Events on Ice: Frozen Dead Guy Days Canceled

Frozen Dead Guy Days, the unlikely celebration inspired by Bredo Morstoel, an expired Norwegian put on ice in a shed outside the town of Nederland in hopes that he could one day be resurrected, has been on life support for a couple of years.
Since it started almost two decades ago, the event has been a big hit, but it's a lot of work. Originally run by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce, Frozen Dead Guy Days was taken over by Amanda MacDonald in 2012. But last year, she was ready to let the festival go. That's when longtime volunteer Sarah Martin stepped up and became the controlling partner. She got the event back in gear and scheduled for March 13 to15, with a complete roster of cool activities.
But now Frozen Dead Guy Days has been canceled. Here's the announcement from Martin:
Tonight the Board of Trustees approved Resolution 2020-10 cancelling the 2020 Frozen Dead Guy Days following Boulder County Public Health’s recommendations to cancel all large event activities. FDGD will faithfully follow the town's direction and decision on this. We are devastated to share this news with you. This is the first time in our 18 years that we have had to cancel the entirety of the festival. Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency in Colorado. Mountain resort communities are at highest risk, and we must be stewards of community health and safety.
We are working through the ramifications of this global pandemic and we understand the enormity and seriousness of the situation not just for FDGD LLC, but for our sponsors, vendors, musicians, staff, volunteers, production, community at large and other partners we have worked with over the past 18 years. We understand the impact this will have on our vulnerable population, business community of Nederland and the service industry staff that has worked so diligently with FDGD over the years.
Be aware this is not a postponement, this is a cancellation. There will be no activities in Nederland this weekend that are associated in any way with FDGD. We will put up a FAQ on our website to answer cancellation questions. We do not know what the future holds. We, as well as town leaders, are going to need some time to assess the situation and ask for your patience with the process. We are in uncharted icy waters, and appreciate your understanding and years of support.
