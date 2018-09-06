Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Eight Free!)

The upcoming weekend offers plenty of reasons for Coloradans to wiggle their feet and booties alike. Boasting concerts, cultural festivals, comedy shows and culinary adventures, Denver and its surrounding areas are rich with affordable entertainments. And humans aren't the only ones with plenty to celebrate as the weekend approaches; the days ahead also hold a pair of decidedly dog-friendly events. Best of all, readers needn't break the bank in their quest to have a good time: Admission to any ticketed event below is less than $10, and most of them are free.

Adam Bodine Sextet

Thursday, September 6, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Dazzle

$10

Simmer down on a September evening with the genre-melding sounds of the Adam Bodine Sextet. A fixture of the venerable jazz venue's Sunday brunch concerts, the keyboardist welcomes an expanded ensemble to interpret his eccentric and eclectic compositions, including Dan Schwindt on guitar, Tom Gershwin on trumpet and flugelhorn, Patrick McDevitt on bass, Andrew Vogt on saxophone and clarinet, and Kevin Matthews on drums. With performances at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., early birds and night owls alike have plenty to tap their toes about. Visit Dazzle's box-office page to buy tickets, $10, and learn more.

Your Dad's Comedy Show

Friday, September 7, 7 p.m.

Comedy RoomRoom

Free

Local comedian and frazzled father Aaron Maslow joins the Comedy RoomRoom's ever-growing roster of dad-centric standup shows with Your Dad's Comedy Show, which returns for a second outing in the venue's First Friday time slot. The lineup boasts a surprise out-of-town guest, a scorching middler set from El Charrito open-mic host Allison Rose and Denver Comedy nerd-laureate Jose Macall stretching his hilarious wings in the headliner spot. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated — seriously, comics are all broke and Maslow has three children to feed, so cough up a buck or two if you can. Find out more on Your Dad's Comedy Show's Eventbrite page.

Lawn Concert with Kyle Emerson

Friday, September 7, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum

Free

At the Clyfford Still Museum this weekend, singer-songwriter Kyle Emerson headlines the season's final free lawn concert. A nimble-fingered folk revivalist whose confessional lyrics and breathy singing voice infuse ’60s sounds with modern sensibilities, Emerson will offer a fitting farewell to the outdoor concert season. Catch a preview of Emerson's songs on his debut EP, Worth It, and visit Swallow Hill Music's events calendar for more details.

Illustration by Kenny Be

Dogs & Donuts

Saturday, September 8, 8 to 10 a.m.

DeLaney Community Farm

Free

Saturday, September 8, is easily the week's dog-friendliest day, and the city's unofficial day of canine celebration gets off to an early start (8 a.m.) with Dogs & Donuts. Sponsored by the High Line Canal Conservancy, an organization many locals (and their pets) appreciate for maintaining and protecting one of the country's longest and most scenic urban trails, Dogs & Donuts welcomes guests on two and four legs to explore the inviting walkways of the High Line Canal, which line the area near the historic DeLaney Community Farm and the Community College of Aurora (specifically, mile marker 56). Enjoy complimentary coffee, Santiago's breakfast burritos, and of course, doughnuts, in the happy company of leashed pups while learning about the efforts to preserve a local treasure. Learn more on the High Line Canal Conservancy's events calendar.

Courtesy of Eventism

Kidtopia Festival

Saturday, September 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park

Free

Gather your younglings for a merry marathon of imagination-sparking activities at Kidtopia Festival, a full day of fun for children of all ages. Soaking your H20-armed opponents in a massive squirt gun fight, panning for gold, making a furry friend at the petting zoo and hunting for treasure are only a few of the family-friendly entertainments presented by Eventism at Four Mile Historic Park. While an unforeseen incident has sadly scuppered Four Mile's distinctive horse-driven carriage rides, tiny attendees can jump away their disappointment in a bouncy castle. General admission is $8 per person, with family passes available for $30. Visit Kidtopia's home page to buy tickets and find out more.

