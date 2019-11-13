Art Attack: Sixteen Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver This Week

The Denver art world keeps on spinning at warp speed this week, with a holiday twinkle evidenced by group shows (several of them juried), an art auction, "best of" shows and even a print pop-up sale. Kill two birds (French hens?) with one stone, and start your holiday shopping in the galleries.

EXPAND M Benjamin Herndon, "Form No. 4," 2019, graphite and oil on canvas. M Benjamin Herndon, Rule Gallery

Grounded

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

Through December 21

Rule Gallery’s fall group show Grounded opened last week, showcasing a quartet of artists — Adam Fowler, M. Benjamin Herndon, James William Murray and Jill O’Bryan — all working in the subtle shadow palette of graphite. Each artist incorporates the medium’s rich neutral shades in different ways, from drawings to sculpture, perhaps in tune with the long nights of November.

EXPAND Sue Oehme, “Don’t Let Me Forget,” 2019, watercolor and oil monoprint. Sue Oehme

Patricia Aaron, Raw and Real

Michael Hedges, The Lost Highway

Sue Oehme, The Sum of Our Parts

Space Gallery Print Pop-up

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

November 14 through January 5

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Print Pop-up: Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Space Gallery’s new trio of shows, with abstract painters Patricia Aaron and Michael Hedges and master printmaker Sue Oehme, explores color and composition in a cheerful year-ending breath of fresh air. Oehme will also helm a one-day showcase of resident artists from her Steamboat Springs print studio, Oehme Graphics, and guests from the Space gallery stable on November 16, chock-full of holiday-ready artwork.

EXPAND A visual poem for our country by Jackie Barry. Jackie Barry

Poems for Our Country

Union Hall, The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street

November 14 through January 4

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Union Hall exhibit space, tucked into the first floor of the Coloradan development in LoDo, ends the year on a hopeful note with Poems for Our Country, a show of hopeful messages for 2020 rendered by a national well of artists. Browse their visual sentiments and leave some words of your own through the new year, or join FOURTHSTATE musician Matthew Abraham in a free guided meditation in the gallery at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21 (RSVP online to reserve a spot).

EXPAND What's up with mural art and activism? Find out at a panel discussion at BMoCA. Courtesy of Street Wise

Art & Activism: Relevance in the Arts

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Thursday, November 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Free, RSVP online in advance

Leah Brenner Clack, the brains behind Boulder’s Street Wise Mural Fest, will moderate a discussion that ties into Street Wise’s aim to showcase the political potential of street murals. Guests Evan Weissman of Warm Cookies of the Revolution and This Machine Has a Soul, and muralist/activists Lindee Zimmer, Anthony Garcia Sr. and Gary Roland will discuss the basics of artivism with Clack.

EXPAND Simona Candini pictures the Queen of Hearts. Simona Candini, Sally Centigrade

Simona Candini, Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast

Sally Centigrade Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

November 14 through December 31

Opening Reception Thursday November 14, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Pop-surreal artist Simona Candini reinterprets the characters of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland in this new series of paintings going on view through the end of the year at Sally Centigrade. Expect a big-eyed Alice and a roomful of all her absurd Wonderland friends at this pop-culture extravaganza.

EXPAND D'art Galley unleashes its first juried national show. Courtesy of D'art Gallery

Changes

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

November 14 through December 8

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

D’art Gallery hosts its first juried show, with entries in a variety of mediums and styles, all commenting on the theme of “change.” Juried by Mike McClung of Michael Warren Gallery, the show comprises artwork from 29 states and five countries outside the U.S. Just the thing to get your holiday season going.

Gregory Block, “Thunder.” Gregory Block

Art to the Rescue 2019 Art Auction

Sterling Event Space, 1261 Delaware Street

Thursday, November 14, 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission: $50

Love horses? You’ll want to be in the room when the galleries of 1412 Wazee Street join the Drifter’s Hearts of Hope to host an art auction to benefit the DHOH’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing cast-off horses. Of course the curated art will stick to the equine imagery that has a place in your heart; browse and bid on the artwork in person at a party with bites and an open bar, or opt to take your chances online, where viewing and bidding opportunities are already live.

Gayla Lemke, "Tangerine Trees and Marmalade Skies." Gayla Lemke

Gayla Lemke, The Beat Goes On…

Mala Setaram-Wolfe and guest artists, Mending Revisited

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

November 15 through December 1

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Edge members Gayla Lemke and Mala Setaram-Wolfe show ceramic and mixed-media fiber work through the end of the month. Many of Lemke’s clay towers and prints echo pop lyrics from the ’60s, while Setaram-Wolfe and friends explore the metaphor of “mending” though fiber art.

Best of Denver Art District on Santa Fe Awards

VFW Post 1 Art Gallery, 841 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, November 15, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Art District on Santa Fe revives its Best of Denver exhibition and juried competition, showcasing works submitted by ADSF member galleries and small businesses. See what the district has to offer — under one roof — and vote for your favorites. While the juried cash awards will be announced on opening night, the public is also allowed to weigh in for a Peoples’ Choice award ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17. Official judges include artist Darrell Anderson, MCA Denver manager of programs Alex Jimenez, activist Bobby LeFebre and yours truly.

Women’s Caucus for the Arts, Passage

Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive

November 15 through December 21

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 6 to 9 p.m

The Women’s Caucus for the Arts, Colorado scours the nation for its annual juried WCA showcase, and in 2019, fifty artists from 22 states will fill the walls at Niza Knoll Gallery with a testament to women artists everywhere. Judged by Denver Art Museum modern-art curator Gwen Chanzit, the exhibition’s theme, “passage,” is a jumping-off point for work about going from one place to another, in broad terms.

EXPAND Lane Meyer hosts new works by Rick Riggans. Rick C. Riggans

Rick Riggans, Curtis Is Confused

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

November 15 through December 15

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 8 p.m

To call the work of Rick C. Riggans a mixture of pop-art imagery, handwritten personal text and cartoons doesn’t quite do it justice, but suffice it to say, its cryptic message about everyday superficiality and the downward spiral of American life is palpable.

EXPAND Jude Barton, “Orphic Harmony #3.” Jude Barton

The Red Show

Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

November 15 through December 1

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Core’s juried Red Show is back, this year juried by Westword critic Michael Paglia, paying continuing homage to the hue and psychology of the color red. What a great way to keep your art fire burning into winter.

EXPAND Tommy White, "Full Surrender," acrylic and graphite on panel. Tommy White, Mai Wyn Fine Art

Winter Group Show

Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Drive

November 15 through January 11

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mai Wyn gathers the whole gallery stable together for this holiday-centric group showcase with a laser focus on small, affordable works perfect for gift-giving. Can’t make the opening? The gallery offers several reception and event dates throughout the season; see the website for dates and times.

Jean Herman, “Desert Vista I,” mixed-media fiber. Jean Herman

Versions in Color: New Work by Jean Herman and G. Cody Day

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

November 14 through December 14

Opening Reception: Friday, November 15, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Fiber artist Jean Herman brings a new batch of quilted landscapes to Sync, while Cody Day’s paintings jump off the landscape wagon for more abstract adventures. Both artists are keen on color in shaping their separate visions.

Bitfactory's first juried national show goes live. Courtesy of Bitfactory

Reach

Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive

November 15 to January 9

Opening Reception: November 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bitfactory dips its toes into the realm of the national juried exhibition for the first time with Reach, a group show juried by Denver photographer/installationist Brenda LaBier, who shaped the show out of a pool of 200 entries.

