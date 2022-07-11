Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The calendar is packed with free offerings this week, which range from serious to silly. Learn about the Sand Creek Massacre and the Black Power movement; explore Aurora's international community and Denver's French sister city. Or just enjoy a movie under the stars.
Here are fourteen of the best free events in Denver (and beyond) this week:
The Racial and Cultural Context of the Sand Creek Massacre – Then and Now
Monday, July 11, 1 to 2 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
Gary L. Roberts, emeritus professor of history at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the author of Massacre at Sand Creek: How Methodists Were Involved in an American Tragedy, will discuss how racism and cultural misunderstanding contributed to one of the worst atrocities ever committed by U.S. troops against Native Americans, and how it continues to affect us today. The lecture is free for History Colorado members and included with $15 admission for others; find out more here.
Death Cafe
Monday, July 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
Don’t know how to talk about death, or the grief and sense of loss that comes with it? Perhaps the Death Cafe, an international initiative to provide a non-hierarchical forum, will help with the words. In Denver, leader Elyssa Lewis facilitates monthly meetings at Mutiny Information Cafe. There are no absolute truths, judgments or specific ways to think about death; this is simply an exploration and discussion. It's free to attend; learn more about Death Cafe and how it works here.
Sunset Cinema: Selena
Tuesday, July 12, doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., film at dusk
Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis Street
In the biographical film Selena, the young singer is played by Jennifer Lopez and her father by Edward James Olmos; the movie follows her rise to mainstream stardom and her tragic end. El Javi, a Denver-based composer, producer and guitarist, will perform before the film. The free series is presented by Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues, with music-act booking by Dazzle Jazz. Ryan Dykstra Records will be on site with a mobile record shop, and there will be food and drink vendors. Find out more here.
The Itty Bitty Art Tour
Wednesday, July 13, 3 to 4 p.m.
Golden Visitors Center, 1010 Washington Street
As part of ARTSWEEK Golden, ten local artists have been installing tiny, temporary art pieces in downtown Golden, on Washington Avenue and along the Clear Creek walking path. Look down and you might see a dinosaur bending around a pillar or a small train traveling along a crack. Take a self-guided tour of the fourteen installations, or join in a special tour led by the Itty Bitty Art Committee at 3 p.m. on July 13. Find more information here.
Levitt Pavilion: Five Concerts for Five Years
Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 17
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Floridas Avenue
On July 21, Levitt Pavilion Denver will mark its five-year anniversary of providing free, all-ages concerts at Ruby Hill. In advance of that date, it's presenting a string of five concerts: The New Respects with Joseph Lamar (6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 13), Jessica Lea Mayfield with despAIR Jordan (6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 14), Drive-By Truckers with Buffalo Nichols (6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15), Mo Lowda with Holdfast and Joyce From the Future (6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16), and The Abrams with Casey James Prestwood (4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17). There will be giveaways and contests, and you're entered when you RSVP; find out more here.
Art & Collective Healing: Artist Talk With Guadalupe Maravilla
Thursday, July 14, 1 p.m., online
MCA Denver exhibiting artist Guadalupe Maravilla and guest curator Larry Ossei-Mensah will discuss art as a resource for healing and connection. In his current MCA show, Purring Monsters With Mirrors on Their Backs, Maravilla is presenting three of his signature "Disease Throwers" sculptures, one of which was specially commissioned for the exhibition. Admission is free with RVSP here.
Arkins Promenade Grand Opening
Thursday, July 14, 4 to 6 p.m.
Enter at 36th Street and Chestnut Place
Mayor Michael Hancock and other community leaders will be on hand to dedicate the Arkins Promenade along the South Platte River. There will be live performances by Gora Gora Orkestar and Roka Hueka, as well as other local artists; free food and drinks will be provided. Find out more here.
Fête Nationale Française With Purnell Steen
Thursday, July 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
Larimer Square, 1400 block of Larimer Street
Larimer Square is hosting a four-day Taste of France fête in partnership with Air France that includes both free and ticketed events. The series starts with Fête Nationale Française, which includes a free performance from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. by jazz musician Purnell Steen — who's raising funds for a trip to Brest, a sister city of Denver — and a pop-up market. Get details on the entire series here.
The Invaders Documentary Screening and Talk Back With John B. Smith
Thursday, July 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
RedLine has a Black Power vibe with the exhibitions Floyd D. Tunson: Ascent and The Black Power Tarot, created by King Khan and artist Michael Eaton with input from Alejandro Jodorowsky. The Tarot looks back at heroes of the Black Power era, and RedLine will screen The Invaders, a documentary about a radical ’60s group in Memphis exacting change in the Black Panther mold, to provide more context. Guest John Burl Smith, a writer and activist who still works for social justice causes decades later, will speak after the showing. It’s free; find info and RSVP here.
Collective Misnomer: “the way things are. the way they are going to be. part five.”
Friday, July 15, doors at 8:30 p.m.
RiNo ArtPark, 1930 35th Street
After two years of touch-and-go-pandemic programming, new-media artist Adán De La Garza is bringing his experimental film series Collective Misnomer to a new location: the RiNo ArtPark lawn (weather permitting). The outdoor screening, which will begin promptly at 9 p.m., focuses on the impact of human intervention on the course of history, nature and life on Earth, looking at the morphing prairie of northeastern Colorado, the impact of tumbleweeds in the West, and memories of the first atomic bomb detonation at Tularosa Basin and its reverberations; there's also a found-footage comparison between news from fifty decades ago and the present. Learn more here.
Havana Street Global Market
Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
Havana Exchange Shopping Center, 2802 South Havana Street, Aurora
The Havana Street business corridor in Aurora holds a host of international flavors and culture brought to the outskirts of Denver by immigrant and refugee communities. The Havana Street Global Market aims to draw attention to the area's diversity by showcasing a world of food, crafts, art and jewelry. The market opens this weekend and continues twice monthly through September; find future dates and details here.
Trinidad Art Festival
Sunday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sister Blandina Wellness Gardens, 225 North Commercial Street, Trinidad
Trinidad, once an aging working-class mining community, continues to rework its image as an artsy community rising up in southern Colorado at the junction of the mountains and the plains. The brand-new, nonprofit Trinidad Art Festival is starting out small and hospitable, adding to that new look with a day of artist booths, live music and food vendors, plus a live Quick Draw art event hosted by the town’s own A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art. See more details on Facebook.
Beacon's Kids de Carnival Extravaganza
Sunday, July 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
Beacon, 2854 Larimer Street
Beacon, the art bar that makes adults feel like kids in a big, immersive playground, is switching clientele for the afternoon so that real kids can feel like grownups, dancing the day away, bumping elbows with circus acts, going on scavenger hunts or learning to be better hula-hoopers. And that’s just a sampling of what’s included in the admission price of nada. Everything, from the balloon animals to the face painting, is free. Find info here.
Stanley Film on the Field: A League of Their Own
Sunday, July 17, 8:25 to 10:25 p.m.
The Field at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
A new A League of Their Own series, based on the movie, premieres on Prime Video on August 12; now you can catch the real thing, which might be the sweetest baseball movie ever made. The 1992 comedy A League of Their Own stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and a great cast; it's on view Sunday evening in the field behind Stanley Marketplace. Feed up before the show at any of Stanley’s eat-and-drink options, or get it to go and chow down outside. Details here.
Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]