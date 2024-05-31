Fine Art Photographers Freeze Time With Forever Art

In a time when everyone has a camera (phone) in their pocket and social media reigns, photos are everywhere. But portraits — actual art — that capture cherished moments and relationships are rarer and more precious than ever. (Plus, you can’t proudly hang a TikTok on the wall.)
Family-owned Vita Brevis Fine Art takes its name from the Latin saying that’s attributed to Greek philosopher and physician Hippocrates: Vita brevis, ars longa. Life is short, art is forever. That’s the credo of the Colorado Springs portrait studio founded by photographer Kristi Williams.
The value of photographyWilliams operates Vita Brevis with her husband, Jay, her brother Keith, and a staff of more than twenty. A native of Colorado, Williams picked up a camera at an early age, going on to earn a B.A. in photojournalism from Metropolitan State in Denver.
“Even though I've loved photography my whole life, the more time passes, the more I realize the value of photography and what it means as children go on to start their own lives and have children of their own, and how quickly time passes,” says Williams.
Senior portraits: Capturing a new chapterWhile Vita Brevis happily captures couples, families, furbabies and children — who love the magical ‘fairy garden’ setting — senior portraits remain a favorite. Although varsity letter jackets and class rings may have faded in popularity, high-schoolers still want to commemorate their graduation milestone with formal portraits that express their individuality and aspirations.
“Senior year is such an important time for teens,” says Williams. “It’s a time of transition, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. At Vita Brevis, we don’t just capture faces. Whether it’s a playful smirk or a radiant smile, we encapsulate the essence of who these seniors are at this pivotal moment in their lives.
“It’s an honor to be able to create something that they and their families can cherish forever.”