Adaptive Pro Skier Trevor Kennison Comes Full Circle in New Documentary

A lifelong athlete, Kennison was born and raised in Keene, New Hampshire, where his parents owned a snowboard shop. He learned to ride at a young age but took a long hiatus from snowboarding, favoring soccer, volleyball and Junior Olympic swimming. Kennison experienced several sports-related injuries while young, however, and was first prescribed painkillers during his freshman year of high school. He developed a serious addiction that affected his everyday abilities and lasted for six years.



Ultimately, he overcame his dependence on pills, became a skilled plumber and moved to Colorado. He arrived in Avon on November 9, 2013, and quickly got back into snowboarding, spending around 65 days on the slopes that first season while working a full-time job.







“I was two years clean when I broke my back, and I just remember laying on the snow on Vail Pass thinking, ‘Oh, shit, I have to get back on pain pills,’” recalls Kennison. It took over three hours for the search-and-rescue team to reach him through a blizzard, and as he waited, he thought about his family, his then-girlfriend, his career, and even the possibility that he might not survive. Life in a wheelchair didn’t cross his mind.

click to enlarge Kennison excelled in rehab at Craig Hospital but faced many physical and emotional challenges. Full Circle



Full Circle features an interview with Craig psychologist Dr. Lester Butt. “There are people that come into the facility that truly feel their lives are over,” he notes in the film. Fortunately, both Corbet and Kennison refused to let their passion for life be limited by their injuries — either physically or mentally.



Changes, a documentary about wheelchair users. His advocacy for the disabled community was amplified when, in 1991, he became the editor of



Josh Berman, who directed Full Circle, saw the similarities in Corbet’s and Kennison’s experiences. “It really turned the whole concept of the project upside down and opened the story to a new perspective," he says. "I ultimately feel like we made a better film combining their stories."

click to enlarge After making adventure films, Barry Corbet pivoted his camera to SCI survivors. Full Circle



“High Fives helps people that suffer life-altering injuries doing action mountain sports, and they help them to return to sport and live a life again,” explains Kennison, who is High Fives athlete number 110. Since its inception in 2009, the nonprofit organization has provided grants, physical rehabilitation, mental health resources and adaptive sports camps, among other programming, to 716 athletes.