Get a portrait of your pup at Denver Yappy Hour on Saturday, September 8. Sean McNeil

Denver Dumb Friends League: Yappy Hour

Saturday, September 8, noon to 2 p.m.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery

Free

Another daytime event that offers dogs a chance to sniff and mingle — this time while their owners sip flights of local wine and munch on food-truck fare — the Denver Dumb Friends League's Yappy Hour social is a playful finale for a waning summer. In addition to a tail-wagging afternoon of four-legged frenzy, pets and owners will enjoy games, raffles and prize giveaways. Guests can also commemorate the afternoon with a $10 collectible pint glass or a $25 pup portrait from renowned photographer and Dogs of Denver creator Sean McNeil. Visit the Infinite Monkey Theorem's Facebook events page for more details.

BuCu West Chile Fest

Westwood Chile Fest

Saturday, September 8, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Westwood Food Cooperative

Free

Returning to the Westwood neighborhood's bustling Morrison Road thoroughfare for another spicy soiree, the Eighth Annual Westwood Chile Fest is a testament to the district's rich cultural heritage. The fest's Musica en Vivo concert stage has a lineup full of bands, MCs and DJs who hail from southwest Denver. In addition to the fan-favorite chile booth, a squadron of of food trucks and arts vendors and the Re:Vision farmers' market, festivities include a bouncy house and carnival games perfectly suited for younger visitors. A gastronomic gauntlet and tastebud-trying challenge, the highlight of the Westwood Chile Fest is the hot pepper-eating contest. Brave contestants who think they can handle the heat are free to register at their own risk via Eventbrite. Spice up your weekend, and learn more about the free fiesta on Westwood Chile Fest's home page.

Festival Italiano at Belmar

Festival Italiano

September 8 to 9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belmar

Free

After adding a touch of bellissimo to Belmar for fourteen years, the Festival Italiano is back with two more days of art, music and Italian flavor. Whether you fancy the Venetian-inspired theatrics and acrobatics of Bella Luna Cirque, the crooned melodies of Jean Marie Jazz, the kid-courting antics of Gepetto the clown or any one of the skilled performers too numerous to list here, there's no shortage of live entertainment at Festival Italiano. And, of course, no celebration of Italian culture is complete without generous servings of food and wine. Find out more on Belmar's events calendar.

Allison Tinati, aka HUEMAN

HUEMAN "Veiled Intent" Solo Exhibition

Saturday, September 8, 7 to 10 p.m.

Mirus Gallery Denver

Free

An intriguing expression of improvisation on canvas, Mirus Gallery presents "Veiled Intent," an exhibition of eye-catching and genre-blending works from Allison Tinati, who's adopted the all-caps alias HUEMAN. A street art and UCLA-trained master of artful mashups, HUEMAN's seemingly random splashes and sprays of paint coalesce into identifiable and expressive forms. Layered with feeling and driven by an intuitive sense of motion that transcends their two-dimensional planes, "Veiled Intent" melds beauty, grotesqueness and innovation. The exhibition launches on Saturday, September 8, and runs through Saturday, September 29. Visit Mirus Gallery's Eventbrite page to register for the opening reception.

Join the Ivy Street Ensemble at Clyfford Still Museum's Music in the Galleries Concert Series Willie Petersen

Music in the Galleries: Ivy Street Ensemble

Sunday, September 9, 1 and 2 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum

$6 to $10

At a second gift to music lovers from Denver's Clyfford Still Museum, performers and crowd will move indoors for the Friends of Chamber Music's Music in the Galleries. Join the talented members of the Ivy Street Ensemble along with harpist Rachel Ellins as they proceed through a spirit-lifting concert with their masterful interpretations of Claude Debussy's "Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp," Camille Saint-Saëns' "Fantasy for Violin and Harp" and Maria Newman's "Penipotennti." Both the 1 and 2 p.m. concerts last approximately 45 minutes. Admission is free with a museum pass, $6 to $10. Find ticket links and more information on the Friends of Chamber Music's box-office page.

Do you have an event you want to see on a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.