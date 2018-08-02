Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Six Free)

The weekend nears, weary readers, and the days ahead are brimming with promise. Whether you prefer concerts, comedy shows or dog-friendly story times, the list below should contain at least one event that fills your time and tickles your fancy. Wage slaves needn't fret over cover charges either; admission to each event on this inventory costs around $10, and six of them are free. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Augustana Arts

African Children's Choir

Thursday, August 2, 7 to 9 p.m.

Augustana Lutheran Church

Free

Augustana Arts, City Strings, and Into Your Hands Africa present the world-famous African Children's Choir, who'll be appearing in Denver tonight for a free goodwill concert. With a program of tradition spirituals, participatory call-and-response clap-offs and contemporary songs, the African Children's Choir warms hearts and delights eardrums. Admission is free, visit Augustana Arts' events calendar to register and learn more.

Geoff Tice

Queen City Companion

Thursday, August 2, 8 to 10 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Free

Though the sexual misconduct accusations against Garrison Keillor have irreversibly dimmed the charms of its namesake radio staple, Mutiny Transmission's Queen City Companion podcast continues unabated. Co-hosts Jen Kolic and Brian Flynn —who recently took the reins from overcommitted local comedian Christie Buchele— continue the show's amiably loose blend of storytelling and performance art while imbuing the proceedings with bookish sensibilities. August's episode welcomes writer David S. Atkinson, Punch Drunk Press' Editor-in-Chief Sarah Rodriguez, local comedians Katie Bowman, Bridget Callahan, and Allison Rose to get their raconteur on before turning the stage over to the anarchist puppetry of No Gods, No Masters. Visit Mutiny Information Cafe's Facebook events page for more details.