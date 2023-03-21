We Went to the "New" Frozen Dead Guy Days, and It Was Hot!

For longtime Frozen Dead Guy Day devotees, this past weekend was a test. Could the quirky, weird festival inspired by a cryogenically frozen dead guy maintain its scrappy spirit after its move to Estes Park?
Frozen Dead Guy Days is a beloved twenty-year-old tradition that was first put on in 2002 by the Nederland Area Chamber of Commerce to attract more tourists to the town during its historically slow months. The name was an homage to Bredo Morstoel — known affectionately as Grandpa Bredo — who was the town’s cryogenically frozen resident. Over the years, FDGD became wildly popular, attracting more than 20,000 attendees during the 2022 festival weekend and earning the ire of the town’s government and its residents.
But given its free admission and mounting size and cost, FDGD co-owner Sarah Moseley Martin announced that the 2023 event would be canceled. The next day, she received a text from John Cullen, owner of the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, who was interested in buying the festival. Cullen made good on the deal, and partnered with Visit Estes Park to throw the festival from March 17 through March 19 around the Stanley and the Estes Park Events Complex.
Some hard-core FDGD fans grumbled that the festival was selling out, incensed by the previously free event now costing roughly $50 per ticket, and vowed not to attend this new iteration. Even so, the festival sold all 500 tickets for Friday night’s Royal Blue Ball and drew thousands of attendees to its Saturday festivities. Many people purchased day-of tickets, and the line to enter the festival grounds sometimes snaked a quarter-mile down the streets, with people waiting 45 to 60 minutes just to enter. The biggest complaints heard throughout the events were about the corresponding long lines for beer, porta-potties and even the merch stand.
Some balanced appreciation for the new structure and organization with bittersweet, nostalgic memories about the tiny festival-that-could. “This is a lot different, but the spirit’s still here. The energy’s still here,” John Hedgepeth said. Looking back to when the festival was still in Nederland, “there was more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants grit to it," he observed. "There was a bit more of that Ned magic that really made it. The festival that got noticed, that started as just a silly thing twenty-something years ago and turned into a phenomenon that they talk about on The Tonight Show.”
And Hedgepeth would know — he’s been the emcee for the FDGD coffin races for the better part of a decade, and was able to return to that role in Estes Park, along with another longtime emcee, Stephanie Andelman. The coffin races were definitely the star attraction of the festival, with many participants saying that was what they came for. The organizers devoted a large section at the entrance to the coffin race obstacle course, which included a hill for the “corpses” to run up, limbo sticks and a required switcheroo of pallbearers. The atmosphere was less intense competition and more “How ridiculous is this?” The emcees for the event kept up a constant commentary, often heckling and lightheartedly teasing the participants. In one memorable moment, when the “Best in Snow” team’s coffin disintegrated and broke into pieces before it even hit the first obstacle, Hedgepeth joked that the group was being “put down” by its competitors. As a consolation prize, the team ultimately won the prize for "Most Notable Wipeout," which came with free beer.
And that was exactly what these organizers wanted to do — encourage good, clean fun and discourage the type of behavior that one participant described as follows: “We’re mostly here to do a bunch of coke and black out, and yeah, we’ll see how that goes.” The event was full of security, and EMTs roamed the event at the ready. However, that partying participant was very much in the minority; when asked toward the end of the night, the EMTs commented that it had been a quiet, slow day with only minor incidents of public intoxication — something that used to be quite common at the Nederland FDGD.
And although Grandpa Bredo was not an attendee this year — the frozen body is still in Nederland — it’s probably just a matter of time. Cullen has met twice with Bredo's grandson, Trygve Brauge, and festival organizers say that negotiations with the family are ongoing, as there is the challenge of safely and legally transporting a cryogenically frozen body from a Tuff Shed in Ned to an ancient icehouse in Estes.
Cullen is willing to go quite far with his enticements to Bredo’s family, however, and perhaps next year Frozen Dead Guy Days will be reunited with its frozen dead guy.