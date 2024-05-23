 Former Denver Bronco and His Wife Launch Outdoor Outfitter | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Former Denver Bronco and His Wife Launch a New Outfitter to Make All Feel Welcome Outdoors

"We wanted to further dismantle those perceptions about what it means to be Black and Brown in the outdoors," says Angel Massie.
May 23, 2024
Wanderland Outdoors’ team of professional guides.
Wanderland Outdoors’ team of professional guides. Chermetra Keys

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $12,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$12,000
$850
Share this:
“We bonded over our mutual love of being in the outdoors,” says Angel Massie, who is married to former Denver Bronco Bobby Massie and is the co-founder of luxury outfitter Wanderland Outdoors. The new Black-owned company offers guided hikes, horseback rides and fly-fishing excursions on public and private lands throughout the state and differentiates itself through a greater level of service and cultural competency.

During Bobby’s NFL career, the Massies would spend the off-season and bye weeks on guided fly-fishing trips, often in Colorado. But they note that the experiences varied and not all were up to par — despite premium prices. Some guides would have gear strewn across their vehicles and no space readily available for sitting, while others simply wouldn’t engage them in conversation.

“We've been on some guided trips where we showed up and the guy looked like he was surprised we're Black," Angel recalls, "and that's something that me and Bobby can laugh about. But those microaggressions for some folks make it so that they don't have a good time in outdoor spaces.”
click to enlarge Angel and Bobby Massie posed along a river in Colorado
Bobby and Angel Massie are lifelong outdoor enthusiasts.
Chermetra Keys
It’s no secret that the great outdoors lacks diversity in visitors, but the extent to which this is the case may be surprising. According to the U.S. Forest Service national visitor use report, 94.5 percent of national forest recreators from 2018 to 2022 identify as Caucasian.

“There's a history of Black and Brown folks being excluded from the outdoors, whether that's a national park or your local pool,” affirms Angel. “There were laws on the books that historically kept us from feeling safe and recreating in those spaces. We wanted to further dismantle those perceptions about what it means to be Black and Brown in the outdoors.”

Wanderland Outdoors also serves as a platform to uplift minority guides. Partners include Emma Brown, owner and head wrangler of Brown Family Ranch in Boulder County, and Erica Nelson, one of only two Indigenous women fly-fishing guides in the state. Austin Campbell also leads fly-fishing excursions, which take place in Rocky Mountain National Park, the Arkansas River and other Colorado fishing destinations.
click to enlarge Emma Brown riding on horseback at Brown Family Ranch
Emma Brown and other wranglers host guided horseback rides.
Chermetra Keys
On select excursions, the Massies will work alongside them and other contracted guides. Bobby will lead all Food x Fire bookings, available as an add-on to half- and full-day outings. Guests can choose from one of three seasonal menus, each featuring three courses. The current ranch-inspired menu spotlights a grilled wagyu tomahawk steak, while the river-themed menu includes smoked rainbow trout, among other seafood dishes. A vegetarian menu is also available.

“ESPN and Food Network are the only two channels I really watch,” jokes Bobby. “Cooking has always been a passion of mine. I grew up in a family that would cook out two, three, four times a week during the summer.” He adds that hunting and fishing were other major pastimes where he was raised, in rural central Virginia.
click to enlarge Austin Campbell, a Black fly fishing guide with Wanderland Outdoors, posed along a river
Campbell impressed the Massies on guided fishing trips prior to them launching Wanderland Outdoors.
Chermetra Keys

Angel’s roots are in Baltimore, Maryland, but she experienced the outdoors with her parents at an early age. Then, when she was a young professional journalist working in D.C., she started a women’s hiking group.

“I've always loved to hike, and then I found mindfulness and meditation,” says Angel. During the pandemic era, she attended and taught wellness, meditation and mindfulness courses at the University of Wisconsin, and became a certified mindful outdoor guide through the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health.

Now she implements and teaches these skills when hosting Wanderland Outdoors’ mindful hiking experiences, which take place on trails in Rocky Mountain National Park, along the Boulder Flatirons and other destinations.
click to enlarge Indigenous guide Erica Nelson posed in fly fishing gear along a river
Erica Nelson, one of only two Indigenous female fly-fishing guides in Colorado.
Chermetra Keys

"You're not just hiking — you're using your senses to be very present," she explains. "We meditate, then proceed on the hike, and at the end, we do a council by the fire. It's a really cool experience, and a way to deepen your relationship with the outdoors.”

Additionally, every trip hosted by Wanderland Outdoors begins with the history of the area and an Indigenous land acknowledgment. Concludes Angel: “​​We're a family-run outfitter that is driven by our values [of] kindness, empathy and cultural competency. We’re an outfitter for everyone.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Elton John's Legendary Lyricist Shows His Visual Art in Denver

Arts & Culture News

Elton John's Legendary Lyricist Shows His Visual Art in Denver

By Toni Tresca
What's the Big Stink Over Cosmo, the Corpse Flower?

Things to Do

What's the Big Stink Over Cosmo, the Corpse Flower?

By Jack Spiegel
Comics and Psychology Come Together at Time Warp

Geek

Comics and Psychology Come Together at Time Warp

By Teague Bohlen
The DAM’s Stunning New Show Will Make You Want to Hug the Nearest Tree

Arts & Culture News

The DAM’s Stunning New Show Will Make You Want to Hug the Nearest Tree

By Paul Anderson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation