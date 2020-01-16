Five Free Things to Do This Weekend

This weekend, you can celebrate that most important of free things: free speech. You'll hear plenty of it at the Womxn's March on Saturday, January 18, and then more at the Martin Luther King Jr. Marade on Monday, January 20. In between, there are more events with meaning, and also some that are just plain fun. Keep reading for five free things to do over the next few days, as well as a bonus next week.

Seeing the Invisible: Hunger Through My Lens

Now Through January 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Livestock Exchange Building, 4701 Marion Street

The National Western Center and Hunger Free Colorado have partnered to present a free, interactive exhibit on the often invisible issue of hunger in Colorado. Hunger Through My Lens includes photography, video and a virtual reality experience of what it’s like to grocery shop while wondering if you can afford enough food for your family. The exhibit is in the historic Livestock Exchange Building, just at the edge of the National Western Stock Show; you won't need to pay Stock Show admission to access the entrance, but parking is tricky...so consider hopping the free shuttle heading over from Coors Field. Learn more here.

Noir at the Bar: Denver

Thursday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Mario's Double Daughters Salotto, 1632 Market Street

Noir at the Bar, a free, grassroots reading series featuring crime-fiction authors reading stories in front of a live, well-imbibed audience, got its start in Philadelphia; today there are outposts in London, NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco and many other cites. On January 16, author and private investigator Michael Pool will host a Denver gathering at Mario's Double Daughters Salotto, where best-selling Colorado authors will read their works. There will also be free book giveaways, books for sale and plenty of booze. Get the goods here.

Ted Ligety will show you how it's done at Eldora. courtesy Eldora

Colorado Pro Open

Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18

Eldora Mountain Resort

Eldora is hosting the Colorado Pro Open, the third stop on the World Pro Ski Tour, which will bring in two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety, as well as other top pros from around the world. The whole course can be scene from the base of Eldora, which will feature a festival-style finish area with live DJ sets, giveaways, food, drinks, hospitality and more. The race is a head-to-head dual slalom, where racers vie for a cash purse in a single-elimination format. The action starts at 3 p.m. Friday with the Tito's Après Party at Eldora's Indian Peaks Lodge, followed by qualifier races starting at 5 p.m. under the lights on Chute trail. The finals begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for spectators (but you'll need to buy a lift ticket if you want to hit the slopes). If you want to skip the drive, RTD's NB bus will be running all day and into the evening from the Boulder Transit Center straight to Eldora. Find out more at eldora.com.

Womxn’s March Impact Expo

Saturday, January 18, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McNichols Building, Civic Center Park

The march starts at Civic Center Park at 9:30 a.m.; to better ignite action and create lasting impact, Womxn's March organizers are hosting an expo rather than a rally after the march. At the McNichols Building, you'll be able to connect with almost sixty local non-profits and grassroots organizations that are serving the community by focusing on reproductive rights, climate change, gun safety, immigration, voter registration, domestic violence/sexual assault assistance resources and arts activism. Find out more here.

McNichols Project: Spirit of the People

Saturday, January 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

McNichols Building, Civic Center Park

Celebrate the start of the spring exhibition series at the McNichols Building, where three shows highlight the spirits of activism, strength, energy, humanity and beauty. On the third floor, Dearly Disillusioned, which opens January 18, will highlight the energetic tenacity of the women's suffrage movement and the ongoing pursuit of gender equality. On the second floor, Spirit Resonance: The Vitality of Printmaking is also opening. The first floor has an ongoing photo exhibit, in which Jacob Prado highlights the diverse people and cultures of Mexico City. Singer-songwriter Julie Davis, part of the Denver duo Bluebook, will entertain through the evening with her sparse, haunting soundscapes. Admission is free, but you should RSVP at Eventbrite.

And a bonus:

American's Forests with Chuck Leavell

Tuesday, January 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Phipps IMAX Theatre, Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The PBS series America's Forests with Chuck Leavell highlights much of what makes the great outdoors truly great. The third episode, which looks at the challenges and successes of three African American forest land owners, will have its Colorado premiere at the Phipps IMAX Theatre. Chuck Leavell, the keyboardist for the Rolling Stones and a forest owner himself, hosts the series; he'll make a video appearance while U.S. Forest Service officials will be on hand for a discussion of the importance of creating a more diverse constituency for this country's public lands. Admission is free, but you should RSVP through dmns.org.