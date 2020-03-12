Events on Ice: Frozen Dead Guy Days Canceled

Frozen Dead Guy Days, the unlikely celebration inspired by Bredo Morstoel, an expired Norwegian put on ice in a shed outside the town of Nederland in hopes that he could one day be resurrected, has been on life support for a couple of years.

Since it started almost two decades ago, the event has been a big hit, but it's a lot of work. Originally run by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce, Frozen Dead Guy Days was taken over by Amanda MacDonald in 2012. But last year, she was ready to let the festival go. That's when longtime volunteer Sarah Martin stepped up and became the controlling partner. She got the event back in gear and scheduled for March 13 to15, with a complete roster of cool activities.

But now Frozen Dead Guy Days has been canceled. Here's the announcement from Martin:

