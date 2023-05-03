Free Comic Book Day Happens in Denver on Saturday!

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) started back in 2002, an idea introduced by California comics retailer Joe Field. Inspired by Free Scoop Night at the Baskin-Robbins next to his store, he proposed the idea in 2001 and partnered with Diamond Comics Distributors to offer new special-edition comics to anyone who comes in the door, free of charge. FCBD takes place on the first Saturday in May each year — in 2023, that’s May 6.
Denver has been on board with the effort from the beginning, and stores here and across the nation have utilized the day to create a fan-favorite event that often includes other attractions, ranging from sales on books and toys, special guests such as comic artists and cosplayers, and more. Marvel has also jumped in with both feet, launching a new movie in its cinematic universe that same weekend. This year, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 — reportedly the last in the series — hits theaters for FCBD.
It's important to note a couple of things: Only the comics made for FCBD are free! (Most participating retailers have stories of the uninitiated — usually well-meaning parents on a budget — coming in and assuming anything in the store is cost-free. That would be nice, but it would also be retail suicide.) Just as important, while comic stores do this to invite fans new and old into the stores, the free comics aren’t free to the businesses. They pay for every issue — so it’s just good manners to drop a little coin on the stuff that isn’t gratis while you’re there.
This year, FCBD offers dozens of comics, including Spider-Man and Venom, the Avengers and X-Men, Archie comics, Star Trek, Conan, Star Wars, the Smurfs, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Nightmare Before Christmas; even an Animal Crossing book. A complete list of all titles for 2023 can be found on the FCBD website. Just be sure to get there early if you have your sights set on one particular title, because when they’re gone, they’re gone.
Here's a list of comic shops in metro Denver that are participating in FCBD, and what they’re offering to help celebrate all the fan-favorite four-color fun.
All C’s Collectibles
1250 South Abilene, Aurora
303-751-6882
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fresh on the heels of its successful FanExpo in early April, All C's Collectibles is gearing up to celebrate again, this time in honor of FCBD. It's a big day with big sales at All C's, including 50 percent off all back issues and 25 percent off just about everything else, including trades, clothing, card singles, toys, statues and feature wall comics. To top it off, Eddie Rhodes III has designed a custom Garbage Pail Kids card just for All C's, available only at the Aurora location.
Hall of Justice Comics and Collectibles
10136 Parkglenn Way #109, Parker
303-484-9103
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hall of Justice won in the comics shop category for 2022’s Best of Denver for a reason: It’s fan owned and fan run, which has translated to it being a favorite stop for nerdalicious delicacies. It might have the longest list of local artists appearing as special guests for FCBD, including Jorge Corona, Morgan Beem, Travis Mercer, David Stoll, Rye Hickman, Sarah Stern, Zach Howard, Clara Meath and Barry McClain. Whew. Owner Jon Garnett also promises "sales on just about everything, and comics by the pound" along with the Luchador Food Truck for eats and free cotton candy for all. Just don't read your comics with sticky fingers. Cotton candy residue will reduce that book to a Fine-minus, max.
Hero Headquarters
8757 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
303-426-0768
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Westminster’s Hero Headquarters has been a longtime supporter of FCBD and promises special events throughout the day, including a costume contest, door prizes and general superhero merriment. Not to mention the free comics, which it has stockpiled just for your reading pleasure.
I Want More Comics
550 East Thornton Parkway, Thornton
303-460-7226
10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Everyone wants more comics, right? Thus the name of this comic paradise up in Thornton. For FCBD 2023, it plans to offer a little something for everyone: free comics, of course, but also a display put on by Colorado Movie Cars — so you might see the Batmobile, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1, the Mystery Machine, KITT, or any number of examples of automotive awesomeness. And if you get hungry? The Farm to Truck peeps will be on hand to feed the fans.
Mile High Comics
4600 Jason Street
303-477-0042
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By far the biggest store in Denver — both in national reputation and sheer square footage — Mile High Comics, Chuck Rozanski’s mothership of comic book craziness, is housed in a converted warehouse. It’s an impressive sight on any day, but on Free Comic Book Day, it’s like a retail carnival that fans owe it to themselves to see at least once. This year, Rozanski is strongly suggesting that any collectors looking for specific issues of the FCBD variants check out the Mile High Comics newsletter — the store is expecting to move nearly its whole inventory on May 6. So sign up for the newsletter (available on the Mile High website), or plan to get in line early. Or both!
Mutiny Information Cafe Comics
2 South Broadway
303-778-7579
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mutiny calls itself "Denver's most dangerous comic book shop," but it's also one of the community's favorites, as proven by the support Denver fans have shown it over recent years. It's also clearly popular with local artists — R. Alan Brooks launches his various projects here, and for this FCBD, Mutiny will host guest artists including Alex Kmeto, Shawn Lewis, Taylor Ellis, Josh Wilson, Lonnie MF Allen, Dan Crosier, Matt Collins and more. "We'll see who else shows up," says Jeff "Professor" Foster, the fearless leader of Mutiny Comics.
Time Warp Comics and Games
3105 28th Street, Boulder
303-443-4500
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Time Warp Comics can always be relied upon to put on a great show for FCBD. This year, local band Definitely Mary Ann kicks off festivities, playing covers of everyone’s favorite Saturday morning cartoon theme songs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Cosplayer extraordinaire Mr. Bones and his giant T. rex will be there to scare kids silly — in a friendly way, of course. And that’s not all: Special guests artist Mark May, artist Joe Rollman and artist/writer Hamza Pecenkovic will be there to sign and sketch and shake hands with fans. Will owner Wayne Winsett dress to the nines for the occasion, as he's wont to do? Show up and find out!
Vision Comics & Oddities
3958 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
303-273-2800
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vision Comics’ passion for FCBD cannot be contained by mere brick-and-mortar walls, so it's expanding out into the parking lot to really live it up. In addition to the super stacks of free comics and swag, the store will be running sales. Add to that a still-growing slate of guest artists including Matt Campbell and AC Canales, the Happy Cellar Bizarre market, and music courtesy of DJs like Sundown on Venus, and you got yourself a full-day there, son.