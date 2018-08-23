Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Three Free)

The workweek is nearly over, and three days of fun and freedom await. While many of the weekend's top entertainments remain frustratingly out of reach for underpaid and rent-burdened readers, the days ahead also offer plenty of budget-friendly options. From concerts and movie screenings to art and fashion shows, the Mile High is bustling with creative activity. Have a blast and save some cash at the ten best events for $10 and under.

The Soul Food Scholar, Adrian Miller. Anthony Camera

An Evening With Adrian Miller, the Soul Food Scholar

Thursday, August 23, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Denver Press Club

$10

The axiom "the personal is political" never rings truer than in the kitchen, an idea the dynamic James Beard award-winning food writer Adrian Miller explores in The President's Kitchen Cabinet, a fascinating chronicle of the African American chefs who've fed the most powerful men in the world, ranging all the way from Washington to Obama. Miller, who's also fondly known as the Soul Food Scholar, is a delightful public speaker with a stunning breadth of knowledge, knowledge he's happy to "drop like hot biscuits," to borrow a phrase he has proudly trademarked. In addition to discussing his two published books, Miller will also be recruiting research assistants for his forthcoming Black Smoke, so guests should be sure to show up hungry for information and BBQ. Tickets cost $10 via the Denver Press Club's Eventbrite page.

Fan art specialist Christopher Clark will be hosting live-paintings at Incredible Art Gallery August 24 to 26. Christopher Clark

Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and Marvel Fan Art Event

August 24 to 26, 5 and 7 p.m.

Incredible Art Gallery

Free

Marvel (no pun intended) at the stunning, fantastical landscapes of Hogwarts, Tatooine, the Shire and Wakanda, on display in all their painterly glory at Incredible Art Gallery's exhibition of Christopher Clark's studio-approved fan art. Trained in Italy and officially licensed with LucasFilm, Marvel Fine Art and Disney, Clark lovingly recreates some of pop culture's most imaginative scenes in paintings that express fandom through fine art. Guests, who are encouraged to wear their best wizardly costumes, each receive a free 9"x11" print of Clark's paintings, along with complimentary beer, wine and light snacks. Clark will also be available to add his signature and one-of-kind embellishments to original oil paintings, making the artwork even more special. Visit Incredible Art Gallery's Facebook events page to RSVP and learn more.