more on Zenver Yoga’s Facebook page.
Open House
Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver
Sunday, August 26, 10 a.m.
Slow your weekend down with an open house at Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver. Stop by this Sunday at 10 a.m. for an introductory talk about the center’s programming, followed by group meditation. Refreshments will be served. Open houses take place every Sunday morning; learn more on the Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver website.
Do you have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
