Adaptive Pro Skier Trevor Kennison Comes Full Circle in New Documentary

click to enlarge Kennison excelled in rehab at Craig Hospital but faced many physical and emotional challenges. Full Circle

Almost exactly a year later, on November 15, 2014, Kennison suffered a paralyzing snowboarding accident at Vail Pass while attempting a forty-foot jump — something that, to him, was neither new nor extreme. He shattered his T11 and T12 vertebrae, punctured his spinal cord and dislocated his back ninety degrees into his stomach. Right away, he knew he was paralyzed.“I was two years clean when I broke my back, and I just remember laying on the snow on Vail Pass thinking, ‘Oh, shit, I have to get back on pain pills,’” recalls Kennison. It took over three hours for the search-and-rescue team to reach him through a blizzard, and as he waited, he thought about his family, his then-girlfriend, his career, and even the possibility that he might not survive. Life in a wheelchair didn’t cross his mind.At Craig Hospital in Englewood, Kennison excelled in rehab. But despite his physical achievements and generally positive attitude, adjusting to his new version of life wasn’t easy. Corbet had gone through similar challenges after surviving a helicopter crash near Aspen in 1968 that left him paralyzed from the waist down; he, too, received treatment at Craig.features an interview with Craig psychologist Dr. Lester Butt. “There are people that come into the facility that truly feel their lives are over,” he notes in the film. Fortunately, both Corbet and Kennison refused to let their passion for life be limited by their injuries — either physically or mentally.In his book, published in 1980, Corbet reminded SCI survivors, “You have not been deprived of choice.” Before his accident, Corbet was a member of the first U.S. team to summit Mount Everest, made first ascents up Antarctica’s two highest peaks, and established several new routes in the Teton Range, among other mountaineering accomplishments. He was also a filmmaker who produced several titles, including