Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Seven Free)

As the upcoming weekend rears its wily head, many cash-strapped locals have resigned themselves to a frugal hibernation at home. Luckily, Westword is here to encourage penny-pinching readers to get off of the couch and out into Denver's arts and culture scene with a helpful weekly inventory of affordable entertainments. The days ahead offer a wide array of delights, from concerts and comedy shows to a martial arts demonstration and a hip-hop/anime mashup, all for less than ten American dollars. Keep reading for the ten best events in Denver this weekend for $10 and under, including seven with free admission.

Anythink Film Series: Martial Arts Demo and The Karate Kid

Thursday, August 16, 6:30 p.m.

Anythink Brighton

Free

Wax on, off and on again as Anythink Libraries' film series continues with 1984's The Karate Kid, a classic that must have spawned thousands of youthful dojo memberships. Outdoor movie screenings may be a dime a dozen during Denver's balmy summers, but Anythink offers a unique component to its free cinematic series: each screening is accompanied by an informative interactive element to contextualize the film-going experience. Tonight's screening hits viewers with a double-crane kick straight to the nostalgias, as it will be accompanied by a thrillingly quick-fisted live martial-arts demonstration. Visit Anythink Brighton's events calendar to find out more.

Headliner Deacon Gray. Geoff Decker

Underground Comedy Club: Deacon Gray

Thursday, August 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Park Hill Branch Library

Free

Libraries are generally regarded as solemn temples of knowledge, quiet zones where any laughter must be stifled. Shuffle off that shushy paradigm when the Park Hill branch of the Denver Public Library morphs into the Underground Comedy Club for an evening that encourages each guest to guffaw loudly and proudly. Curated by comedy-loving librarian Tara Bannon Williamson, the series returns with headliner Deacon Gray. A 27-year veteran of the stage who's mentored successive generations of local comics in his role as Comedy Works' new talent coordinator, Gray has remained one of the sharpest joke-writers in the city even amid considerable health struggles. Admission is free; learn more on the Park Hill library's Facebook events page.